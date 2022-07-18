Gold is considered an important store of value because its physical properties and scarce availability mean that its value remains constant over time. Cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, are extremely volatile and their offer can be almost infinite. Could they ever replace or complement gold as a store of value?

As investors large and small alike dive into investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, many are starting to see them as the current digital gold.

The Bank of Singapore, in this regard, carried out a study, stating that, respecting some characteristics, cryptocurrencies could replace gold as a store of value and safe haven.

This comparison is still highly unlikely and could mislead especially inexperienced investors who may be tempted to place their trust in an asset, such as cryptocurrencies, which are still highly unstable. This could be a fatal mistake for the safety of their savings.

Why is gold considered a store of value?

Gold is considered an important store of value because its properties are physical and poor availability, and its value remains constant over time. Cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, are extremely volatile and, since they can be created on demand, their offer can to be almost infinity. That's why their value hardly remains stable.

Gold and cryptocurrencies are incomparable. Gold has been used as money for millennia and has an intrinsic value.

What are the pitfalls of cryptocurrencies?

Many cryptocurrencies work using blockchain technology - decentralized systems that track the exchange of digital currencies. As sophisticated as the technology is, over time it, improving, it still remains a very vulnerable system.

To manage global demand, Bitcoin relies on both off-chain transactions, in which users buy and sell coins outside its blockchain network or within the blockchain, in both cases the vulnerability is very high and it consume huge quantities of time and energy. In fact, earlier this year it was revealed that Bitcoin uses more electricity than Argentina consumes in a whole year.

Indeed environmentalists accuse cryptocurrency miners of reckless environmental damage for purely speculative good.

Cryptocurrencies and the serious inflation risk they face

Any activity subject to severe inflation, can not be considered a good store of value. Inflation dilutes the value of the currency when there is an increase in its offer, which happens often with cryptocurrencies and willingly, precisely because they can be created at will. The sudden expansion of cryptocurrency pools essentially erodes their value.

Currently, the Fed is collaborating with other nations to investigate the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) such as those issued in China. The idea is that coins such as CBDCs will be hybrids, called stablecoins, in the sense that they will be pegged to fiat currencies. But also currencies and legal entities are subject to inflation and that same inflation would have a direct impact on the value of the stablecoin.

Gold, on the other hand, is not hit by inflation, indeed its price in general rises during times of inflation as investors rush to buy it as a classic safe haven.

Instability as an intrinsic part of the cryptocurrency world

Unlike gold, cryptocurrencies have no intrinsic value.

Cryptocurrencies are only means of exchange and investment assets, used by casual investors, by institutional investors, experienced or less experienced, who enjoy trading in this way hoping to make profits.

Gold, on the other hand, is not a medium of exchange, but as a physical good and we find it everywhere: in medical equipment, electronic devices, jewelery and more. This means that it always have a constant demand, and this helps to keep its price relatively constant.

The real risk is that the value of cryptocurrencies reaches zero

Perhaps one of the biggest obstacles to cryptocurrencies is this: people buy cryptocurrencies, but they don't use them because they are they want their value to grow.

However cryptocurrencies stored and not used for the purpose for which they were born, that is to be a medium of exchange, eventually lose value.

Gold has been around for centuries, it survived failed fiat currencies, global market crashes, while cryptocurrencies are precarious and still in their infancy.

While pro-crypto players will push for cryptocurrencies as the "new gold", the new store of value and the new safe haven, foresighted investors will never give up gold as a true safe haven.

Once these obvious disadvantages have been overcome, digital currencies can also be used in investors' portfolios as a potential safe haven and for asset diversification.

Concentrated holdings and low market volumes are driving volatility in cryptocurrencies, which is one of the biggest obstacles to their adoption in real-world transactions, Swiss private bank Lombard Odier said in a recent research note.

However, greater participation by institutional investors could help increase liquidity, reduce volatility, and make that the price action is not driven by speculation.

What are the disadvantages of cryptocurrencies?

The attractiveness of digital currencies among young people is partly due to their convenience. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are also easy to store in digital wallets, while precious metals often need to be stored in physical and secure locations and cannot be used easily for daily transactions.

The downside, however, is that cryptocurrencies are easier for scammers to steal. There are also reputational risks since digital currencies have been used extensively by criminals, money launderers and others seeking to exploit their anonymity.

Volatility of cryptocurrencies makes them a unit of inefficient exchange. Their limited supply makes them unable to facilitate the growth of the business and governments are unlikely to tolerate direct challenges to their monetary policy sovereignty, with several central banks already existing and developing their own digital currencies using blockchain technology.