Each of us has their own criteria for evaluating the best exchange around: commissions, reliability, availability of cryptocurrencies, number of users and promotions are just some of them. Today, however, we analyze the greatest ever, recognized as real leaders in the sector.

Cryptocurrencies are managing to break through many markets that it was believed impossible to link to this sector only a few months ago.

Today, what we are sure of is that their influence is now spread like wildfire and is involving many market niches ranging from sports (Formula1, Serie A, NBA, just to name a few) to donations regarding the Russia-Ukraine war where the latter was able to raise incredible figures.

In the last month we have seen the slow, but inexorable recovery of the market which has seen widespread growth among the most famous cryptocurrencies, with an undeniable rush to buy.

Whether it's for the war, for the strategy of the investors, or for the present times, Bitcoin and all the other listed companions have taken off.

The market is; mature and the quantity of generated wealth proves it, capable of involving everyone with ever-growing enthusiasm!

Not surprisingly, Forbes created a list of all the billionaires and among them nothing less than an UNDER 30 belonging to the world of cryptocurrencies stands out:

"Among these stand out the youngest billionaire in the world, the 19-year-old heir to the German pharmacy chain, Kevin David Lehmann, and the new entry Gary Wang, 28, American co-founder of the Cryptocurrency FTX, based in the Bahamas. He is one of 19 billionaires who managed to get rich thanks to the blockchain and cryptocurrencies."

The question is much more arduous and concerns the cryptocurrencies in which we decide to invest our capital rather than the possibility to choose how to do it, or, better, where.

You need to get started from an experienced, reliable cryptocurrency exchange, a platform where you can find the cryptocurrency we are looking for and where the number of users identifies a reality rooted and not a flash in the pan to entrust our money to.

From last place: here is the historic cryptocurrency exchange Bitpanda

For those unfamiliar with it, this is one of the startups that started in 2014 based in Austria, also receiving an award in 2016.

Bitpanda has facilitated entry into the world of cryptocurrencies even for the less experienced, considering the year of birth that still did not see the market in its current fervor and thanks to the ease verification that provides only a phone number.

We are talking about an exchange that currently offers 3 million users and the possibility to trade on 1,000 digital assets, including 50 cryptocurrencies ranging from Bitcoin, up to EOS and XLM.

Since it was founded about eight years ago, the exchange is extended beyond cryptocurrencies to offer trading of stocks, precious metals and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) via a mobile app, but still remains an icon for those looking for a seasoned industry leader.

At 4th instead, we find the cryptocurrency platform Kraken

In the penultimate place of our ranking we find an exchange that will resonate in the minds of many cryptocurrency speculators.

Kraken is a cryptocurrency exchange based in San Francisco, California, born to the mind of enthusiast Jesse Powell in 2011.

Kraken, however was actually launched two years later, in September 2013, with the idea of ​​creating a larger digital currency trading platform, solid and safe.

On the platform we have more of 4 million active users and are supported more of 55 cryptocurrencies, along with seven fiat currencies for deposits and withdrawals to and from bank accounts. The seven base currencies are USD, EUR, CAD, GBP, CHF, JPY and AUD.

Unfortunately there is not a wallet belonging to the company on offer, but the platform offers valid alternatives. And then, what will happen? When millions of users will have a network that allows immediate withdrawals and deposits? Only enthusiasm is expected!

Way to the podium: Crypto.com is the third cryptocurrency exchange

The next cryptocurrency trading platform shows unprecedented growth.

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com bridges the gap between blockchain technology and the world of traditional finance, making a lot of talk about, from sponsorships in Serie A and the world cup, up to quantity of users who do not stop increasing, today to about 10 million.

The possibility to trade 80 cryptocurrencies, the staking option, the technology behind the payment cards and the NFT marketplace are making it one of the best of the moment!

In short, Crypto.com is one of the most popular platforms, powerful, available, even with comprehensive insurance coverage of $ 360 million, Bureau Veritas certification, and partnerships with Ledger and Visa card issuers in the US.

Not bad right? But now gold and silver medals arrive.

Young cryptocurrency platform Binance holds second place!

Binance was launched in early 2017 by Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and was originally based in China.

The creator of the platform that took the number two spot was known for his IT skills and has been creating high-frequency trading platforms for traders since 2005.

In the beginning, Binance decided to leave China before the cryptocurrency ban, moving to Japan, with the trading volume becoming the highest.

However in May 2019, despite nearly 30 million users and massive exchanges, Binance suffered its first major breach in which 7,000 Bitcoins were stolen.

Sure, Binance repaid all traders by May 19th, 12 days after the hack, but the hit has been tough.

Since then, Binance has had no problems and became a platform for trading digital assets among the safest and reliable in the world, offering hundreds of cryptocurrencies to investors.

Perhaps dropped to second place due to the misfortune experienced, but now there is no speculator of the digital world who does not know it and who cannot propose its intuitive and functional platform.

Coinbase: undisputed king of cryptocurrencies

Coinbase, a crypto exchange, now known since 2012, the year of its foundation in San Francisco by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam, sits on top of this crypto world.

We are talking about an exchange that has tens of millions of users, with an offer of cryptocurrencies that exceeds one hundred, constantly updating itself and always adding new digital coins to the list.

On Coinbase we read the size of this giant that represent a cornerstone of the reference market:

"Customers around the world discover and begin their cryptocurrency journeys through Coinbase. Around 89 million verified users, 11,000 institutions and 185,000 ecosystem partners in over 100 countries trust Coinbase to invest, spend, save, earn and use cryptocurrencies in a simple and safe way. "

Regulatory guarantees, new implementations such as the recent one relating to Solana's support and the collaboration with Avalanche do nothing but consolidate its indisputable role.

Sure, in some features, young Binance might be better, but overall it is useless to deny that the vastness of users and the historical ramification must crown him officially king of cryptocurrency exchanges.