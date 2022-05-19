The blockchain-powered metaverse has become the latest buzzword of the town as it allows the creation of digital identities. Inspired by this, we have witnessed a surge in the number of play-to-earn cryptocurrency games. If you are interested in making livings through playing games, we list down the top cryptocurrency games to play and earn free coins.

The blockchain gaming industry is currently attracting a lot of investor interest. The main reason is that consumers have countless options to obtain free cryptocurrency in the gaming sector. This is a recommended choice since excessive inflation, and financial difficulties caused by COVID19 have made purchasing digital assets prohibitively expensive.

Bitcoin investing is viewed as superior to traditional assets such as equities and gold. Because bitcoin is a free asset that anybody may own, use, and safely transact without the need for a financial institution, it is becoming increasingly popular.

Hence, individuals are always looking for new ways to earn free cryptocurrency, one of which is by playing games. You can acquire digital assets while playing crypto games and receive financial benefits for your participation.

Best Play-to-Earn Cryptocurrency Games

Various play-to-earn (P2E) cryptocurrency games payout in digital cash or NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) to gamers. Playing these games has become the hottest trend in the ever-growing crypto market. These enable you to earn in-game currency by using your talents and expertise to win battles, complete quests, etc.

The ability to earn real-world currency while having fun is the driving force behind the growing popularity of play-to-earn games.

The in-game virtual currency can be traded for Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other decentralized tokens. These are commonly referred to as GameFi (a combination of decentralized finance -Defi and Gaming). Following are the most popular P2E crypto games to try your luck at now that you know these games are the secret to earning free crypto instantaneously.

Best P2E Cryptocurrency Game #1: Lucky Block

One of the most innovative crypto-gaming platforms is Lucky Block. This platform is based on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), and its primary purpose is to provide each user with an equal opportunity to earn cryptocurrency. It has fair and clear policies, and it also gives its customers the chance to win a large jackpot daily.

The current prize pool of Lucky Block stands at $ 2.3 million . Thus, all users prepare to win some exciting prizes.

Users can participate in the crypto lucky draw by purchasing a ticket which will cost them $ 5 using the Lucky Block's native token (LBLOCK). Users who link their wallets to the Lucky Block app will receive a free ticket to the prize draw instead of paying for one.

The Lucky Draw NFTs ownership grants its users lifetime access to exclusive NFT prize draws. As a result, the lucky block users have two opportunities to win a prize every day. It also gives 10% of each jackpot to a charitable organization. Such tactics have made the reward draw for the lucky block a sensation.

Best P2E Cryptocurrency Game #2: Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a P2E trading and battle game widely regarded as the first Ethereum-based NFT game. On August 8, 2021, its sale reached $ 1 billion. This is one of the most popular games on the blockchain, with over a million active users.

In this pokemon-inspired game made by Sky Mavis (a Vietnamese firm), users assemble a team of animals called Axies and combat other players in the Arena Mode and fight foes in the Adventure Mode.

The Axie Infinity is so highly played and loved that its underlying crypto coin AXS was one of the highest returns yielding coins in 2021 .

In this game, there are two cryptocurrencies: AXS (Axie Infinity Shards) and SLP (Smooth Love Potion), which will be earned by winning matches and battles in Arena and Adventure mode. Players need to have both tokens to be able to breed an axie.

Each axie is an NFT, with distinct body sections that define their abilities and rarity. These are usually priced between $ 100 to $ 1000.

Customization options for your chosen Axies are limitless. To play the game, you must acquire at least three axies. You can also purchase eggs from axie labs and wait for them to develop into axies. You may also use SLPs to breed axies and sell them in the marketplace to other players.

Best P2E Cryptocurrency Game #3: Gods Unchained

Gods Unchained is an Ethereum-based digital trading card game that employs the Immutable X. Users can collect NFT cards and compete against one another using this blockchain-based P2E. A deck of cards, genesis cards, and core cards are used in this battle between players.

When users play the game, they receive free core cards. The Immutable X marketplace allows players to buy and sell all of the game's cards. Users will need a MetaMask Wallet or other compatible wallets because Immutable X uses Ethereum as its currency. The rarer a card is, the more valuable it will be. A Mythic card was auctioned for $ 31000 on December 6, 2019.

The GODS Token is the cryptocurrency used in the game. This game, created by Chris Clay, is about solid entities known as Gods, each with their own skills. By winning bouts, you can gain new cards in the game. Each card is a non-fungible token (NFT) that may be quickly sold on the secondary market.

