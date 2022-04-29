Masternodes are the primary controllers of the blockchain network.They are responsible for every activity: approving fast transactions, providing excellent services, and most importantly, taking part in the governance system. Masternodes were the first ones to be implemented with proof of stake, unlike proof of work.

Let's understand the nodes first. Computers and servers that support the blockchain network are named nodes. Mainly, nodes are in charge of every activity with respect to maintenance and verifying the blockchain's public ledger transactions. There are many types of nodes there.

regular nodes

full nodes

master nodes

Every node has a different level of responsibility in the blockchain network. If we look at the bitcoin network - this blockchain network is completely formed with mining nodes and full nodes.Both have different roles. Mining nodes creates search blocks and full nodes verify the transactions. Every crypto currency takes a different access altogether. That's where the masternode concept using proof-of-stake comes into play.

The History of MasterNodes

Do you know Evan Duffield? He is known as an early bitcoin investor. He decided to change the code base of Litecoin because he wanted the blockchain network to become more private and secure. At first, he named it Xcoin, and later he changed it to Dash.

He introduced Dash as a private version of Bitcoin. In this blockchain network, users will have more privacy and security, so no other people can see your transaction history in this protocol. He added a second level of mining in this protocol.

One of the best results in this project was the reduction of fees. With the help of masternodes, he developed a decentralized governance system and a process of voting between the parties that is popularly known as the DAO. Using this, he created a treasury system that allowed networks to make a budget from the rewards. The concept of the masternods system caught the attention of many developers, who saw the perfect moment to implement similar systems in their blockchain projects.

Masternodes

A masternode is a server that has a superior place in the blockchain network. Masternodes approve fast transactions, provide excellent services, and most importantly, they take part in the governance system. Masternodes accepted bonuses in the form of fees and that's how they created a commission-like incentive format. The thing is, masternodes must lock up a few coins to gain masternode status. Different masternods have different types of return on investment. All of these things depend on the protocol.

You must be thinking, why do we have to lock few tokens? Similarly, when you ask for a loan from the bank and, in return, deposit some assets to ensure it. That’s how this functions.

Masternodes were the first ones to be implemented with proof of stake, unlike proof of work. Meaning The more coins you keep as security, the higher the chance you will earn more commission. This blockchain protocol selects validator nodes to verify transactions. This most probably depends on the number of stakes they own, creating a trust-based solution. Proof-of-stake is a less time-consuming method of securing the network, whereas proof-of-work consumes a lot of energy. The great example of the POS protocol is the Polygon Network.

This is a best way to achieve more commission in the crypto space with the help of masternodes. It's simple and innovative.

“ Masternodes are an important component in cryptocurrency networks. They operate in parallel with regular nodes. There are Many cryptocurrency networks who don't use masternodes, and whoever uses masternodes, not all works in the same way. The Dash project was the first cryptocurrency project to implement masternodes using a proof-of-stake system in addition to the commonly used proof-of-work mining.”

How do Mastenodes work?

These cryptocurrency masternodes operate as servers in the blockchain networks, containing a full copy of the blockchain ledger and taking on additional incharge. It mostly depend on the nature of the decentralized blockchain platform, masternodes can plan voting events and execute protocol operations.

Take the example of the Dash network. The master node keeps more authority compared to the regular node, which can be used for fast transactions or secret transactions that create a key part of Dash's PoSe ecosystem. Dash masternodes keep their governance role, and each one is designed to cast a single vote regulating whether to approve or reject new developments and protocol modifications on the Dash Blockchain network.

Crypto masternodes have executed a security-based framework that works in much the same way as the PoS protocol. Masternode administrators ought to keep their very own part of cryptocurrency to work the masternode. Thus, administrators will receive yearly coin benefits for their services. Subsequently, the blockchain network's most important nodes are monetarily compensated, which helps with keeping up with network loyalty and stability.

Crypto Mining vs Masternode

Do you know the process of Bitcoin generation? Mining is the quick answer to this. In each crypto transaction, computers have to solve cryptographic problems with high computer power. Mining is the process that helps to create new blocks in the blockchain network.

