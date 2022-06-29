Bitcoin has become the king of cryptocurrencies. Although there are thousands of other cryptocurrencies, there's no one even close to Bitcoin when it comes to market capitalization. The sole reason behind this popularity is people's belief in this cryptocurrency. Even celebrities have shown belief and invested in Bitcoin.

For every new investor, cryptocurrency is an essential column in the portfolio. The early birds in the Bitcoin situation have already made profits out of it. Why? They believed when no one did.

It was the brain of the Satoshi Nakamoto group. This bunch introduced an idea of ​​a decentralized way of handling money. It was recently after the recession of 2008. In 2009, the first test transaction of blockchain took place.

"For the first few months of its existence, it was obtainable only by miners validating the Bitcoin blockchain," says Chetan Chawla, a professor at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois.

It's a blunt genius of deep mathematics that continued after the initial testing of blockchain. Bitcoin didn't have any value for a start. It was after more than a year for the very first transaction from Bitcoin.

A Florida man ordered 2 Papa John's pizzas.

"In the early days, the first transactions with Bitcoin were negotiated on internet forums with people bartering for goods and services in exchange for Bitcoin," says Garrette Furo, partner at Wilshire Phoenix, a New York-based investment management firm. "The value of Bitcoin was originally arbitrary."

It didn't take long for Bitcoin to take off. Many with belief made billions. However, it became the start of a revolution.

Why Is Bitcoin Popular?

Bitcoin is a pioneer of the concept of cryptocurrency in the monetary domain. Including the momentum of transactions with anonymity, speed, and decentralization, there are several things that set Bitcoin apart from other cryptocurrencies.

The utility spreads across industries. Be it logistics, pharma, or online gaming. Bitcoin was the initial face of cryptocurrencies. Its expansion is leading to turning the wheel toward a completely digitized currency.

The list goes on. Here's a glimpse of why Bitcoin is significantly popular.

Portability

Durability

Divisibility

Decentralization

Probability

Scarcity

Transactable

Non-consumable

Fungibility

Security

Now that we know the reasons behind Bitcoin's popularity, let's look at some celebrities who have invested in Bitcoin.

The Story of Kanye West and the Bitcoin

Kanye West is quite a name. Also, once a candidate for the presidency. He is one of those who always have an occasional stroll on the road of trending news. Keeping up with the same, Kanye has been known for his opinions on blockchain technology and Bitcoin.

Kanye shared his thoughts on parking funds on assets a few years ago. And cryptocurrency, along with cash and credit cards, was a part of his list of him. Eventually, Kanye's interview with Joe Rohan was on the news.

In this podcast, Kanye revealed his interest in Bitcoin. West explained his views of him on Bitcoin and quoted his perception of Bitcoin being the "true liberation of America and humanity."

He further spoke about his conversations with his friends on cryptocurrency. He says Bitcoin can potentially create "the next frontier of humanity." However, the information on his investment of him in Bitcoin is not made public.

Mike Tyson's Love for Bitcoin

Over the years, Kid Dynamite has shown an explosive interest in Bitcoin. On 25th July 2015, Mike Tyson made his intentions clear about currency. His tweet about him created a big buzz about his interest and support for Bitcoin.

Coming soon ... http://t.co/Blf592VtUW ... Changing the way we get change.

- Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) July 25, 2015





His tweet was about a Bitcoin automated teller machine (ATM). It also had a link to a website, miketysonbitcoin.com. This website is offline as of now. He also had some linkage to a company named Bitcoin Direct LLC which eventually got off the news after momentary buzz.

"Tyson is a universally known star whose fan base extends generations. People worldwide know Mike Tyson, and as such, Tyson's potential to expand the Bitcoin market is dramatic," said Peter Klamka, chief executive of Bitcoin Direct.

This statement is in the direction of Mike Tyson's support for Bitcoin. It was after the launch of his own mobile wallet brand Bitcoin Direct. The celebrity has also announced he's "all in" on a fellow cryptocurrency, Solana.

All these incidents point to clear support for blockchain from Mike Tyson.

Elon Musk's Investment in Bitcoin

The multi-billionaire has been a popular name in recent years. He is also one of the most evident supporters of cryptocurrency. He thinks the design of Bitcoin is 'brilliant.'

It was February 2021 when Tesla made an announcement. Elon made the news public about his company's Bitcoin purchase. Tesla bought Bitcoin worth 1.5 billion dollars. Tesla also revealed its plans to shift payment systems to digital currency.

A consistent word from Elon Musk moved the price of Bitcoin to its all-time high of $ 64,863.10. In recency, Musk has been engaged in cryptocurrency. His tweets about him created movements in the crypto market.

Musk has also displayed interest in numerous other currencies. Out of these, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin top the charts. In January 2021, Musk became quite the wealthiest man on earth.

