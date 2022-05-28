Are you looking to improve your digital marketing ROI? If so, you need to know which metrics to track! This blog lists 11 important digital marketing ROI metrics. Knowing these metrics will help you measure the effectiveness of your digital marketing campaigns and optimize your efforts for better results.

Digital marketing is all about generating a return on investment (ROI). But, measuring that ROI can be tricky. Are you measuring the ROI of your digital marketing campaigns? If not, you're missing out on important insights that can help you improve your campaigns and get better results.

Do you want to accurately measure the success of your digital marketing campaigns? If so, you need to know about some key digital marketing ROI metrics! By tracking these metrics, you will be able to determine whether or not your campaigns are generating a positive return on investment.

In this blog post, we'll discuss 11 digital marketing ROI metrics that you need to know . These metrics will help you measure the effectiveness of your campaigns and optimize them for better results. But before we dive in and learn about these metrics, it's important to understand what they're and moreover, why they're important to you.

So, without further ado, let's get started!

What Are Digital Marketing ROI Metrics?

Digital marketing ROI metrics are a way of measuring the success of your digital marketing campaigns. By tracking these metrics, you can determine whether or not your campaigns are generating a positive return on investment.

How? By tracking the right digital marketing ROI metrics, you will be able to see which campaigns are performing well and which ones need improvement. And accordingly, you can allocate your resources to get the best results possible.

There are many different digital marketing ROI metrics that you can track, but not all of them are created equal. And that's why we handpicked the top that we will be discussing in this blog later.

Why It's Important For You to Know About Digital Marketing ROI Metrics?

You can't manage what you don't measure, and this is especially true when it comes to digital marketing. That's why understanding digital marketing ROI metrics is so important. Also, if you're running digital marketing campaigns, it's more than crucial for you to know and understand these metrics.

Why?

Because they will help you measure the success of your campaigns and optimize them for better results. All in all, by tracking the right metrics, you can make informed decisions that will help you improve your campaigns and ultimately drive more sales.

The Top 11 Digital Marketing ROI Metrics You Need to Know

Digital Marketing ROI Metrics (CPL, CPA, and AOV)

# 1: Cost Per Lead (CPL)

Cost per lead is a metric that measures how much it costs you to generate a new lead. To calculate CPL, simply divide your total marketing spend by the number of new leads generated. For example, if you spend $ 500 on a campaign and it generates 50 new leads, your CPL would be $ 500/50, or $ 500 per lead.

If your CPL is too high, it means you're spending too much money to generate new leads and you need to find ways to improve your campaigns. On the other hand, if your CPL is low, it means your campaigns are working well and you're generating new leads at a relatively low cost.

Either way, CPL is a metric you need to track in order to make informed decisions about your digital marketing campaigns.

# 2: Cost Per Acquisition (CPA)

Cost per acquisition is a metric that measures how much it costs you to acquire a new customer. To calculate CPA, simply divide your total marketing spend by the number of new customers acquired. For example, if you spend $ 500 on a campaign and it generates 50 new customers, your CPA would be $ 500/50, or $ 500 per customer.

Like CPL, if your CPA is too high, it means you're spending too much money to acquire new customers and you need to find ways to improve your campaigns. On the other hand, if your CPA is low, it means your campaigns are working well and you're acquiring new customers at a relatively low cost.

Either way, CPA is a critical metric you need to track to ensure the success of your marketing campaigns.

# 3: Average order value (AOV)

Average order value is a metric that measures the average amount of money spent per order. To calculate AOV, simply divide your total revenue by the number of orders placed. For example, if you had 100 orders in a month and your total revenue was $ 5000, your AOV would be $ 5000/100, or $ 50 per order.

AOV is a helpful metric to track because it gives you an idea of ​​how much money your average customer spends on each order. If your AOV is low, it means you need to find ways to increase the amount of money your customers spend per order. On the other hand, if your AOV is high, it means your customers are spending a lot of money on each order, which is a good thing.

Either way, AOV is a metric you should track to ensure the success of your business.

Digital Marketing ROI Metrics (CLV, NPS, and ROAS)

# 4: Customer Lifetime Value (CLV)

Customer lifetime value is a metric that measures the total amount of money a customer will spend on your product or service over the course of their life. To calculate CLV, you need to estimate the average lifespan of a customer and then multiply it by the average amount of money they spend per month. For example, if the average lifespan of a customer is 24 months and they spend $ 50 per month, their CLV would be $ 50 x 24, or $ 1200.

CLV is a critical metric because it tells you how much money you can expect to make from each customer. If your CLV is low, it means you need to find ways to increase the amount of money your customers spend over the course of their life. On the other hand, if your CLV is high, it means you're making a lot of money from each customer and you're doing something right.

Either way, CLV is a metric you need to be tracking to ensure your business is on the right track.

