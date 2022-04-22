Bitcoin alone, when it's running high, swings over a trillion dollars in market cap, while the global crypto industry has a market cap of $1.88 trillion. Bitcoin, Ethereum, BnB, and a few stable coins like Tether(USDT) and USDC have kept their fight in the top 5 Crypto. And in this article, we have breakdown the top 10 Crypto by market cap, their utilities, tokenomics, and main goals.

It's been 13 years since the Bitcoin launch, and numerous projects have followed a similar path. Over, 10000+ crypto have been made, but only a few are valued and recognized in the market.

The one that fills the market shortcomings, has numerous utilities, and brings the solution with its innovative ideas captures the market's attention.

The global crypto has a staggering 1.88 trillion market capitalization. In this article, we have ranked the top cryptocurrency according to their market cap. We have covered their utility, tokenomics, and general-purpose. Let’s dive deep.

1) Bitcoin— The First Crypto

Bitcoin is the first crypto ever programmed. The idea was to create an anonymous and decentralized digital currency, where blockchain would act as its ledger and the rest is history.

As described in its white paper, Bitcoin is a peer-to-peer electronic cash system without any intermediary.

A pseudonymous—Satoshi Nakamoto first published its whitepaper on October 31st, 2008. Within two months after its whitepaper release, the bitcoin network was publically launched in January 2009.

To this day, the founder of bitcoin— Satoshi Nakamoto, remains unknown to the world. The first recipient of bitcoin— Hal Finney, was also the prime suspect of being a bitcoin founder.

Bitcoin gained traction followed its release, and we all have heard of the famous trade of two pizzas with 10000 BTC in May 2010.

Bitcoin reached the 100 dollars mark in 2013 and hasn’t looked back since then. With its crazy monetary value, bitcoin made headlines in numerous reputed journals. Early investors couldn’t forget what BTC has done for them. They are forever grateful to BTC—and often referred to as Bitcoin Maxis in popular media.

Fast-forward to 2022, bitcoin trades at 45 grand with a whopping $769 billion market cap. In these times, bitcoin is viewed as a Holy Grail. MNCs like Tesla, Square Micro strategy, and Terra labs are now hoarding BTC in their reserve.

2) Ethereum— Crypto with the largest DeFi ecosystem

Ethereum was launched in 2015 by a Russian prodigy, Vitalik Buterin. In the initial days, the Ethereum community had to go through a difficult route after the genesis DAO hack that led to the hard forking of Ethereum into two— Ethereum classic (ETC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Ethereum is a blockchain network where multiple dApps and Smart contracts can be deployed. It’s the pioneer of smart contracts— an indestructible code that self-executes upon meeting certain conditions.

With more than 1000 dapps deployed on Ethereum, it is the largest DeFi ecosystem that locks a total asset of $116.9 billion.

Ethereum consents to the same protocol as bitcoin Proof of Work (PoW). Though, in the fall of 2022, Vitalik has its team ready to merge Ethereum into a proof of stake network.

Ethereum crossed over 1000 dollars in the bull run of 2017. With a market cap of 362 billion, one ether trades at close to 3000 USD.

3) Tether— The First Stable Crypto

Tether (USDT) is a centralized stable coin whose value remains pegged to fiat (USD). In the crypto space, numerous stable coins try to fix the volatility. Some are pegged to fiat, commodity, while others depend on the algorithm for stability.

And Tether is a fiat-collateralized stable coin controlled by a crypto exchange—Bitfinex.

Six years after Bitcoin's release, Tether was the first to fulfill the market volatility, with its launch in 2014.

With over $85 billion market cap, Tether (USDT) is the 4th largest crypto in the market. One tether token trades at one USD, and its goal is to remain pegged to 1 USD fiat.

Tether is used to store value and trade cryptocurrency in various pairs on major crypto exchanges. Example- BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, BNB/USDT, COSMOS/USDT, DOT/USDT, LUNA/USDT and more.

4) BnB— Crypto Exchange Giant

Build and build chain previously known as the Binance Coin is a token that fuels the Binance ecosystem.

Founded by Changpeng Zhao in 2017, Binance has become the largest crypto exchange globally with a daily trading volume of $17 billion.

BnB is an exchange based token, which has numerous utilities:

The exchange fees are reduced upon holding a BnB coin.

If met a certain trading volume in BnB the previous month, the users are labeled in VIP tiers where transaction fees are reduced and given other perks.

The fractional amount of untradeable crypto known as crypto dust can be converted into BnB coins.

BnB is used to pay gas fees on the Binance chain and Binance smart chain, where numerous dApps have been deployed.

Binance DeFi ecosystem has a staggering $12.6 billion in assets locked in it, ranking it the third-highest by Total volume locked.

With a market cap of $66 billion, BnB trades close to $420, and the gas fees collected are burnt, to bring the total supply back to 300 million only, making it a deflationary token.

5) USDC— Fiat backed Stable Crypto

USDC is another Stable coin, created by a collaboration of Center consortium and Coinbase. It’s fully backed by fiat, USD in particular. For every 1 USDC, $1 is kept in the reserve. Users can redeem 1 USDC for 1 USD and vice versa.

