Hallelujah di Leonard Cohen: testo e significato dello splendido brano

Nella serata dedicata alle cover di Sanremo 2024, I Santi Francesi scelgono di interpretare, accompagnati da Skin, uno dei brani più celebri ed emozionanti di Leonard Cohen: "Hallelujah".

"Hallelujah" è un brano del 1984 scritto e interpretato da Leonard Cohen, cantautore canadese scomparso nel 2016. Il brano è uno dei più amati della musica mondiale, oggetto di innumerevoli cover di successo da parte di altri artisti, tra i quali John Cale (1991), Jeff Buckley (1994).

Testo di "Hallelujah"

Now I've heard there was a secret chord

That David played, and it pleased the Lord

But you dont really care for music, do you?

It goes like this, the fourth, the fifth

The minor falls, the major lifts

The baffled king composing Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Your faith was strong but you needed proof

You saw her bathing on the roof

Her beauty and the moonlight overthrew her

She tied you to a kitchen chair

She broke your throne, and she cut your hair

And from your lips she drew the Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Well, maybe there's a God above

As for me all I've ever learned from love

Is how to shoot somebody who outdrew you

But it's not a crime that you're hear tonight

It's not some pilgrim who claims to have seen the Light

No, it's a cold and it's a very broken Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Instrumental

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Well people I've been here before

I know this room and I've walked this floor

You see I used to live alone before I knew ya

And I've seen your flag on the marble arch

But listen love, love is not some kind of victory march, no

It's a cold and it's a broken Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

There was a time you let me know

What's really going on below

But now you never show it to me, do you?

And I remember when I moved in you

And the holy dove she was moving too

And every single breath we drew was Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Now I've done my best, I know it wasn't much

I couldn't feel, so I tried to touch

I've told the truth, I didnt come here to London just to fool you

And even though it all went wrong

I'll stand right here before the Lord of song

With nothing, nothing on my tongue but Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Significato del brano

Cohen ha ammesso più volte che la creazione della canzone "Hallelujah" è stata un processo estremamente difficile e laborioso, richiedendo un notevole impegno temporale.

Questa straordinaria canzone trae ispirazione dalla profonda esperienza umana di Leonard Cohen e dalla sua ricca conoscenza delle Scritture ebraiche.

Il termine "Hallelujah", che in ebraico significa "lode a Dio", viene utilizzato da Cohen in modo molto più ampio, trasformandolo in un'espressione complessa di gioia, dolore, pentimento e speranza. Attraverso riferimenti biblici e immagini iconiche, la canzone offre una riflessione profonda sulla condizione umana e sulle molteplici sfaccettature dell'amore e della sofferenza.

Cohen si serve delle storie di personaggi biblici famosi per trasmettere un messaggio di conforto e consapevolezza a coloro che affrontano il dolore e la rottura amorosa. "Hallelujah" diventa così un inno universale che accompagna i momenti di gioia, di tristezza, di rimpianto e di speranza, offrendo una via di fuga e di guarigione attraverso la musica e le parole toccanti dell'artista.

