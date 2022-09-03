Although one of the main reasons why companies advertise is related to the need to find new customers, in reality, there are many other reasons that should be considered as well.

One of the main reasons why companies want to advertise is certainly linked to the will to access a greater customer base.

It is a mean that in fact often is not used in the correct way, but only when needed.

So, on the one hand, advertising is an essential tool to make yourself known to new customers and to be able to manage emergency situations, this way of proceeding neglects some very important aspects of a correct, and above all complete, corporate marketing strategy.

Why is it essential that companies advertise

There are several reasons behind the need to advertise:

making yourself known to an audience;

promote your products / services and increase sales;

maintain brand reputation;

increase awareness of the brand. If customers know the product, they will try to keep up to date with all the news;

competing with other companies but above all distinguishing yourself from other brands;

make your own professionalism known.

These are just some of the main reasons that should push companies to invest in the advertising sector. As we can see, none of these are generated by a simple necessity to satisfy a punctual need.

How to advertise without investing large budgets?

Advertising requires not only competence, but also a lot of time and energy. Above all, it is thought to require large investments.

Actually, we are a long way from those days when the only way to promote yourself was to buy television or radio space. Now, however, the means of communication are many more and allow even the smallest companies to have access to various tools other than the simple spot on the local network.

Nowadays it is possible to access an unlimited number of users, simply by sponsoring a post in social media, or by building a blog within your website, or by starting to produce video tutorials on YouTube.

Each of these activities, however, while relatively inexpensive on the budget front, will be wasteful on the front of time and energy. So you absolutely need to have a basic strategy.

At this point, let's try to find out what types of advertising companies can access.

What types of advertising are there?

As we always say, at the base of any action there must be a clear strategic component, without which the whole can result as nothing.

There are 4 types of advertising to which every brand can log in:

mythical

The value of the product is determined by something intangible. It is based on fantasy and imagination. To create this type of advertising we rely on storytelling, images and symbols.

oblique

It's about that advertisement which has no immediate meaning, but exploits the value of irony. It shows a paradox to get the user to the heart of the matter itself.

referential

This is the world of advertising that makes the user to identify with it. In this particular typology, in fact, extracts from daily life of the target group are represented.

substantial

At the center of the advertising content there is only the product, with all its corollary of virtues and advantages.

In short, considering already these 4 types, when you go to create a strategy, it is essential to clarify whether you are going to create realistic or fictitious content.

Which advertising channel to choose for your target?

In order to understand which tool is the most suitable for your own advertising message, you need to ask yourself some questions.

First of all, who is the target on which we want to aim? We must start from here to be able to find not only the correct communication channel, but also to set the right tone of voice.

We also need to understand where our user is in the purchase process. Here we are supported by the principles of marketing funnel. It is used to describe the behavior of customers, and potential customers, during their process of purchasing a good or a service.

By understanding where our customers are in the buying process, it is possible to build advertising messages ad hoc. Shall we give some examples?

if our product is still little known, you can opt for sponsored ads on Facebook;

if the product is already clear in the user's mind, it could be the right time for some advertising campaign on Google itself;

if our target is formed above all by brands and professionals, perhaps it could have more sense to invest in LinkedIn.

These are clearly just examples which must be adapted to the results from our data analysis.

5 strategies to make your advertising message effective

There are several strategies behind any effective advertising.

We already have the first and it consists in knowing your target. We will have more information about our buyer personas and it will be easier to hit the mark.

In second place, it is essential to have goals. We have often talked about KPI and the difference with the company objectives. Having objectives that are quantifiable, realistic and achievable in a limited time is the correct path to take.

In third place, an effective advertisement is an advertisement that circumscribes its uniqueness. People tend to attribute more value to the things they perceive as most rare.

Have you ever heard of FOMO? This is Fear of Missing Out, or the fear of being cut off. Nobody wants to miss that product or that event: here is how leveraging this emotional component will help sales.

In fourth place, you must show the value of your advertising content. The offer we are proposing must be interesting for the public and show them the advantages.

Finally, be prepared to review your strategy. You have to give yourself a time limit and judge your results. If they are not satisfactory, obviously there are some tricks to carry out or even start over from the beginning.

The advantage will be that we will have many more data on which to base our future strategies.

How companies can advertise on the Internet for free

As mentioned at the beginning, the channels available to companies to make their brand and services known are more and more. Let's see some of them.

marketing on the YouTube channel;

use LinkedIn;

use your own professional blog;

leverage content marketing and social media.

It is true that being able to become popular on social media is it often a question of budget, but a good strategy can instead contribute to make known your brand and keep in touch with your audience.