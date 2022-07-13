The relationship between Social Media and SEO has always been rather complicated: can the two things coexist? Yes, and indeed, both could become the key to the success of your digital marketing strategy. Find out how in the article!

We hear very often about SEO, without however really knowing what we mean. Content optimization for search engines is a strategy that allows brands and bloggers to position themselves in the first places in the searches of the users, obtaining naturally more visits and conversions.

However, the relationship between Social Media and SEO has always been rather complicated: social platforms seem to be a world totally unto itself, with their own search engines and their rules that are completely detached from the idea of ​​a traditional website.

The question is: can the two coexist? Absolutely yes, and indeed, both could in synergy become the key to the success of your digital marketing strategy. How? Find out in the next sections of the article!

Social Networks: a brief introduction to SEO

SEO is an acronym for Search Engine Optimization, the art and science of bringing one's pages to the top of search engines like Google, Yahoo and Bing. Since the research is one of the most popular to discover online content, SEO is essential to increase traffic.

On Google and major search engines, results pages often feature paid ads at the tip of the page, followed by organic results, that is, those obtained without paying. Organic traffic differs because it is more difficult to reach it more effectively.

SEO is therefore a very important part in digital marketing. It should be borne in mind that the results that appear on the first page of a search engine will receive between 40% and 60% of the traffic, while only 2% of users will click beyond the first page of search results.

Therefore, improving your SEO is essential to reach a greater number of users, especially for companies, who are in competition with many others in their sector and must necessarily stand out in some way.

For this reason, many companies will try to manipulate search results in their favor, to appear first on the search page (SERP) compared to their competitors. That's where SEO comes from.

Let's take Google: the popular search engine uses an algorithm, which is a set of rules that determines which pages appear for a given search. These algorithms have evolved and become extremely complex, taking into consideration thousands of factors.

However, there are three key metrics analyzed by search engines to evaluate and determine the quality of a website and how it should rank:

Links: Links from other websites play a key role in determining a site's ranking on Google and other search engines. The reason is simple: a link is a demonstration of quality from other websites, as no one would link to a poor quality site.

Content: a search engine will go and analyze the content of a web page to determine if it is relevant to the query, that is, the search question. A large chunk of the SEO strategy is to create content rated for the use of keywords.

Page structure: the third key component for SEO is the structure of the page. Since the pages are written in HTML, the way HTML is written impacts how a search engine evaluates the page. Including keywords in the title and subtitles on a page are actions that favor positioning.

Social Networks: what's SEO about?

The Social Media Management refers to the activity of publication and optimization of contents on precisely social media, such as Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and Instagram. The SEO strategy is instead that series of useful actions to make the site more searchable on search bikes.

The search, as specified above, is a huge source of customers but it is social media that has dominated when it comes to marketing in recent years. It is important to point out for that SEO and Social Media are not conflicting forces. In fact, they can work together to help each other.

Although the strategies are different, they can in fact complement each other. While social media allows people to discover new content or brands that users may be interested in, SEO helps to increase the traffic of people who ask questions about your business. Working on both will help you to collect traffic from different sources.

The key to understanding that SEO and Social Media Marketing can and should work together is thinking about the problem they solve: the search for information. People use Google to answer a question, and they use social media to answer questions they haven't even thought of.

Social Network: integrate SEO into your Social strategy

Search engines like Google are starting to use social content as a metric to influence rankings. As a marketer, it is very important to have share buttons on the blog or website to encourage viewers to share on social networks.

These buttons will not only be useful for increasing social media traffic, but will play a huge role in the future of search engine placements.

As noted above, the line between search engines and social media is slowly narrowing. Then take your keyword strategy and apply it to your social media posts.

Of course, this doesn't mean putting tons of keywords into every tweet. Instead, pay attention to the way you write your content on social networks, and try to integrate as many possible keywords to increase coverage in and out platform.

Links in posts like Tweets and Facebook posts usually don't increase authority; of the site to which they link. Although this is changing. It is important to understand that the URL in the bio of a social profile is a follow link. Keep this in mind, and make sure you make the most of these extra links.

Some of the powerful social media platforms are those that facilitate the sharing of content, such as YouTube for videos and SlideShare for presentations. When sharing content on this type of platform, it is vital to also integrate links to the contents of your website.

Sure, this will go impact on general traffic, but will help to also to build new links that lead back to your site. When someone writes a post about your content, it is likely to insert a link to your video, generating a chain reaction.

So you have to think of social profiles as extensions of your website. In the same way you would optimize the pages of a site, you will have to do the same with your social profiles to make sure that they have the same impact on search results.

The backlink strategy is also another fundamental component to increase traffic. Although they are vital, a metric not to be overlooked and to work on should be that of social coverage.

If social media becomes more and more a determining factor for rankings, then it will be needed to push content by getting more follower. This goal will come achieved by publishing quality content and involving the public.

Social Networks: how they affect SEO

As mentioned above, acting on both strategies will give to your company more opportunity to be discovered by new users. And it might even help rank it better on search engines.

When you gain good traffic to your website, the search engines that perform the activities of crawling probing web pages, they will be led to think that your website, and therefore your brand, is credible.

Then, they will rank you in higher search results compared to competitors. Therefore, post interesting content on social media that prompt users to click on your website brings to a significant increase in traffic and authority of your website.

Furthermore, if people or companies with great credibility, they will see and repost your post on their pages or websites. This will significantly affect your own credibility.

Although combining SEO with Social Media is not the same as other much more effective strategies, especially at the beginning, working passively and keeping in mind the guidelines in this article can contribute to a reasonable extent to positioning and authority.