Best P2E Cryptocurrency Game #4: Silks

Silks is a revolutionary new NFT project that combines real-world thoroughbred horse racing with the metaverse using Blockchain technology. It offers customers a unique gaming experience by allowing them to customize their digital silk horse and digital silk avatars. This horse is an NFT that is based on a real-life racehorse.

The digital horse will be identical to its physical twin. Silks create this one-to-one connection by utilizing vast decentralized datasets that track information on the ancestry, breed, training status, and other characteristics of genuine thoroughbred horses.

The data provided in the game aids in the creation of unique computer horses that closely resemble racehorses in the real world.

Silk combines the real and virtual worlds, and its users can earn prizes by playing games based on real-world data and performance. If your real-world horse wins, you will be awarded STT, Silk's in-game currency. Users can earn rewards through the Silk's staking mechanism and when their retired racehorses produce offspring.

These silk horses can be traded on the secondary market because they are NFTs. Players can also acquire plots of virtual land, stables, and other items in this silk metaverse, as these are constructed as NFTs. For Silk players, this opens up yet another revenue stream.

Best P2E Cryptocurrency Game #5: Decentraland

Decentraland is a popular three-dimensional virtual reality Ethereum-based platform. Here, players can design their 3D environment, create distinct avatars, explore lands, etc. Players can use their purchased lands to develop anything they wish, such as an online store, designing a separate game, arranging events, charging other players to attend, etc.

Players can make a lot of money on this platform by buying land, lending it out, selling it, etc. They can use the in-game token (MANA currency) to buy NFTs (virtual land plots), buy and sell products, participate in enjoyable activities, etc.

Best P2E Cryptocurrency Game #6: The Sandbox

The Sandbox is an emerging star in the virtual reality crypto gaming market , where players can purchase NFT-based territory. They have complete control over what they do with their lands, such as building a castle or a residence.

Users can acquire SAND Tokens, the in-game currency, by completing tasks, trading digital lands, and transacting in the marketplace.

Users can use this platform to become an artist and create assets that can be used by other players using VoxEdit (a platform tool). In this game, creators can design games and charge people to play a game within a game (users do not need to learn to code to develop a game) and a landowner where they can rent or sell the land to other users when the opportunity arises.

Best P2E Cryptocurrency Game #7: Plant vs. Undead

Plant vs. Undead is a versatile multiplayer tower defense game set in a world hit by a meteorite, where all animals have changed into undead creatures who intend to destroy the mother trees. Flora has evolved to combat these enemies. This platform's farm mode keeps gamers engaged by allowing them to acquire light energy.

The light energy directs a player to the PVU (Plant vs. Undead) tokens on the Binance Smart Chain. The platform's in-game currency is LE (Light Energy), which can be exchanged for PVU tokens. As you continuously advance in the game, you will earn LE, which you can then exchange for the PVU cryptocurrency token.

Players do not need to invest money in the game because the PVU token may be traded on numerous DEXs (Decentralized Exchanges). Players can begin the game using non-NFT Plants, Mother Trees, and other default-free assets. They can purchase seeds and nurture them into plants that can be sold in the market.

To gain LE, players must collect seeds, complete daily quests, etc. Players can also plant plants to earn light tokens. When common NFT plants are sold in the marketplace, they yield up to 10 PVU tokens, whereas the unusual NFT plants might fetch up to 100 PVU tokens to a player.

Best P2E Cryptocurrency Game #8: Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds is an excellent choice for players who want to discover an entirely new metaverse. This is a P2E future sci-fi adventure game with a straightforward premise: play, mine, and upgrade.

You can explore the entire universe on this platform and have an immersive gaming experience by colonizing plants, exploring other planets, building a functional economy, etc.

Alien Worlds centers around the NFT alien species, whom the players can capture and utilize to mine or seek various goods. The official cryptocurrency of Alien Worlds is Trillium.

Players can compete or collaborate in the game, for example, by exploring planets with other players to locate new NFTs or by creating their NFT drops. Players can work together to develop mini-games or establish a planet's governing body.

TLM Tokens can also be used to trade NFTs with other players. The players use these TLM tokens to buy mining equipment, land, and other items. Players can also combat with other players to claim their territory or get their hands on their currency. Players also frequently engage in quests that give them a chance to explore the distant parts of the galaxy.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, P2E games are currently the most significant trend in the cryptocurrency world. It would be an understatement to call them the next gaming sensation. The best thing is that players can make a lot of money and earn cryptocurrencies for free while having fun.

These blockchain games allow players to explore virtual worlds, compete against other players, and gather valuable NFTs, among other things. Players can invest their time in these games in exchange for large crypto prizes and jackpots. Players can sell these NFTs on secondary markets to convert their gaming into cryptocurrency.