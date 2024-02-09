Sweet dreams (Are made of this) degli Eurythmics: testo e significato dell'iconico brano

Annalisa si esibisce con La Rappresentante di Lista e il coro Artemia in "Sweet dreams (Are made of this)" degli Eurythmics nella serata delle cover a Sanremo 2024.

"Sweet dreams (Are made of this)", è un'iconica canzone del gruppo Eurythmics, scritto dai membri Annie Lennox e David A. Stewart. Pubblicato dalla RCA Records nel 1983, è stato estratto come singolo dal secondo album in studio del duo, intitolato "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)".

Testo di Sweet dreams (Are made of this)

Sweet dreams are made of this

Who am I to disagree?

I travel the world and the seven seas

Everybody's looking for something

Some of them want to use you

Some of them want to get used by you

Some of them want to abuse you

Some of them want to be abused

Hold your head up, keep your head up, movin' on

Hold your head up, movin' on, keep your head up, movin' on

Hold your head up, movin' on, keep your head up, movin' on

Hold your head up, movin' on, keep your head up

Sweet dreams are made of this...

Il significato del brano

Il singolo "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" del duo britannico Eurythmics tratta il tema dei sogni e ambizioni personali. In effetti, i "sogni d'oro" menzionati nella canzone simboleggiano le motivazioni intrinseche che guidano ognuno di noi nella ricerca della realizzazione individuale.

Il brano esplora il tema ricorrente della ricerca della felicità. Questa aspirazione si manifesta in due modi distinti: o una persona cerca di realizzare i propri obiettivi o viene sfruttata da qualcun altro.

Tuttavia, nonostante le sfide e le tensioni che emergono nel testo, "Sweet Dreams" trasmette un messaggio di speranza e incoraggiamento. Il duo invita gli ascoltatori a mantenere un atteggiamento ottimista e a perseguire con determinazione i propri obiettivi, suggerendo che la realizzazione personale è alla portata di chiunque non rinunci mai alla propria ambizione.

