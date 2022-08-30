In the last two years, companies have significantly increased their investment in marketing and digital communication. In this article, we will see how digital marketing has changed in recent years, and five new trends to exploit and integrate into every strategy.

The speed with which the digital media, social strategies and SEO grow from year to year is incredible, and marketing professionals have integrated training on new trends into their daily businesses.

Digital marketing over the years

Does anyone still remember MySpace? A social platform that was very popular in 2010. At the time, Facebook was still quite a niche, along with Twitter and YouTube, and at that time were turning out the first rudimentary influencers.

Google AdWords was only used by experts, and the idea of ​​creating paid social media campaigns was still unknown to most people.

2020 is definitely been the year of the definitive turning point. The opportunity to communicate through Social Networks was crucial in a time when people could rarely leave their homes during the Covid pandemic.

The creation of a team to manage the digital marketing strategy

By now, the management of social networks with related variables and metrics has became a full time job. Roles have changed, and the demand for digital marketing professionals has increased to the levels we observe today.

Especially in larger companies a clear division of duties in a marketing department, ranging from public relations, to social networks to the management of websites, is essential. It is now imperative to have professionals capable of carrying out market research and developing an effective and measurable strategy.

To launch a new product or service, it now takes a team that can foresee all the predictable in the various marketing departments, both online and offline. There will be need for creatives, technicians and managers.

A team will have need of copywriters to write engaging content, SEO experts to optimize search engine rankings, web design experts, social media managers, researchers and public relations experts to better manage the message to be transmitted.

Planning and constant growth in digital marketing

Today, the management of social platforms cannot be improvised. It is essential to have a precise plan, to be tested to see if it works or not.

A well thought out marketing strategy based on real data will grow in terms of size and profits.

There are so many notions of digital marketing, and many of them change in sudden times. Which makes the environment dynamic, but it is also a challenge for new professionals. It is crucial to stay up-to-date on everything.

A small business owner may want to start with their own social strategy, and then hire professionals once the benefits of the latter have been verified. Which is feasible, but you still have to take advantage of modern trends in order to see results. Let's see what they are!

1. Video marketing

The boom in video content is attributable to the exponential growth of TikTok in the last year. A short video has a much higher viral and engagement potential than any other visual content. To date, trends start on TikTok and spread across YouTube and Instagram.

The success of TikTok has led other platforms such as Instagram and YouTube to introduce new features such as the Reels, launched in August 2020. The Reels' goal on Instagram is to increase in interaction, which is fundamental for brands and influencers.

However, video marketing doesn't require as much work as you might think. The focus is on storytelling and on telling a story that speaks to the belly of the public.

2. Niche digital marketing

The niche is by definition the specialization in a specific product or service, aimed at building an even more connection with a certain audience. Doing niche marketing will allow you to focus more on the needs of your audience, and really understand what they need. Which will make you an expert in your field.

Niche marketing is incredibly strategic, and has some potential for growth in an unexplored market.

3. E-commerce platforms

Ecommerce platforms are constantly growing, and an even greater boom is expected in the coming years. Physical stores can also benefit from this trend, by going to consolidate their presence.

Which will allow, at the same time, to increase their audience, and work on brand awareness. Many more people will have access to the products and expertise of a given company, and this will increase its visibility and authority in its own field.

4. Mobile digital marketing

Some of the most popular mobile marketing strategies involve SMS marketing, in-app marketing, social media marketing and local and neighborhood marketing. According to Google Consumer metrics, 61% of online purchases were made from smartphones last year, an increase of 27% compared to 2020.

The traffic on mobile devices represents half of total traffic, and more and more users use their mobile devices to research products and purchases. Since the pandemic, physical purchases have dramatically decreased, making online presence essential for a company.

5. Automation of digital marketing strategies

Over the years, the most authoritative marketing publications, including HubSpot, eMarketeer and SalesForce, have demonstrate through extensive market research that the use of automation to manage one's strategy increases its effectiveness.

A newsletter, if well structured allows you to stay in constant contact with your customers by giving them added value and providing them with information about your products and services. In addition to e-mail marketing, there are also web messaging services and instant messaging.

Now that you know the latest trends in the world of digital marketing, you can take advantage of them. Of course, as these are trends, they will likely change over the next few years, and it is crucial to keep yourself informed.