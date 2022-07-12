Continue reading this article and discover the 4 steps necessary to make a bombproof business plan. Within this short guide, we will discuss what is it, what are the most critical elements, why is it done, and much more.

What is a Business Plan?

The first step we are going to takle in this short guide is give a short definition of Business Plan.

Specifically, it is a particular type of document that summarizes everything concerning an entrepreneurial project, under the following aspects:

The planning

The content

The features

The management

The communication

The Business Plan also serves to outline, from an economic and financial point of view, a specific strategy and serves to set objectives to pursue during the course of one's business.

Which part summarizes the entire Business Plan?

After giving a brief definition, let's now see which part summarizes a business project model.

The strategies

The goals

The reference markets

The operational plan

The supplies

The logistics

The marketing

The sales

What are the most important elements?

After talking about which part summarizes the entire Business Plan, let's now see, instead, which are the most critical points of this particular business project model.

Specifically, these critical elements must necessarily be presented if you want to differentiate yourself from the competition and if you want to draw up a good Business Plan.

Within this context, it is necessary to best describe the product or service that is offered, through one's own activity, and therefore, it is necessary to analyze the following factors:

Your strengths and weaknesses

The aspects that allow you to differentiate yourself with respect to competitors

The modalities with which competition faces the obstacles

Why to set a Business Plan?

What are the main reasons for which you need to draft a business project model?

Specifically, the main purpose to be pursued by drawing up a Business Plan is to describe your business in the best possible way and to present it to the stakeholders, namely to those third parties who in some way are interested in our business.

When should the Business Plan be drawn up?

Let's now move on to deepen this specific topic, and let's see, instead, when it should be drawn up.

As we mentioned in the previous paragraph, the Business Plan allows you to present yourself in the best possible way to the outside, in order to attract attention and obtain potential investors.

Who are the recipients of the Business Plan?

The Business Plan is drawn up for the stakeholders, that is, for those third parties who in some way are linked to our company. But who are these stakeholders really?

Here are the subjects interested in the Business Plan:

The entrepreneur himself

Any shareholders or co-owners

Collaborators, managers, officers and employees of the company

Your suppliers or business partners

The potential investors

How is the Business Plan divided?

After talking about who the subjects of the Business Plan are, let's now look at how this particular business project model is divided.

The first part: the descriptive one

The second part: the economic and financial part

What are the 4 main components of a bombproof Business Plan?

What are the 4 main components that must necessarily be observed to be able to draft a business project in the best way?

A descriptive summary of your business

The marketing plan, which must contain an analysis of the reference market, an analysis of the competition and the definition of strategies

The description of the biographies of the personalities, that will allow the company to scale success

The financial plan

What are the attachments of the Business Plan?

What are the attachments that are part of a particular business project model?

Specifically, the attachments must represent and describe in a thorough and transparent way the curriculum vitae and the patrimonial situation of the entrepreneur and all those key personalities in the company.

Who can help to set a Business Plan?

After having talked about what the attachments that are part of the Business Plan are, let's now turn to the topic of from whom get help in the editing of a business project model.

Specifically, we will therefore focus on which subjects are able to carry out this particular type of operation.

The Business Plan must be drawn up by the entrepreneur himself, who is the only one who knows how to best represent his business:

Accountants

Trade associations

Business strategy experts

Finance experts

How long does it take to make a Business Plan?

Now let's go into this specific topic, going to see, instead, how long it takes to draft a business project.

Specifically, to make a Business Plan it takes at least 2/3 weeks.

How much does a Business Plan cost?

And finally, to conclude this short guide, how much drafting a business plan costs?

Specifically, the price for the preparation of a Business Plan, designed for a start-up or for small businesses, can be between 500 euros and 800 euros.

This cost goes up based on complexity, the editorial staff, the size and importance of the company in question.