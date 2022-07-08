In this guide we will see what the map "Where we are" on WordPress is, how it works and what it is used for, why to use the plugin for the map, how to download and install it, and the steps to insert it.

We are on WordPress, in front of a website under construction and you don't know whether to insert the map or not and how to insert it.

It is important to know that the map is fundamental and in any case there are some very fast solutions to add it.

For example, with a plugin "Where we are" on WordPress. With the simple download and the easy activation, it allows you to put the map "Where we are" in any point of the site and on the page you prefer.

How to do it quickly? Here's everything you need to know about the plugin map "Where we are" on WordPress with the related steps and the best extensions to choose from.

How to put a map on WordPress? How to insert a map with the plugin "Where we are"? It is not difficult and not even time consuming and what's more, it works.

Here we meet the plugins with OpenStreet option in order to insert the map without any kind of key or code necessary.

Plugin Where we are on WordPress: what is it?

Simple, meaningful and practical to implement. Let's talk about the map Where we are WordPress that can be inserted in a few easy clicks after downloading the plugin.

There are an infinite number of extensions that allow you to add a map and maybe even interactive. Above all, it is a question of entering the street on your website using the map and showing users who browse it where you are.

Extremely feasible and also with customizable variants thanks to the extension of functionality. The map is a sort of piece of map showing where it is positioned the company or person behind the website.

To be inserted on the homepage, or in a typical page or in a separate page or again in all the pages below and in the about-page, simply download, install and activate a WordPress plugin within the website.

Then in the settings you can choose the address, the view and all the various customizations. In other words, a sort of section which shows the street and the address where it is positioned the company or website professional.

It is very important because it not only conveys credibility, but it also shows the place to go for any purchases or various information. Any professional website has one and you can also hook to Google Maps.

How the "Where we are" WordPress plugin works

In summary, the plugin helps the webmaster or the user who manages the site to insert the map in the most appropriate way a simple as possible, that is, with a few clicks that allow you to add the map even in a personalized way.

The plugin allows, after its activation, to provide various settings to enter the street, customize the colors, and if necessary, make it interactive. For all websites the map is fundamental.

The map allows those who surf the site to orient themselves on the territory they must go to in order to have the services offered by the website. In particular, the map is used to locate the company or professional and therefore to make users understand where it is positioned.

Inserting it in WordPress is not complicated. You can do it through the codes, through the page builder, through the link / embed of Google Maps and many other ways. We will focus on the plugin method where we are WordPress since it is more easy to manage, because you hardly have to do anything.

Aside from entering the street and telling the plugin where you want to place the map, you don't have to do anything else. In short, the plugin will do everything else. The map is useful for many things for a website, therefore, it is better to have a professional map. Here is the reason why it is better use a plugin as a solution.

Plugin where we are WordPress: download and install it

At this point we just have to explain how to download and install it. First of all, you need to enter WordPress. After this operation you need to go to the WordPress control panel menu bar and click on the word Plugin.

Once in the reference window you will need to click Add plugin. At this moment you will have to go to the search bar and write the name of the plugin of your interest. Once found, you need to click on install, then activate.

Now you will have to click on the plugins section in general and you will have to go down until you find the plugin you just activated. You can click on the plugin settings, or, in most cases it appears also in the left bar of WordPress along with the rest of the menu list. Having seen how to download and install, let's move on to how to insert it and the steps.

How to insert the map with the plugin

At this point we are on the WordPress plugins page. In the settings window of the plugin you just downloaded, you need to enter the street, then the address.

Most of the time you also have to enter the precise longitude and latitude that you can easily find on the Internet by writing the name of your city. Then, in the various sections, you will have to choose as the default map setting and therefore OpenStreetMap instead of Google Maps.

The map view and everything else remains perfectly the same. It is better to choose OpenStreet because it does not need a key to enable the map, unlike Google Maps. Always on the same page you can choose the colors and the map view.

Once you have created the map as it should in the plugin settings you have to copy the link to insert it in any block of any page of the site you want. Another step to add the map is to use the standard WordPress editor, namely Gutenberg, on your specific page.

To do this you will have to enter a page and click on the + button where various elements will open for you to choose from. The moment you choose the map and then decide to add the map element, the one you just created in the plugin appears.

Now let's see the list of the best plugins Where we are on WordPress to be able to make a comparison according to your needs and be able to choose the map you prefer.

List of the best plugins: choose the map you prefer

In particular, in this paragraph we will focus on an accurate and detailed list of the best plugins ever. In order to understand which one is the one that's right for you, we insert several of the best based on different characteristics and elements that respectively stand out.

Thanks to this list you can choose the map that is right for your site. Here are the best:

WP Google Maps: popular, by Google, easy to use (no code), responsive, edit markers, 9 map themes to choose from, compatible with OpenLayers.

Ultimate Maps by Supsystic: compatible with Leaflet, unlimited markers, description, links, images, responsive, customizable, themes and styles of maps, shapes, link between markers and paths

Easy Google Maps : easy, unlimited indicators with video images, various links, responsive, customizable, horizontal or vertical map with carousel and table cursors, traffic layers, routes and styles to choose from.

