Finding business success on Instagram can be challenging. This article shares ten important metrics that you should be tracking to help you create the ideal Instagram marketing strategy.

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world. It has roughly one billion active users and 500 million daily users. It's also one of the most important platforms for marketers, with over 60% of Instagrammers following at least one business profile.

With many people using and interacting with Instagram, it's no surprise that it is an excellent source of data. This data can help improve your marketing efforts and increase traffic, engagement, conversions, sales, and more!

In this post, we'll look at some of the most important Instagram metrics that you should be tracking to see how your account is performing and what trends you should be looking out for to improve your results.

What are Instagram Metrics?

Instagram metrics are statistics that show how well your posts perform on the platform. These numbers represent data from various sources - like your website traffic or app store ratings - and user-generated information such as likes, comments, and shares.

The most important part about these metrics is that they help you understand how your content resonates with your audience on Instagram. You also get a sense of how engaged they are with your posts and what their interests might be based on the type of content they like to consume (or consume more often than others).

They include:

The number of likes, comments, and views your post receives.

The number of new followers you gain after posting a new photo or video.

How many people engage with your account when they follow, like, or comment on a post.

Why are Instagram metrics important?

There are many reasons you should track your Instagram metrics, but the most important one is that it gives insight into your business. It allows you to see what's working and what isn't, which helps you make better decisions about growing your account.

Metrics can also help you understand how much time and money you spend on Instagram and whether or not it's worth it. For example, if you know that your posts only reach 8% of your followers, it might be time to consider investing in paid ads instead of organic engagement.

How to see metrics on Instagram

Instagram has a few different ways you can view your metrics. Here are the most popular:

Analytics Dashboard

The Instagram Analytics Dashboard is an online tool that gives you an overview of your account's performance over time. It shows everything from your average likes per post to the number of new followers you gained each day.

Insights

Instagram Insights is a free tool showing how many people have viewed, liked, and commented on your posts. It's also where you can find out which of your posts performed best over time and get insights into your audience.

The tool gives you a snapshot of how your Instagram account is performing and allows for an in-depth analysis of the performance of individual posts. You'll also be able to see which hashtags were used by people who engaged with your content, and this can be an excellent way to discover new opportunities for growth or engagement.

Download Your Data

If you want to dig deep into your account data and make sure everything is accurate, download it! There are several ways to do this: through the desktop app or web browser, the Instagram app on Android devices, or third-party apps like Helium10 mobile analytics tools for iOS devices.

Top Instagram Metrics to track for success

1. Instagram Reach

Reach is one of the most important Instagram metrics. It tells you how many people saw your post, which means it's going out into the world, being seen by other people, and hopefully generating engagement (comments and likes).

Reach is one of the first metrics to look at when analyzing an account because it tells how many people are seeing your content - which means they're engaging with it, enjoying it, or getting value from it. A low reach number might mean that my posts aren't reaching enough people, or they're not as engaging as they could be.

To find your reach:

Go to Insights> Posts> All Posts (or whichever type of post you want to analyze).

Click on the post in question and go down until you see "Views" on the righthand side under "Top Posts." That number is your total reach for that post.

You can also see how many unique users saw each post by clicking on "Users Reached."

2. Instagram Engagement Rate

This is an essential metric on Instagram because it shows how engaged your audience is with your content. The engagement rate is the value derived by dividing the number of likes and comments by the total number of impressions (views).

For example, if a post has 50 likes and 10 comments, its engagement rate would be 10%. And if another post has 60 likes and no comments, its engagement rate would be 100%.

The higher your engagement rate, the better - it means people interact with your content more often than they aren't. This makes it more likely for them to come back again and again, leading to increased brand loyalty and sales over time.

It's also crucial to note that there are certain times when engagement rates will naturally be higher or lower: Weekends tend to have higher engagement rates than weekdays (Friday through Sunday) because people like going out on weekends (and therefore spend more time on their phones ) but then give themselves some downtime during the workweek; this results in less content being consumed on those days.

To find your Engagement Rate:

Go to Insights> Posts> Posts.

Choose the date range you want to view, then scroll down until you see "Engagement Rate."

Click on Engagement Rate, and it will show you the average engagement rate for all posts published during that period.

