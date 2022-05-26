The metaverse will let its users get immersed in virtual reality and augmented reality. If you want to know everything about the metaverse and digital marketing in the metaverse, this article is for you. Here, you will get a basic idea about the term “metaverse” and also understand its implications for digital marketing.

You must have heard the term “metaverse”. Facebook alone rebranded its company and named it “Meta”. That is also why Mark Zukerberg has become almost synonymous with the term “metaverse”. But why is this term creating such a buzz in today’s world? And what prospect does digital marketing have in that sphere?

If you are into digital marketing, you must know what the metaverse virtual world has in store for you. But, the concept of the metaverse is still very complex for people to understand. Technology has been growing and shifting very quickly and sometimes it becomes very difficult for people to keep up with the innovations. But you must understand the metaverse as it is the future.

Virtual reality and augmented reality are taking over the internet. Experts believe that 85 million people will experience VR or AR at least one time a month. And that has made the consumers try to understand what “metaverse” has to offer.

That is also why the term “metaverse” has been searched on the internet and it also has over 677, 000 results available. In fact, on social media apps like Instagram, #metaverse has been used for over 60,000 posts. But why is it so important? How will the metaverse coming into the picture change the digital marketing game totally?

What Is the Metaverse?

The metaverse is a virtual world that will only exist in an online digital space. The metaverse will let its users get immersed in virtual reality and augmented reality. Not just that, in the metaverse world, you will also be able to create your own avatars and have a virtual life on the internet. You can meet new friends, build your own house, and live in a completely parallel virtual universe.

This concept might sound like a Hollywood movie, and the truth is, the concept has been taken from a 30-year-old science fiction novel. The users will just have to wear their Virtual Reality (VR) headsets and in no time, they will be transported to a virtual world. Although it may sound like a dream, it is the reality now.

According to Facebook, they are trying to build a metaverse world where two different people, living in different geographical locations, in reality, can come together in the virtual world and have a great time together. They can explore things in the virtual world, hang out with their friends, play, work, create and so much more.

Furthermore, Facebook is not the only one working towards building a metaverse. Although it is the most common name when we talk about metaverse, there are other big companies working really hard to make metaverse a reality. Even in today’s world, you can find examples of a metaverse in platforms such as – Minecraft, Roblox, and Fortnite.

All these platforms are very popular. In fact, Roblox even has more than 200 million users. The metaverse world will develop based on the decisions made by the users and their interactions.

Who Started the Metaverse?

So when did the concept of metaverse come into the picture? A novel titled, “Snow Crash” has described a similar concept where people started wearing their visual reality headsets and living virtual life. This book written by Neal Stephenson in 1992 first coined the term “metaverse”. Since then, people have been trying to make the metaverse possible.

The novel also depicted people wearing their VR headsets to escape their real-world and live their virtual life. The characters had avatars, they could make friends, walk down the street, visit shops and go shopping, etc. But if you think that metaverse is going to be a game for kids or something solely for entertainment purposes, then you are probably wrong.

The metaverse is not just an app that you can download from the AppStore or Playstore and have fun with it whenever you like. The metaverse might be a virtual world, but it will mix with your real world.

The Metaverse Explained

The concept of metaverse can be quite difficult for people to understand. The difference or the relation between the virtual and the real world can be too confusing at times. Furthermore, there are a lot of companies apart from Facebook who are trying their best to create a metaverse world, meaning that this metaverse world will be different and run in different versions.

It can be really difficult to understand the key factors that shape the metaverse world. But, Venture capitalist, Mathew Ball has explained the concept of a metaverse in 6 points. They are –

1. Always active – When you stop paying for a game and click on exit, the game stops there and you can resume it from where you had left it. But, the metaverse universe is not like it. it is not a game but almost like the real world. Just like in the real world nothing stops for you, similarly, when you pause the metaverse, it does not stop or end there. Rather, they just keep continuing.

