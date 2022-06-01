Content reoptimization is a process of improving on existing content by making it more user-friendly and search engine friendly. You can use these tactics to improve traffic to underperforming contents on your blog and improve the overall quality of your website. Get to know more in this guide.

Whether you're an experienced blogger or brand new to the game, one of the most valuable things you can do to increase your reach and boost your traffic is write fresh, high-quality content on your blog. Statistics show that 96% of B2B Marketers employ content marketing to increase ROI. In addition, 56% of marketers use content to foster relationship with potential clients.

With just a little bit of work up front, you can attract visitors who are interested in what you have to say, as well as search engines like Google and Bing that are looking for answers on relevant topics related to what you do.

Content reoptimization is a process of improving on existing content by making it more user-friendly and search engine friendly. This article will give you nine simple tips to increase traffic to your existing blog posts and drive additional readers back to your site every time you publish something new.

Benefits of Reoptimizing Existing Blog Posts

It boosts traffic to your underperforming existing content.

It improves the quality of the content on your website as a whole.

It helps you to build more backlinks which in turn improves your Google rankings and authority

Re-optimizing your failing content will boost the number of your leads and conversion.

How to Reoptimize Existing Blog Content For Traffic

1. Study Your Google Analytics to Locate Underperforming Blog Content

66% of B2B marketers find it difficult to measure the successfulness of their content marketing campaign. There's a wealth of data within your Google Analytics dashboard; you just need to know where it is and how to read it.

The more familiar you are with your traffic, keyword performance, and other key metrics, the better prepared you'll be when something unexpected happens.

To understand where things are going wrong — or right — with your existing content, dig into your Analytics and check out some of these key reports Acquisition> All Traffic> Channels. It will help give you an idea of ​​which posts drive visitors to your site, as well as which ones don't get much attention at all. After that, take a look at Acquisition> Search Console (formerly known as Google Webmaster Tools)> Queries for each post and click on Top pages in order to see which ones bring in search traffic.

Make a list of all your old posts, then go through and try to identify which are performing worse than others. Keep track of how many page views each gets per month and how many new visitors came in from that post.

You may find that some are getting a decent amount of traffic but failing to convert those visitors into leads or sales. Once you've found these underperforming posts, make a plan for reaching out and improving them!

For example, if one particular post has lots of search traffic but not many direct visits from social media or email, then maybe there's a way to promote that content via those channels. Similarly, if another piece of content has lots of direct visits but no search activity whatsoever, then maybe there's room for improvement in terms of optimizing your SEO strategy.

2. Target a Long Tail Keyword

Long tail keywords tend to be more specific and often include three or more words. For example, small business marketing is a long-tail keyword because it includes two words (small and business) while also describing what it is about (marketing). Short keywords like marketing would be considered a broad keyword because it includes only one word but doesn't describe what it is about.

Broad keywords get less traffic than long-tail ones, so targeting them can make your job of ranking higher on search engine results pages (SERPs) less harder. Instead of targeting short keywords, look for longer phrases that have low competition levels and good search volume. These will give you an edge over your competitors by getting your content seen by more people searching online.

A search for "weight loss recipe" will return results such as "weight loss recipe for lunch" and "weight loss recipe for breakfast," as well as variations on these themes. These are known as long tail keywords.

You should also use LSI Keywords. The terms "LSI" and "Latent Semantic Indexing" are interchangeable and denoting the same thing. This is an example of LSI keywords: if you searched for “SEO audit" in Google, you'd see results such as "SEO audit checklist" and "SEO Audit tools. These keywords are closely related to the keyword you're targeting.

3. Build Quality Backlinks

Backlinks can be a major boost for traffic. If you're able to attract links from popular, well-respected websites, your post can get some serious love from Google and its search spiders.

The more people that link back to your content, the more exposure you'll get. Be sure to include information about how they can contact you with questions or comments. Getting quality links is key; don't think you can just get anyone (or everyone) who has an online presence to link back because Google's Penguin algorithm will catch on if that happens.

