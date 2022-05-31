CoinMarketCap is a wonderful website that has more relatable information about cryptocurrencies, but the main point is that you should cross check with 2-3 crypto price tracking websites and don’t rely on just one website's information. Over reliance of crypto investors on one crypto exchange can cause it to crash.

When you want to buy crypto, it's essential to do your research before investing, which is a good thing to do, and then you can check the price of crypto. Most likely, you'll go to coinmarketcap to check. What it shows us is that coinmarketcap has some kind of influence in the market. But it's not a good thing to depend on one marketplace to check everything.

Over reliance of crypto investors on one crypto exchange can cause it to crash, as we have seen in 2018 when coinmarketcap decided to exclude South Korean exchange data from its listing, causing a big price crash. That's why we need to find some of its alternatives in the market.

Also, you need to know that Binance exchange is the owner of coinmarketcap, and it's a fact that many of you will not agree with this. However, we still prefer CoinmarketCap. Last year, they added many features to the interface for a better user experience, such as portfolio tracker, watchlist, etc.

What is CoinMarketCap?

CoinMarketCap is one of the big trusted names in the field of crypto price tracking websites. This website has grown very rapidly in the crypto space. It is one of the most recommended websites for potential investors to do research before investing. According to reports, the US government also uses CoinMarketCap data.

This website was found by Brandon Che in May 2013. Their mission is to keep crypto discoverable for more potential users and empower them with unbiased, high quality information.

Who owned CoinMarketCap?

Binance Capital Management acquired CoinMarketCap in April 2020. Binance is one of the best global blockchain companies, and it's one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world by users and trading volume. This company has a vision to make crypto accessible and systemically important to potential users all over the world.

Is CoinMarketCap accurate?

We can answer it by saying "Yes" or "No." Yes, it's accurate because CoinMarketCap is one of the most trusted price tracking websites for cryptocurrency assets and it is used by millions of people. However, it's also famous for being notoriously accurate because CoinMarketCap does not have an effective mechanism.

As per reports, many retail investors burned their assets because of CoinMarketCap's inaccuracy. But somehow, it is the most recommended website by crypto experts that all users should view CoinMarketCap data for research purposes and compare with other sources.

Let's look at some of the best CoinMarketCap alternatives.

Live coin Watch

If you are looking for a more elegant and fast track data website, then Live Coin Watch is the best crypto tracking website, which offers lots of essential data and a clean user interface. This website was launched in 2017, and this website has a lot of information regarding track trading volumes, price movements, market cap, circulating coin supply, etc.

This one is the best real-time crypto index website, which has 2000+ crypto coins, including Bitcoin and major altcoins, from the best cryptocurrency exchanges. It can track the volumes of 120+ crypto exchanges and it has a feature where you can turn on / off Korean market inclusion in the calculation.

The best feature of this website is its user interface, which is quite easy to understand and has all the information you need. This website has a watchlist and portfolio option where you can track crypto coin price movements, and you get the option of how often you want your data to refresh. If you're looking for a CoinMarketCap alternative, this is another site to look into.

CoinGecko

CoinGecko is another cryptocurrency ranking website where we can access a range of digital currencies. This website has also been operating in the crypto space for a few years, and they have the biggest team. You can track 1000+ cryptocurrencies with the appealing chart of intervals in CoinGecko.

CoinGecko is the most reliable alternative to CoinMarketCap. The CoinGecko user interface supports more than 15 languages ​​apart from English, which has advantages for any other crypto website. It makes CoinGecko stand out from the crowd. It also provides an application programming interface and widgets for different users. CoinGecko also provides a beta version of a mining calculator for different types of cryptocurrencies.

It’s a useful and interesting way to gain more insight about crypto movements for crypto enthusiasts. It also provides some notable features like an ICO calendar, social networking, and crypto forums for each crypto coin, and it also provides detailed exchange volume analysis.

CoinCap

This is a wonderful crypto price tracking website in this space that aims to give easy and quick access to real-time cryptocurrency market data. When you look at the CoinCap homepage, it looks quite busy, but it has everything that users can research about the cryptocurrency market, like a market cap indicator, volume weighted average price, price ticker, and supply of coins, etc. You can click on any cryptocurrency to look at a historical price chart.

