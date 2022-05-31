Content is becoming more and more important, but with the sheer amount of content available today, it can be difficult to get your content noticed by anyone, let alone by the right audience. So, how do you cut across the noise to get your content in front of your target audience? Effective content distribution is the key to content success in 2022. Get to know how in this guide.

Content distribution strategies are essential to getting your content in front of the right audience and making sure it gets the attention it deserves. According to WordStream, 80% of business owners prefer to learn about a company by reading articles rather than watching advertisements . A research from SEOtribunal also shows that 72% of marketers claim that content marketing has increased their lead generation.

However, creating amazing content isn't enough to guarantee that it gets in front of the right people. These days, you need to know how to distribute your content effectively to get more readers and influence them at the same time. Approximately 90.63% of all web pages receive no traffic from Google, according to data from Ahrefs. Why? Because content marketers tend to focus on the creation of content rather than the delivery of it.

Fortunately, there are plenty of great strategies that you can use to reach more people with your content and gain their trust while increasing your influence at the same time . We've found these five content distribution strategies to be the most effective when it comes to driving great results. Here are the top strategies that you should be using right now if you want to improve your content distribution strategy.

Why Content Distribution is Important

If you are creating high-quality content but are having trouble getting it in front of your audience, then you need an effective content distribution strategy. No matter how good your piece of content is, if It's not distributed correctly, no one will read it.

In order to build an audience for yourself or your business, you have to find ways to distribute content effectively and get more eyeballs on it. If done right, content distribution can be a powerful growth strategy.

It allows you to reach new audiences and gain exposure for your work. It also provides fresh opportunities to engage with existing readers who might not have seen what you wrote before. In addition, when used correctly, content distribution allows you to extend your reach beyond social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter into other areas where people spend their time online.

Content Distribution Channels

There are three types of content distribution channels:

Owned Content Distribution Channels

You have complete control over the distribution of any content that is owned by your firm. Everything you post on these channels is your sole responsibility. There are a slew of options here, including blogs, social networking profiles, email newsletters, and even YouTube videos.

Earned Content Distribution Channel

When other people promote or share your work, you've earned the distribution. They are sometimes known as a "shared" channel. Customers, journalists, bloggers, and anybody else who freely distributes your content are examples of third parties, hence the term "earned media."

Earned media can be in the form of PR, social media mentions, guest posts and roundups and product reviews. Additionally, forums and communities like Reddit and Quora are considered earned channels because the content is owned by third parties.

Paid Content Distribution Channels

The term "paid channels" refers to channels where your organization pays to have your content showcased. Paid social ads, PPC, sponsored posts and content from paid influencers make up the bulk of this. With PPC, an advertiser is charged only when their ad is shown or clicked on by a user. Using PPC to generate quality leads falls under the umbrella of search engine marketing (SEM).

In SERPs, pay-per-click (PPC) advertising are the most popular, although they can also be seen on social media. As a part of your overall inbound marketing strategy, PPC can play an important role. Google Ads is one of the most popular PPC platforms.

With so many options available, choosing which ones to use and how to use them can seem overwhelming. To help you out, we've compiled a list of some of our favorite strategies for distributing content. We hope they give you some ideas about where to start!

Effective Strategies For Distributing Content

Influencer Content Distribution

Connecting with influencers in your niche is a great way to share your content and get it in front of new eyes. And, if you do it right, they may even share it on their own social media channels, multiplying your reach. Be aware that influencer outreach is not as simple as reaching out and asking for free stuff (which I'm sure you knew already).

Yes, there are safe ways to contact an influencer. But, more importantly, there are ways to ensure that you connect with them in a way that makes them want to share your content. Here's how

1) Find people who will be interested in your content.

2) Find people who would find it valuable to read about what you have to say.

3) Craft a personalized email explaining why they should care about what you have to say.

4) Tell them why what you have to say is important or interesting — or both!

5) Follow up! If someone doesn't respond, don't assume that means no; follow up at least once more before moving on.

You can also use paid influencer marketing, to increase your brand's visibility, traffic, and conversions among your shared target group.

Email Content Distribution

While many content marketing strategies involve publishing written content on your website, email marketing is an effective tactic as well.

Email provides for personal communication and the development of rapport, with your customers both of which are essential for conversion.

Email conversion rates are three times greater than conversion rates on social media, according to McKinsey & Company.

The trick with emails is to make it captivate the interest of your audience such that they want to read it immediately. Doing so keeps your brand top of mind with readers, and ensures that if they ever do need help with something specific related to your business, they'll think of you first.

For example, you could publish your own ebook, then email it to a list of subscribers who you've built up over time. Additionally, you can promote your recent blogs, videos and offerings to your email list. Make sure that when you build your list (and again, it doesn't have to be a huge one), that it's highly engaged. If people sign up for your newsletter, they should expect to receive emails from you regularly. That said, you want to keep things professional — so don't spam!

Social Media Distribution

No matter what industry you're in, chances are there is at least one dominant social media platform. Organic content distribution on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter can help your brand get in front of tons of new eyes without costing you a dime. One downside is that organic distribution can take some time; it's not something that will work overnight. Posting consistent, high-quality content consistently over time is key to organically growing your fan base on social media sites.

Just remember: if you want to gain followers organically on any site, you need to be willing to give before you receive. So post relevant, helpful information regularly and engage with others who post similar content. The more value you provide for others, the more likely they are to follow you back or share your information with their own networks.

In fact, search engine optimization (SEO) expert Barry Schwartz recommends doing exactly that — sharing other people's posts — to gain attention from people outside your network. In other words, helping other people increases your chances of being helped yourself. Not only does sharing others' content bring attention to you and helps build credibility, but also helps create trust among potential customers.

Don't underestimate how powerful these kinds of mutually beneficial relationships can be when done right!

Forums and Industry Sites

If you're looking for more traffic, reach out and answer a question on a question-and-answer site. Answer questions on Quora or Reddit, two of many Q&A sites where people post their questions on industry topics. If you can't find a relevant question on these sites, create one yourself. In addition to driving traffic from your answers and helping solve someone else's problem (making them like you in return), it will boost your SEO as well. Make sure to include links back to your content in each answer you give.

Optimize your Content for Search Engine

Search Engine Optimization, or SEO, is an important part of content distribution. The most effective SEO strategy involves writing high-quality and relevant content that appeals to your readers and that search engines like Google can quickly and easily find. Search engines use specific algorithms for determining a website's relevance in organic searches; SEO helps you boost your website's ranking in these factors by working with them instead of against them.

Good SEO will help ensure your content gets found by people looking for it, which leads to more traffic and exposure — which are great ways to get more readers.

Guest blogging can get you tons of new readers, as well as a link back to your website. However, if you're going to do it right, it takes time and research. Try writing posts for industry blogs in your niche. It will help you establish yourself as an expert in your space while also building a relationship with other bloggers and websites who could become future partners or friends in business.

Also, don't forget to include links to your own content within each guest post. This way you are getting exposure on another site while simultaneously driving traffic back to your own work — and growing your audience in two ways at once!

Conclusion

While every business and situation is different, there are some basic content distribution strategies that work well in almost any context. If you're not getting enough readers on your site, try using some of these tips to spread your content. It's okay if you don't think all of them are right for you — it's good to experiment with different ones and see what works best for your website and audience.

Once you find a strategy that gets results, stick with it. Consistency is key when it comes to content marketing; once people know they can rely on your getting value packed content from you, they'll start coming back for more.