Focus on building relationships with other bloggers in your niche and try to get them to link back. You can also build up some link juice by linking out to other sites within your own content — but make sure you only do so when it makes sense and doesn't sound forced or unnatural.

Conduct some campaigns to generate backlinks from genuine, trusted and high authority sites and your website will be rewarded for better ranking by Google. Acquiring quality backlinks will improve your traffic and ultimately search engine rankings. If you get links to your blog from trustworthy, high-authority websites, Google will reward you with a higher search engine ranking.

You can attract high-quality backinks to existing blog posts by following these strategies:

1. You can reach out to influencers in your industry about your content, especially if you have mentioned them or linked to them. You could request that they share the content. However, your content must be a valuable asset that is link worthy.

2. Increase the visibility of your blog by participating in a variety of online communities. Put your website link in the appropriate section. In these forums, you'll get a dofollow link back to your site (or old blog posts) whenever you post new content. This strategy will greatly enhance the value of any existing content you may have.

3. You can also let a website's webmaster discover a broken link and how you content could be a better asset to link. Use tools like Semrush to find out what your competitors are doing in the area of ​​link building. When you discover this, you can then decide on the best strategy that will work for you.

4. Guest Blogging

It's no secret that guest blogging is a great way to build backlinks. Writing a guest post helps you build a relationship with a blog owner, who in turn aids your blog's credibility by pointing people to it. Guest blogging is a really good way to build authority in your industry.

5. Make Your Content Visually Appealing

Visually appealing blog content is proven to get more traffic. Use some eye-catching images, try out a few different fonts and colors, and use bolding for emphasis (rather than italics) when you're adding titles.

Readability trumps aesthetics every time! You want people to be able to skim through your blog content quickly and easily. They shouldn't have to work too hard just to get what they need from it.

Adding images and videos with your content makes it more interesting and helps keep visitors engaged. Make sure to add a relevant image with each post or at least every couple of posts; if you add a video, make sure it's short and that it matches your topic. If your content is on target for your readers and visually compelling, it will increase engagement and generate more shares.

6. Use Clickbait Titles

In order to get people talking about and sharing your blog posts, you should use clickbait titles for some of your content. When done tastefully, these sorts of headlines are engaging and compel readers to delve deeper into your post by drawing them in with intrigue. They help bring new people in that may have not otherwise paid attention to your blog content. To learn more about using clickbait headlines on your blog, read more how to write intriguing headlines for blog posts.

7. Share it on Your Social Media Channels

It's a no-brainer that you should share your content on your social media channels — that is, after all, where your current and future customers are hanging out. In fact, it's probably easiest for you to just share what you've posted on each platform as soon as it goes live. We also recommend taking a few extra steps. Share it with those that you linked in and encourage them to share it on their social media as well.

8. Use Consistent Anchor Text to Link out

One common mistake bloggers make is linking out to other sites with a variety of different anchor text. Many times, there's no point in optimizing your anchors — most search engines will treat these links similarly, no matter what keywords are used. When it comes to links from your own content, however, you have more control over them. Instead of using a bunch of different terms, try and stick to one or two that are relevant and consistent across all your external links. This helps increase their value and can help improve rankings for those pages on your site as well.

9. Include a Great CTA (Call-to-Action)

Don't just write your post and forget about it. Get readers involved by including a call-to-action (CTA) in your content. A CTA is an actionable statement that encourages readers to engage with your brand, and can take many forms. For example, you might include a link within a resource box or at the end of your content to encourage subscribers to subscribe for more posts like that one.

Conclusion

If you're running an established blog, it can be hard to keep coming up with new ideas for content when you've already published articles that are underperforming. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to increase traffic to your existing content without breaking your creativity or burning yourself out. Follow this simple ways to boost the traffic from your current posts. In the end, it's all about creating valuable content assets that is loved by both humans and search engines.