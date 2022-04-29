The UK has revealed its ambitions to oversee cryptocurrencies in order to become the worldwide hub for cryptocurrencies. To boost virtual currency enterprises, the government has initiated new stablecoin legislation, a Royal Mint NFT, and a slew of provisions.

UK Becoming Cryptocurrency Global Hub

Cryptocurrencies have skyrocketed in growing adoption, prompting governments around the world to scramble to try to sort out how to control them, fearful that they would jeopardize economic security and lead to negative consequences.

Rishi Sunak, the mayor of London, revealed plans to make the UK city the worldwide center for cryptocurrency trading, a statement that shouldn't come as a surprise to many considering the country's burgeoning interest in the industry.

The UK could soon become the global hub of cryptocurrency, with London set to emerge as the next Silicon Valley of the FinTech industry. A report recently released by HM Treasury and the Mayor of London's office outlined the extent to which London has been growing as a crypto capital, particularly in the last few years, with over 40% of Europe's businesses involved in crypto residing in the British capital and over 1,400 digital currency firms employing almost 10,000 people across London and contributing over £2 billion to London's economy.

In this video, Simon Dixon talks about UK's plan to become the global cryptocurrency hub.

What UK has done so Far Concerning Cryptocurrency

The UK has made some effort at creating a bit of a cryptocurrency ecosystem. Coinbase, one of the largest exchanges in existence, recently received clearance to open up shop on London's trading floors. We also have CryptoCompare - an information hub for all things crypto and blockchain related - just down the road from us here in England!

As the UK government becomes more comfortable with crypto, as more companies move into the borders to take advantage of our relatively lax regulatory environment, and as an understanding grows within our population about how revolutionary blockchain technology is going to be for every aspect of our lives, we think you can expect England to become a leader in terms of global adoption.

The developments on cryptocurrency regulation came after the industry and the FCA clashed over the latter's regulatory framework for anti-money laundering procedures, which some market players claimed was pressuring companies to relocate offshore.

The idea that regulators were antagonistic to cryptocurrency raised concerns about the viability of British fintech. The UK Treasury put out a press release in February, stating that the United Kingdom needs to "move rapidly" to maintain its status as a crypto hub by establishing a new regulation and supervision.

According to the press release, the structure ought to be comparable to the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, which is currently undergoing legislative review. The Treasury's policy structure, according to the paper, should be a workable and digital approach that is consistent with national legislation and takes into account crypto threats.

On Monday, the UK MP John Glen stated in a speech that the government is committed to demonstrating that the country is prepared to embrace crypto firms.

The UK Treasury unveiled procedures aimed at keeping tabs on stablecoin manufacturers and cryptocurrencies. The strategy includes creating a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency, overseeing stablecoins, and cooperating with the Royal Mint to establish a non-fungible token (NFT).

Among the proposals are provisions for an economic and financial development prototype to help businesses innovate. This also involves the launch of a partnership group to maintain good connections with industry. This is part of a bigger strategy aimed at maintaining the UK financial industry on the cutting edge of cryptocurrency advancement, encouraging investment and job creation while also providing crypto enthusiasts with more resources to succeed.

"We're on the edge of something major," the economic secretary said, "and we have the potential to shape and lead it." This is a good move forward for the United Kingdom, as it appears that they are finally starting to see the possibility that comes with being open and accommodating to the inexorable change.

"My goal is to make the United Kingdom a global leader in cryptocurrency technology," Rishi Sunak said, "and the policies we've laid out today will help to ensure that crypto businesses can succeed in this country."

Glen remarked that "the way we stabilize crypto-technologies ought to be dynamic," He added that regulation should not be viewed as a stringent, static entity. Glen said we should be thinking in terms of supervisory 'code' instead, as if it were code, which we revise and modify as the need demands.

"I can assure you that we will be incorporating rules to incorporate some crypto assets in our monetary framework, providing the conditions for stablecoin developers and businesses to operate and develop in the United Kingdom," he said.