# 5: Net Promoter Score (NPS)

Net Promoter Score is a metric that measures customer satisfaction. To calculate NPS, you simply ask your customers how likely they are to recommend your product or service to a friend or family member on a scale of 0-100. The scores are then grouped into three categories: detractors (0-60), passives (61-80), and promoters (81-100).

NPS is an important metric because it tells you how likely your customers are to recommend your product or service to someone else. If your NPS is low, it means you need to find ways to improve customer satisfaction. On the other hand, if your NPS is high, it means you're doing a good job of satisfying your customers and they're likely to recommend you to others.

Either way, NPS is a crucial metric you need to track in order to gauge customer satisfaction.

# 6: Return on Ad Spend (ROAS)

Return on ad spend is a metric that measures the profitability of your advertising campaigns. To calculate ROAS, you simply take the revenue generated from your ads and divide it by the amount you spent on those ads. For example, if you spent $ 100 on ads and those ads generated $ 500 in revenue, your ROAS would be 500% ($ 500 / $ 100).

ROAS is a critical metric because it tells you how much money you're making for every dollar you spend on advertising. If your ROAS is low, it means you need to find ways to improve the profitability of your ad campaigns. On the other hand, if your ROAS is high, it means you're doing a good job of generating revenue from your ad spend and you're making a profit.

Either way, ROAS is a metric you need to track in order to make sure your ad campaigns are profitable.

Digital Marketing ROI Metrics (Conversion Rate, Exit Rate, and Traffic to Lead Ratio)

# 7: Conversion Rate%

Conversion rate is a metric that measures the percentage of people who take the desired action. For example, if you have a website with 100 visitors and 20 of them buy something from your site, your conversion rate would be 20%.

Conversion rate is an important metric because it tells you how effective you are at converting people into customers. If your conversion rate is low, it means you need to find ways to improve it. On the other hand, if your conversion rate is high, it means you're doing a good job of converting people into customers.

Either way, the conversion rate is a metric you need to track in order to gauge your success at turning visitors into customers.

# 8: Exit Rate

Exit rate is a metric that measures the percentage of people who leave your site without taking the desired action. For example, if you have a website with 100 visitors and 20 of them leave without buying anything, your exit rate would be 20%.

Exit rate is an important metric because it tells you how many people are leaving your site without taking the desired action. If your exit rate is high, it means you need to find ways to improve it. On the other hand, if your exit rate is low, it means you're doing a good job of keeping people on your site and they're more likely to take the desired action.

Either way, exit rate is a metric you need to track in order to gauge your success at keeping people on your site and converting them into customers.

#9: Traffic to Lead Ratio

The traffic to lead ratio is a metric that measures the percentage of people who visit your site and become leads. For example, if you have a website with 100 visitors and 20 of them fill out a form to become a lead, your traffic to lead ratio would be 20%.

The traffic to lead ratio is an important metric because it tells you how effective you are at generating leads from your website traffic. If your traffic to lead ratio is low, it means you need to find ways to improve it. On the other hand, if your traffic to lead ratio is high, it means you're doing a good job of generating leads from your website traffic.

Either way, the traffic to lead ratio is a metric you need to track in order to gauge your success at generating leads from your website traffic.

Digital Marketing ROI Metrics (Social Media Engagement and Customer Retention)

#10: Social Media Engagement

Social media engagement is a metric that measures the level of interaction between a brand and its followers on social media. For example, if a brand has 100,000 followers on social media and it gets 500 likes on a post, its social media engagement would be 0.05%.

Social media engagement is an important metric because it tells you how well you're doing at connecting with your followers on social media. If your social media engagement is low, it means you need to find ways to improve it. On the other hand, if your social media engagement is high, it means you're doing a good job of connecting with your followers on social media and they're more likely to interact with your brand.

Either way, social media engagement is a metric you need to track in order to gauge your success at connecting with your prospects on social media.

#11: Customer Retention Rate

Customer retention rate is a metric that measures the percentage of customers who continue to do business with a company over time. For example, if a company has 100 customers and 80 of them continue to do business with the company after one year, its customer retention rate would be 80%.

Customer retention rate is an important metric because it tells you how well you're doing at keeping your customers over time. If your customer retention rate is low, it means you need to find ways to improve it. On the other hand, if your customer retention rate is high, it means you're doing a good job of keeping your customers over time and they're more likely to continue doing business with you. Either way, the customer retention rate is a metric you need to track in order to measure your success at keeping your customers over time.

Winding It Up!

So now that you know the 11 key digital marketing ROI metrics , do you have any others to add to the list? How are you going to measure and track your progress on each of these important factors? Knowing which ones to focus on is a great first step, but putting a plan in place to actually act on this information is what will make all the difference.

The bottom line is that if you want your digital marketing efforts to be successful, you need to be measuring and tracking your results against these objectives. Are you ready to get started?