The only function CoinCap lacks is a proper charting system, but we say it’s not a huge problem. The best thing is that CoinCap is available for Android and iOS devices, which will help you monitor cryptocurrency markets. CoinCap’s user interface has 20+ languages.

Coinlib

Coinlib has been in the crypto space since 2017 and they have succeeded in getting their market share among the crypto enthusiasts. Coinlib is a new one in the cryptocurrency market, and it’s doing pretty well actually. Its user interface is quite user-friendly and provides real-time crypto market data like market cap, coin price, trading supply, and volume.

You’ll be able to get all the necessary information and provide easy access to key facts and statistics. It has indexed over 40+ fiat and 4500+ crypto currencies, so you don’t have to worry about your crypto price in your portfolio.

This will show you BTC dominance charts in 8 fiat currencies in total market cap charts. You can also use your details to access Coinlib's free version of the portfolio manager. In short, this website is well laid out and it’s worth taking a look at.

CryptoCompare

This website started in 2014, and the first name was Cryptocoincomparison. It's for real-time comparison in cryptocurrency, and it’s also used for checking and tracking crypto prices with charts. In 2015, this website launched under the name cryptoCompare. Since then, this website has been used for market volume, crypto price tracking, supply, and market cap.

This website has 1000+ listed crypto coins and it has an option to see the price in fiat currency like USD, GBP, EUR, and JPY and provides access to the developer for further development. This website may not have the best user interface, but it’s simple to use. If you're looking for a CoinMarketCap alternative, this is another site to look into. This website includes how-to guides and reviews, making it worthwhile. It also provides a beta platform for portfolio management.

OnChainFX

Where a lot of websites only offer basic data on this list, OnChainFX is one of the websites that provides a much greater range of metrics about the crypto currency comparison than coinmarketcap or any other website.

Here you get all the information like percentage of supply issued, market cap, crypto price tracking, ROI, and market volume, and some of the extra details that set OnChainFX apart from others.

Let's look for examples. Let's suppose you want to know more about Bitcoin. Then you can use OnChainFX to find the actual percentage of the total bitcoin supply issued, its future market cap in 2050, and information on the future bitcoin emission rate.

You can even look up how much it would cost you to be a part of the "Vladimir Club," which controls 1% or more of the bitcoin supply. OnChainFX has added a checkbox which is called "Price if Normalized BTC supply" in the right hand margin.

CoinCheckup

CoinCheckup was founded in 2017 with the aim of bringing crystal clear information about the crypto markets. This website provides detailed information about market trading volume, crypto price tracking and also shows the forecast of the cryptocurrency for those who are looking for detailed information or doing research before buying.

Different kinds of crypto currency are ranked by a number of factors, including what product it has to offer, community awareness and strength of the team, how actively they are answering questions, or we can say the level of active deployment. They have set their algorithm to give a rating out of five, and their team has already described the cryptocoin scoring formula on their website.

It’s a useful price tracking website for any potential investor to conduct research before jumping into crypto trading, but sometimes it feels like they have provided an overwhelming volume of information.

WorldCoinIndex

WorldCoinIndex is another good platform which can be used as an alternative to CoinMarketCap, but they are more into news and price information. They mostly rely on quick, noteworthy data or cryptographic information, which can help digital money users. On their website, they currently list 1500+ cryptocurrencies and gather information from 100+ crypto exchanges, which are trading over 7000+ markets.

You can create your own chart with BTC and 13 other fiat currencies like USD, GBP, EUR, CNY, JPY, RUB, BRL, CAD, HKD, IDR, AUD, INR, KRW, TRY, and ZAR etc. This platform supports the best information in their respective fields. You can access their information about crypto by using their websites, forums, reddit, twitter feeds, etc.

Through giving all this information in this article, I’m not saying to you that CoinMarketCap is not reliable, but the main message is that you should cross check with 2-3 crypto price tracking websites and don’t rely on just one website's information. CoinMarketCap is a wonderful website that has more relatable information about cryptocurrencies.

As crypto enthusiasts, we should endeavor to raise awareness so that more investors can adopt the optimal practice of reviewing many cryptocurrencies before making any decisions.