3. Instagram Return on ad spend (ROAS).

If you're using adverts to drive traffic to your website or mobile app, ROAS is an essential metric to track. It measures how much revenue comes from each paid interaction with your brand over time. For example, if an ad campaign drove $ 1,000 in revenue over a month and cost $ 500. Then divide the revenue by the cost, and multiply the result by 100 to get the percent ROAS.

To find your Return on ad spend (ROAS):

Calculate the revenue from each sale or conversion during the time frame of your campaign.

Calculate what percentage of conversions came from paid engagements with your ad.

Divide the second number by the first and multiply by 100.

4. Instagram Hashtag Performance

The number of hashtags you use to tag your photos and videos can indicate how engaging your content is. Using too many hashtags will make your postings look spammy and hurt your engagement rate. But, if you use too few hashtags, people interested in your content might not find it.

It's essential to balance the number of hashtags used in each post and the quality of those hashtags. Using relevant, high-performing hashtags for each post is key to growing your audience and gaining new followers.

To find your Hashtag Performance:

Go to Insights> Posts> Posts (by date)> Posts by type (photos or videos).

Click on any of the posts in this report and look at each hashtag used in that post by clicking on the “Hashtags” section under More Info.

5. Instagram Impressions

Impressions, or the number of times your content is seen by a user or follower, is the most basic metric you need to track. This is an important metric because it shows how many people view your content. It will also give you an idea of ​​what type of content your audience prefers and where they're located (ie, country, state / province). A common rule of thumb is to aim for 1 million impressions per post as a business.

To find your Impressions:

Go to Insights on your Instagram profile page.

Click on "View Insights."

Click on “Impressions” at the top of the page.

6. Instagram Story Views and Forward Taps

Views on your story are a great way to measure engagement. You can see how many story view you have, which indicates how many people have seen the content you've posted.

If you want to understand what your followers are interested in, you can look at the number of forward taps. This shows you how often someone has tapped on your story and then moved on to another user's story or post. If the view is high, it means that people are interested in what you have to say; if it's low, they may not be as interested in what you have to say.

To find your Story Views and Forward Taps:

Open the Instagram app on your phone and go to your profile page.

Tap on your name at the top of the screen to take you to your profile page, and scroll down until you see Stories & Activity.

7. Instagram Click-Through Rate

The click-through rate (CTR) is the number of times people clicked your post compared to the number of impressions it received.

The CTR is a valuable metric that tells you how much interest your content is getting. Your goal should be to increase your CTR over time, as this will help you generate more engagement, leading to new followers, increased traffic, and more sales.

One way to do this is to create relevant and engaging posts for your audience. This could mean using hashtags or emojis, including photos or videos and captions telling a story or giving useful information.

To find your click-through rate (CTR):

Go to the Insights section in the top right corner of your Instagram account. The click-through rate metric will be at the bottom of the page under "Analytics."

The average rate for brands on Instagram is around 0.5%, so you're doing well if your CTR is higher than this!

8. The traffic your profile sends to the website.

This metric tells how many people click on your links and how many are actually visiting your website. The more traffic you send, the more people will visit your site, which will help you increase your sales.

One excellent way to track this metric is by using a Facebook pixel. You can install it on all of your posts and then use the “link clicks” report to see which posts were clicked on most often.

9. Most commented posts and top mentions.

Most commented posts are a great metric to measure engagement, but they can be misleading if you're not tracking them correctly. For example, if the most popular post on your Instagram account is a photo of your dog and you only get a few likes, it doesn't mean that people don't care about your product or service. It just means your audience isn't interested in that specific photo.

To get more accurate results, filter out the photos with less than 10 comments using the “Most Liked Posts” filter. This gives a better idea of ​​which posts resonate with your audience and which ones don't (so you can stop posting about them).

If certain types of posts always get more comments than others, consider reposting them more often.

10. Instagram Top mentions in stories.

Top mentions in stories are another great metric for measuring engagement. It shows how many people engage directly with your brand on Instagram Stories, rather than just passively watching from their feed passively or skipping past your story altogether.

Conclusion

These metrics provide a clear view into the health of your Instagram account, which is valuable in helping you figure out how to grow your following. By spending more time on this data and adjusting your strategies accordingly, you'll be able to see success on Instagram right around the corner.