Acquiring blockchain certifications is necessary if you wish to pursue a career in this field. You may choose to become a blockchain web designer, blockchain engineer, project manager, blockchain developer, or legal consultant. This article provides complete information regarding blockchain certifications.

In today's business world, where technological innovations are at high speed, the importance of Blockchain cannot be ignored. It has become one of the hottest discussion topics among business leaders and technology experts.

As per a study, the blockchain industry will attract around $ 11.7 billion worth of industrial investments in 2022. Using blockchain technology enables businesses to reduce costs, enhance efficiency, improve security and experience better transparency in business dealings.

If you develop skills and knowledge in blockchain technology, you can surely acquire better career opportunities. Today, big names like IBM, Deloitte, and Google are also exploring the world of Blockchain with their independent ventures. Consequently, getting blockchain certifications can help boost your career tremendously as businesses need certified blockchain experts.

What Is Blockchain Certification?

Certifications in blockchain technology require learning specific Blockchain and crypto courses as educational courses. You need to complete these in an organized manner within a given time frame.

These courses are meant to cover different aspects of blockchain technology and how this technology affects businesses. You also learn the skills to engage with business executives and fulfil their requirements by providing adequate and practical solutions.

Few of these are exam-based certifications where you need to score certain passing marks to clear the exams. These exams are internationally recognized that include gaining practical experience as well. Once you clear the exams, you get equipped with in-depth knowledge and practical working experience in the field of Blockchain.

Types of blockchain certification courses

Every job role in the blockchain field requires you to possess at least some knowledge of blockchain technologies. Many people are still unfamiliar with this idea; almost every course and certification includes a general introduction to the new technology and related terms.

However, some courses offer detailed content on designing, programming and securing different sections of the blockchain system. Mostly, such courses are helpful for architects and developers who need more technical knowledge.

Additionally, specific courses highlight a particular aspect of Blockchain. For instance, a course may help you gain expertise as a blockchain developer or learn a specific language of programming.

You can opt for these courses if you already have a solid fundamental knowledge of Blockchain and wish to enhance your skills with architecture or developer skill subset.

Why are blockchain certifications necessary?

In this era, blockchain skills are in huge demand. This revolutionary technology has attracted big businesses' interest worldwide, so they are in dire need of certified blockchain experts. Getting blockchain certification allows you to enjoy numerous benefits like:

You tend to get high paying jobs compared to non-blockchain roles

Due to low competition, speed career growth opportunities are available

New job opportunities are being created with the increased adoption of blockchain technologies by companies

The high potential to take over different business fields can create more demand for blockchain experts.

Is Learning Blockchain Certification Course Suitable for me?

Blockchain certifications are for people who are passionate about learning this superb technology. If you are strongly willing to redefine how to communicate thoughts, organize workflows, and carry out online transactions in the years to come, these certifications are for you.

You can carry out the activities mentioned above by using cryptocurrencies. You can also trade any cryptocurrency on an exchange based on Blockchain.

A misconception associated with Blockchain prevails among people that Blockchain refers to bitcoin. This idea is not valid. Different industries can employ blockchain technology to allow transparent and smooth funds transfer, execution of contracts and data handling and transfer across the Blockchain.

So, if all these advanced financial activities make you curious and keep you restless to know more about Blockchain, you are an ideal candidate to explore this technology.

In addition, learning Blockchain is your cup of tea if you are willing to become a blockchain solutions architect. This role requires you to create, allocate and join sections of a blockchain project by collaborating with UX designers, blockchain network administrators and developers.

How will Blockchain Certification benefit you?

Blockchain certification can benefit you in the following ways in your career:

Promising Job Opportunities: Blockchain job opportunities have increased considerably since 2015. The job growth ratio has been over 200 per cent with every passing year. This trend shows the speedy expansion of blockchain-enabled businesses.

Consequently, the demand for people who can understand the system's technicality and help in effective implantation is increasing. Blockchain professionals can easily land a job in government, finance, healthcare, oil, education, etc.