First launched as an ERC- 20 token in 2018, now Solana, Stellar and Algorand blockchain enjoys the privilege of USDC as well.

Digital cash for the digital age, the Mantra for USDC is simple yet attractive. With a market cap of $50 billion, USDC is the 5th largest crypto of this time and ranks as the second-largest stable coin after Tether USD.

But what’s the point of it, if the value remains pegged to USD in a 1:1 ratio. Well, stablecoins are built on blockchain that can interact with its ecosystem.

One such thing is transferring funds across borders within seconds to a maximum of an hour, depending on network congestion. While government-issued fiat takes numerous days and high fees.

6) Ripple— Banking System of Crypto

Ripple is crypto developed by Ripple Labs in 2012. It fills the shortcomings of wire transfers like high transaction fees, slow speed, and low currency exchange rates. With compliance with anti-money laundering and fraud detection, the goal is to create affordable and faster transactions across the border.

Over time, Ripple has partnered with American Express, Santander, Standard Chartered, and 50+ reputed banks.

Ripple uses neither Proof of work of Proof of stake consensus mechanism, instead, the network operates on a Unique node list consensus protocol.

Often accused of being centralized, and rightly so, the consensus protocol used by ripple is way too centralized. Unique node lists are a bunch of miners selected by Ripple whom they trust.

Ripple transaction finality is within 5 seconds, with only $0.0002 transaction fees. It can validate up to 1500 transactions per second.

The total supply of ripple is 100 billion and a whopping market cap of 34 billion. One XRP is traded at close to 70 cents.

7) Solana—Super-Fast Blockchain Crypto

Solana is a superfast blockchain that processes 50000 transactions per second. To put things in perspective, BTC processes only 5 TPS, Visa 1700 TPS, and Ethereum 15 TPS.

Anatoly Yakovenko—the mastermind behind Solana, uses the Proof of History consensus protocol with the underlying Proof of Stake algorithm to reach its high finality feat.

Ethereum has the largest ecosystem in the DeFi space, but with its blazing fast TPS rate, Solana isn’t far behind either NFT marketplace. As of now, the Solana DeFi ecosystem holds $6.7 billion worth of assets. With its recent integration with Opensea— the largest NFT marketplace, Solana has a daily trading volume of 45000 SOL in NFTs alone.

Solana is often accused of being centralized; the network has seen 3 shutdowns within the last 6 months. Over 60% of the total SOL supply is within the team members and foundation groups. However, the staking rewards of SOL are higher, which encourages long-term holdings.

It has a staggering market cap of 35+ billion, and one SOL trades close to 100 USD.

8) Terra Luna— a Suite of Stable Crypto

Terra Luna is a suite of stable coins ranging from USD to Japanese Yen. Hailed from South Korea, Do Kwon wants to expand the Terra Luna DeFi ecosystem, while its main focus remains on stabilizing its suite of stablecoins.

In its suite of stable coins, Terra Luna consists of USD, Euro, GBP, Chinese Yuan, Korean WON, and Japanese yen.

With total assets of $26.9 billion locked in its dApps, Terra ranks 2nd only after Ethereum by TVL.

Do Kwon the founder of Terra has been making headlines with his recent BTC purchases worth 100million, and other times 250 million. The goal is to acquire 10 billion in BTC in Terra labs Reserve.

Luna— Terra’s native token, is used to maintain the stability of UST. For every Luna worth in USD can be used to mint UST and vice versa.

With its recent all-time high of 116 USD, Terra Luna has a whopping market cap of $33+ billion.

9) Cardano— Peer-Reviewed Crypto

Cardano is a proof of stake blockchain that wants to bring visionaries, change-makers, and innovators together on its platform.

Founded in 2017 by a former Ethereum co-founder—Charles Hopkinson. He derives the project name from Italian polymath Gerolamo Cardano. ADA, the Cardano’s native token which fuels the network transactions, is named after 19th-century computer programmer—Ada Lovelace.

Cardano enjoys its rank in the top ten by market cap. Despite being ranked higher in the market cap, the Cardano DeFi ecosystem still has a lot to improve. A very limited chunk of $234 million assets is locked in their dApps ecosystem, wherever newer developed layer 1 chains are taking over Cardano by TVL.

In its defense, Hopkinson says Cardano is a peer-reviewed project that aims to bring the best to its predecessors Layer 1 chains. One ADA trades close to 1 dollar with a whopping market cap of 30 billion.

10) Avalanche— Crypto of Smart Contracts

Avalanche is another Layer 1 blockchain that solves the problem of scalability, high transaction fees, and network security.

The Mainnet went live in 2020, and Avalanche, from Singapore, has scaled itself as the fastest smart contracts platform with a finality time of under 2 seconds.

With its unique chain structure, like P-chain, C-chain and X-chain Avalanche has attracted various dApp developers to its platform. The network is 80% parameterized making it a highly secure network. Avalanche also has the highest number of validators (1441) of all other proof of stake layer 1 chains.

Avalanche has seen substantial growth last year, with about $11.17 billion in assets locked in its DeFi ecosystem. It has a market cap of $20 billion, and a total supply of 400 million.