2. Individual agency of the players – Just like in your real life, even in the metaverse universe you can do anything you like. Just because somebody is partying, doesn’t mean you too have to participate in it.

3. Real-time existence – The metaverse timeline and the real-world timeline are going to be the same.

4. A mixture of different platforms – The metaverse will also allow you to bring work from different platforms in it. For example, if you are playing a video game, you will be able to bring things from one game and use it in another one.

5. Self-contained and fully functioning universe – One of the key characteristics of the metaverse is that it is completely like the real world. You can work, buy, sell, own, and even create in the metaverse. That is also why digital marketing will take a big leap when the metaverse gets created.

6. Content generated by the user – Lastly, metaverse will also be a space for entertainment. It will provide the users with whatever they like. It will be a virtual space where people can have fun.

What is Metaverse Marketing?

Digital marketing is a space that needs to keep up with technological advancements and innovations. Especially, if the metaverse comes into reality, it is going to change the digital marketing industry. Metaverse is not just a trend that will come and go away, it is rather a change that is inevitable. Metaverse will be created and it will also stay.

Most of the digital marketing brands are trying to make better strategies for the metaverse digital marketing because that can help them keep up with the Gen Z. The millennials are going to adopt the metaverse quickly.

Some data also shows that they are going to interact more in the virtual world than in the real world. In such a situation, influencing them by developing marketing strategies in the metaverse world will become very important. Here is a list that will help you understand how metaverse digital marketing strategies will work –

Create immersive virtual experiences – The digital marketing industry is trying its best to make sure they have a complete idea about everything that the metaverse has to offer. They are using metaverse technology to make their brand famous.

For example, the famous skateboarding company, Vans has a partnership with Roblox to provide its users the virtual experience of a skate park. The consumers can practice virtual skateboarding in the park and have fun. This strategy increased their brand awareness. This was a great marketing strategy that even increased their sales.

Host virtual events – Another great way to promote your brand and make your marketing game go to another level, is to host virtual events on metaverse. This will give the users a chance to enjoy concerts and other such events from the comfort of their own homes. Only their virtual avatars would have to travel in the virtual world to have fun. Even though the event will be virtual, it will feel real.

Even Lil Nas X held a concert on Roblox. The concert was a virtual one but over 33 million people attended the concert virtually. This also shows how the Millenials are ready to accept the metaverse.

Offer virtual purchases – With the metaverse coming into the picture, people are gradually forgetting the difference between the real world and the virtual world. Data shows that 65% of today’s generation are buying things that will only exist online. Furthermore, statistical data also shows that approximately $74.4 billion will be spent only on in-game products by 2025.

The luxury fashion brand, Balenciaga has also collaborated with Fortnite to design clothes and accessories for avatars that will only exist online. That is not it, even Gucci has recently sold a virtual bag on Roblox for approximately $4100.

Marketing Challenges in Metaverse

Marketers will also have to face some challenges in the metaverse. Metaverse has some technical requirements and thus, it will be limited to some part of the population only. For example, not everyone will spend their money on a VR headset or top-tier PC just to have fun.

Also, the metaverse is a very new concept and most brands might find it difficult to find the right marketing strategy. Their marketing technique could be overly tenacious. Furthermore, the security and privacy issue will also have a big role in it. So, the digital marketing team plans their strategy tactfully so that these issues do not create a problem.

Metaverse is The Future

A huge amount of big companies are investing a lot of money in the metaverse. This proves that the metaverse is not going to be a virtual world just for entertainment purposes. Metaverse is going to serve their business and professional purposes.

Companies like Facebook, HTC, and even Silicon Valley are working really hard to make the metaverse possible. Furthermore, people have also started investing in Earth 2. This lets them buy virtual real estate on the metaverse. All these things prove how the metaverse has a promising future.

This also shows that digital marketing will have a lot of room for innovative marketing techniques. Of course, they would have to keep experimenting and overcome all the challenges, but the experience will be totally worth it.