Undoubtedly, by acquiring blockchain certification, you develop a skill set that brings you income for life. This is especially true if you have enough talent to create blockchain systems from scratch.

Makes you prominent: With blockchain certification, you gain expertise in operating blockchain technology, revolutionizing unprofitable sectors, and finding better business models to work on.

Hence, this skill leads you to grab senior positions in any organization and makes you prominent among other employees.

You acquire Global Competence: As blockchain technology holds distributed ledgers, the transfer and storage of data are possible worldwide. Likewise, it can interface impeccably with the current procedures and systems.

This opens the doors to adopting technology globally, thus leading to numerous career options internationally for every Blockchain professional.

Elevation in career: Gaining blockchain expertise does not require you to abandon your current profession. In contrast, you can elevate your existing career with blockchain learning.

Combining your existing skill-set and blockchain knowledge can turn your low-paying job into a high-paying career.

Steps to follow successful blockchain certifications

Consider studying from Free Blockchain courses: If you are new to blockchain technology, you should look for appropriate study resources to get detailed knowledge. You should begin your learning journey with the fundamentals of a blockchain education.

You can go for free blockchain courses to get the basic knowledge of the blockchain world. Numerous free blockchain guides and courses are available with thorough and strong content. They enable you to study the new technology and its application without paying a penny.

Begin with learning basic terminologies: To study the keywords, features and terminologies related to Blockchain is the first step towards mastering this skill. You should have a comprehensive understanding of all the crucial terms before moving towards acquiring blockchain certification.

As a blockchain professional, you must use blockchain data to deliver information involving key terms. To gain further understanding of the blockchain ecosystem, you can take the help of YouTube videos. These videos allow you to go through real-life demonstrations of different blockchain application scenarios.

Hence, it would be a great idea to subscribe to top YouTube channels that cater to the blockchain world. In this way, even if you are inexperienced, you can grasp the information on Blockchain from a new perspective. Additionally, YouTube videos are an excellent source to keep yourself updated on the latest news in the blockchain world.

Attend conferences and events covering the blockchain industry: Another way to get the initial know-how of blockchain technology is to attend conferences and events held by blockchain gurus. By participating in such events you gain practical experience along with updated courses. Likewise, you also get the chance to establish professional connections.

Gather knowledge about cryptocurrency: You should also work on building specialized skills to take a good start in the blockchain career. For instance, cryptography is a significant skill to acquire as a blockchain professional. This is because; businesses are accepting blockchain technology gradually based on data security assurance. Suppose you are an expert in using cryptography. It can help in elevating your career in the blockchain field.

Work on your programming skills to learn blockchain quickly

If your programming skills are reasonable, it will benefit you in learning Blockchain quickly. You should know one or more than one programming languages. If you are a fresher, you should take some time to focus on your programming skills and take a few programming courses to speed up the learning process.

All the points mentioned above prepare you to become a certified blockchain expert. However, blockchain certification is the safest and most reliable route to enter the blockchain industry. The certification increases your credibility as a blockchain professional and proves your knowledge and skills.

Acquiring the certification in Blockchain is not the end of the story. You should continue upgrading your skills in this field and improve your understanding of blockchain matters. In this regard, the best tactic is to participate in blockchain discussion forums and groups daily.

Lastly, it isn't easy to find a promising job in the blockchain field as a beginner. If you consider new businesses and rising companies searching for fresh candidates in the blockchain industry, you can land a job quickly.

Conclusion

Blockchain certification makes you credible to pursue your career in Blockchain and cryptocurrencies. This means you can find your way into any sector like business, security, marketing, engineering, and development since new and existing ventures are adopting this technology with time.

Courses offered by Coursera, Udemy and the University of California at Berkley are beneficial if you are a beginner and want to learn online. These courses cover various topics like Cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, the latest blockchain technologies etc.

A degree or certification in blockchain technology will majorly benefit you if you are looking to grow as a blockchain professional in the long run. Undoubtedly, blockchain technology is flourishing at an incredible pace, and today is the time to start a rewarding career in this field.