His Twitter banter is a legend for every investor today. Once, his Twitter bio of him included '#Bitcoin.' This led to quite a surge in the price of Bitcoin then.

Snoop Dogg and His Belief in Bitcoin

"The future is unfolding right before us. I don't see it as a pandemic fad, the pandemic just put gas on the fire," says Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg is not just an influential artist but is also an efficient businessman. His belief in cryptocurrency has raised a keen interest for many in the concept. He says that he believes in Bitcoin. Blockchain technology has immense potential.

"Not too caught up in the value of Bitcoin. Know it's here to stay", he adds.

It's not the Bitcoin that he supports. Snoop Dogg seems to be building his own NFT empire.

"Unlike when you buy one of my records or download a song of mine, I can't connect with you. You dig? With NFTs, I can. I plan to continue to engage with the fans who buy this artwork." he said.

Mark Cuban: The Shark Tank Gem Likes Bitcoin's Promise

Out of many celebrities, Mark Cuban is another to support cryptocurrency. Mark Cuban is a shark tank gem. His net worth of him is approximately 4.7 billion dollars. He did support Bitcoin. But his relationship of him with it is not so smooth.

At a certain point, Mark Cuban advised investors to park a specific portion of capital in Bitcoin. Later he said he'd rather own bananas. Eventually, quite some data was released. These were in the context of his Bitcoin holdings and other digital tokens.

Once, Cuban addressed the expense of Bitcoin. He said he would only invest in Bitcoin when spending it without fiat conversion is possible. He also advised people to "go buy everything in Bitcoin." On Anthony Pompliano's podcast.

Bitcoin's Fan Boy Jack Dorsey

The status of Dorsey's designation is a little tumble today. It happens after Musk's Twitter takeover. However, when it comes to cryptocurrency, Jack Dorsey is a huge fan.

It was 2017 when he promoted King Coin. Eventually, the digital money market saw a crash in 2018. However, Jack was unbothered. He still addressed Bitcoin as the future of money.

Dorsey also has his company's holdings in Bitcoin. This is an entirely different investment than his personal acquisition of him. This is not it. Jack also has access to a Bitcoin node. It enables him to mine Bitcoin. And also allows him to keep track of his transactions by him.

Maisie Williams and Her Love for Bitcoin

It was November 2020 when Maise Williams got into Bitcoin. Soon enough, her fans di lei saw a tweet encouraging everyone to "go long on Bitcoin."

She revealed her purchase of Bitcoin shortly after. This came after she received some not-so-supportive replies. Her followers recommended she must have a glass half full approach here.

However, she made her plans clear on her idea of ​​holding the Bitcoin investments. She replied, "Thank you for the advice, I bought some anyway."

Richard Branson Invests in BitPay

BitPay is an online payment processor for virtual money. And Richard Branson has extended his interest in an investment round on this US-based firm. Also, it is said the billionaire has his own share of Bitcoins.

In a blog post, he made specific ideas clear about his take on Bitcoin.

"I have written several times warning people about the growing problem of fake stories online linking me to get-rich-quick schemes, fake pages, misleading ads, false endorsements and fake binary trading schemes."

"While I have often commented on the potential benefits of genuine bitcoin developments," he continued, "I absolutely do not endorse these fake bitcoin stories."

This clarification comes after his name was falsely used for financial malpractices.

The Story of Steven Seagal and Bitcoin

The Securities and Exchange Commission won a judgment against Steven Seagal. The result was while riding the crypto wave, Steven Seagal met some contingencies related to his actions.

The story says that Steven Seagal did not disclose his payments in relation to online tokens to the United States Government. Following this, the SEC was allowed to search Segal's business of him. It was an attempt to acquire the money the actor owes to the government.

The details of the case make no relevance here. However, the news about the actor's transactions says many things. The offense is the non-disclosure of payments for promoting digital currency.

This statement testifies to Steven Seagal's support of Bitcoin and blockchain technology.

The Stake Holder in Airbnb and BitPay, Ashton Kutcher, Now Also Holds Bitcoin

Kutcher once suggested purchasing Bitcoin when asked, "What are some smart ways I can put $ 25 to work for me?"

He is known for his stakes in Airbnb and BitPay. And the actor has a great past in investing. Additionally, he has his own investment firm established in 2010. It goes by the name "A-Grade."

His investments also go across UniKoinGold with Mark Cuban. Ashton displayed his support for Bitcoin with full conviction. One of the gestures is his visit to the BitPay office.

The company had also tweeted about his visit.

BitPay investor Ashton Kutcher dropped by our office this week to talk to our team & share insights on taking #bitcoin payments mainstream. pic.twitter.com/2Lgsmoufhe

- BitPay (@BitPay) June 9, 2017





Final Words

With massive support from high-end investors and influencers, Bitcoin is one of the heaviest assets for many portfolios. As the digital momentum accelerates, Bitcoin is anticipated to reach greater heights.