He then went on to discuss stablecoin legislation. The economic secretary emphasized the supervision of the larger crypto market, saying, "We believe the market has altered significantly for us to consider regulating a comprehensive view of crypto activities, encompassing trading of assets like bitcoin. We'll also collaborate on a globe regulatory framework for the remainder of the crypto sector. "

When asked about crypto taxation. Glen said, "We don't think the tax structure will need lots of restructuring for it function more smoothly for crypto."

Can the UK become the Global Hub for Cryptocurrency?

Stablecoins are pegged to a fiat money, such as the dollar, making them a more steady crypto asset than other virtual currencies. Monitoring, according to the government, would improve the system as a payment method, establishing grounds for "issuers and service companies to function and expand in the UK.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, according to Glen, has asked the Royal Mint to develop and issue the NFT "by the summer" as "an emblem of the forward-looking strategy we are determined to pursue."

Glen also stated that the government would take a lot of initiatives to position itself as a blockchain leader. These initiatives encompass looking into opportunities to strengthen the UK tax system's viability and looking into tax procedures for centrally controlled finance (DeFi) loans.

"The United Kingdom is also spearheading deliberations on current tax auditing standards to improve tax efficiency and consumer purchasing power while ensuring an equality of opportunity in tax reporting around the world," he added.

Furthermore, the Treasury of the United Kingdom will work to tackle specific difficulties such as the regulation of decentralized financing lending and stakes. It will also change the investment manager exclusion to remove any restrictions that prevent hedge funds in the United Kingdom from using digital currencies in their assets.

The Royal Mint has been requested to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) that will be launched this summer as "an icon of the forward-looking stance we are committed to pursuing," according to Glen.

The Future of Cryptocurrency

For the UK government, this necessitates striking a fine regulating equilibrium between combating fraudulent practices and safeguarding while still allowing digital currencies to thrive.

The UK's plans on the other hand like reducing tax obstacles and collaborating with the Royal Mint to build a non-fungible token (NFT) might be an eye-opener to many countries on the role of cryptocurrency in a nation's financial economy.

In May, the Financial Conduct Authority will host a two-day "CryptoSprint" meeting with market participants to hear their perspectives on the key difficulties around the creation of a prospective cryptocurrency framework.

In addition, the Economic Secretary will convene a Cryptoasset Engagement Group, which will include players from the crypto market as well as regulatory authorities, to provide advice on possible solutions to the biggest crypto-related issues.

The UK's contact with the crypto sector might improve the country's economy. Many countries and analysts are unsure about the role cryptocurrencies should play in a country's monetary structure at the moment.

Stablecoins may have piqued the interest of the UK government due to the ease, speed, and little cost of transactions they enable. There is no need to convert cryptocurrencies into local money in order to conduct international transactions with customers and business partners.

Another enticing characteristic of stablecoins is their transparency, in which every transaction is recorded and can be viewed by anyone. This is comparable to the way traditional banks manage their customers' accounts in that they are likewise largely centralized.

Stablecoins are the most popular form of cryptocurrency in the United Kingdom, thus it comes as no surprise. Although resource-intensive, one alternative is the creation of a national digital currency by the central bank, as China is currently doing.

No specifics have been supplied by the Treasury on how stablecoin regulation might be implemented. To ensure widespread use of stablecoins, however, a licensing structure and a method for end-user security must be put in place in the case of a stablecoin failure. If this isn't done, a stablecoin could fail, resulting in huge losses for the country, the wider blockchain sector, and enterprises.

Most profitable stablecoins are all pegged to the US dollar to a large extent. It is therefore debatable if the UK can become a worldwide crypto leader. This may be later be influenced by the United Kingdom's differing views on crypto assets.

However, they are achieving this while not sacrificing too much in terms of money and commitment. The UK may want to strengthen its position in crypto, enabling the pound to thrive as a core currency. However, any substantial advancement will take a few more actions than those announced. They seem more to be a murky way to avoid being compared to other minor countries that have accepted cryptocurrency.

Though the disclosures appeared to be good news, the plans are now lacking in depth. For the time being, the UK government seems to be signaling a softer stance toward the role of digital currencies in the system than we all had anticipated.