“Interestingly, 80% of the bitcoins have been mined already, and there are only around 4 million left to mine until Bitcoin’s 21 million supply cap is reached.”

A masternode is a server in the network that has a special status. Masternodes are nodes that validate real-time transactions, provide excellent services, and, most importantly, participate in the governance system.

As a masternode operator, you will receive a passive income depending on the established reward for each block. If you start early as an investor, this will be more profitable. As with any other investment, research the coin's results for long-term potential.

“Each network has its own masternodes with unique features, and no two masternodes are the same. Every system approaches its masternodes differently. However, while masternodes can be quite rewarding and are closely connected to mining, they are also entirely distinct, and a lot of newcomers mistakenly confuse the two.”

Masternodes useful for crypto investors

Each cryptocurrency has a different reward model where Masternodes operators can earn a decent weekly and monthly income. Running a masternode can be more profitable for crypto investors because it will be incentivized similar to owning a physical store. There are numerous crypto models in the market right now, but not all of them are worth running because of minimum incentives. You should select the right currency for running the masternodes. You must always compare the percentage yield against the investment and smartly calculate your return on investment.

Generate passive income with masternodes

In current days, One of the best investments in the crypto space is staking in masternodes. As a masternode maker, you will get compensation for contributing services to its decentralised blockchain network for validating instant transactions, expanding security and organising governance. A masternode administrator will acquire additional automated revenue from their speculation.You can find a list of all the blockchain networks accessible on Masternodes online. You will track down a mass of tokens there and a list of the respective supply of tokens important for staking to make a masternode.

Risky to set up your own masternodes

The setup procedure of masternode mostly depends on the cryptocurrency, but it generally involves downloading the full node, configuring it, and connecting it to the network. When you complete the setup, you have to give yourself some specific amount of currency. The stake amount can be higher than tens of thousands of dollars.

What are Masternode Tokens

Masternode tokens run on their own cryptocurrency in blockchain networks that use the masternode system. These tokens are received by the masternodes as rewards. These masternodes are in charge of various types of transactions and different other functions in the network and receive some rewards for every new block issued on the network. These profits depend on the consensus model, the number of miners, and the number of masternodes in the blockchain networks.

Masternode coins/tokens List

Let’s have a look at the list of trendy masternode coins/tokens available.

Dash

Dash is the first cryptocurrency project to implement the masternode framework system in its blockchain networks. These Blockchain masternodes are accountable for the network’s extra highlight, such as quick transfers. If you become masternode operator, you can get 45% of the dash block net profit in return. The basic need to become a dash operator is 1000 dash crypto coins.

Pivx

Pivx claims to have the best features of both Bitcoin and Dash. Pivx masernodes, also called the network's backchain, Having Pivx masternodes increases the security and gives you voter rights. They can help with day-to-day network operations and earn a portion of network fees as a reward. The minimum requirement to become a pivx masternode operator is 10,000 pivx coins.

Zcoin

Zcoin is a cryptocurrency project that is mainly focused on zero-knowledge proofs. Zcoin Network masternodes are called Znodes. They are liable for verifying transactions and giving a 30% earnings share of Zcoin block rewards. The basic neccessity to become a Znode operator is 1000 Zcoin crypto as security. Also Znodes need to have a VPS (virtual private server) and 40 GB of extra disc space.

Syscoin

Syscoin is a decentralized platform for developers that provides users with novel development tools. Regular nodes perform themselves as single peer-to-peer networks. A minimum security stake is required of 1,00,000 SYSCOINS, which is represented by SYS. Masternode operators get approximate 35% bonus on their base profit from Syscoin.

Other Masternodes

These projects don't closely fall into the masternode category, but they do use the masternode system. Let's take an example of NEM. NEM (NEM) is a crypto project that needs 3 million tokens to turn into a NEM Supernode. This position is the highest tier in consensus nodes. Regular nodes that meet the network requirements with some definite standards will be automatically upgraded to supernodes.