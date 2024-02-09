Mailing list

 Sweet dreams (Are made of this) degli Eurythmics: testo e significato dell'iconico brano

Sweet dreams (Are made of this) degli Eurythmics: testo e significato dell'iconico brano

Annalisa duetta con La Rappresentante di Lista e il coro Artemia in "Sweet dreams (Are made of this)" degli Eurythmics nella serata cover a Sanremo 2024. Ecco testo e significato del brano.

Annie Lennox e David A. Stewart si esibiscono sul palco

Annalisa si esibisce con La Rappresentante di Lista e il coro Artemia in "Sweet dreams (Are made of this)" degli Eurythmics nella serata delle cover a Sanremo 2024.

"Sweet dreams (Are made of this)", è un'iconica canzone del gruppo Eurythmics, scritto dai membri Annie Lennox e David A. Stewart. Pubblicato dalla RCA Records nel 1983, è stato estratto come singolo dal secondo album in studio del duo, intitolato "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)".

Testo di Sweet dreams (Are made of this)

Sweet dreams are made of this
Who am I to disagree?
I travel the world and the seven seas
Everybody's looking for something

Some of them want to use you
Some of them want to get used by you
Some of them want to abuse you
Some of them want to be abused

Sweet dreams are made of this
Who am I to disagree?
I travel the world and the seven seas
Everybody's looking for something

Hold your head up, keep your head up, movin' on
Hold your head up, movin' on, keep your head up, movin' on
Hold your head up, movin' on, keep your head up, movin' on
Hold your head up, movin' on, keep your head up

Some of them want to use you
Some of them want to get used by you
Some of them want to abuse you
Some of them want to be abused

Sweet dreams are made of this
Who am I to disagree?
I travel the world and the seven seas
Everybody's looking for something

Sweet dreams are made of this
Who am I to disagree?
I travel the world and the seven seas
Everybody's looking for something

Sweet dreams are made of this
Who am I to disagree?
I travel the world and the seven seas
Everybody's looking for something

Sweet dreams are made of this
Who am I to disagree?
I travel the world and the seven seas
Everybody's looking for something

Sweet dreams are made of this
Who am I to disagree?
I travel the world and the seven seas
Everybody's looking for something
Sweet dreams are made of this...

Il significato del brano

Il singolo "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" del duo britannico Eurythmics tratta il tema dei sogni e ambizioni personali. In effetti, i "sogni d'oro" menzionati nella canzone simboleggiano le motivazioni intrinseche che guidano ognuno di noi nella ricerca della realizzazione individuale.

Il brano esplora il tema ricorrente della ricerca della felicità. Questa aspirazione si manifesta in due modi distinti: o una persona cerca di realizzare i propri obiettivi o viene sfruttata da qualcun altro.

Tuttavia, nonostante le sfide e le tensioni che emergono nel testo, "Sweet Dreams" trasmette un messaggio di speranza e incoraggiamento. Il duo invita gli ascoltatori a mantenere un atteggiamento ottimista e a perseguire con determinazione i propri obiettivi, suggerendo che la realizzazione personale è alla portata di chiunque non rinunci mai alla propria ambizione.

