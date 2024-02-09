Mailing list

Registrati alla nostra newsletter

Privacy Policy
 / LIFESTYLE / Hallelujah di Leonard Cohen: testo e significato dello splendido brano / Pubblicato: / di Redazione Trend-online.com

Hallelujah di Leonard Cohen: testo e significato dello splendido brano

I Santi Francesi si esibiscono insieme a Skin in"Hallelujah", uno dei brani più celebri e toccanti di Leonard Cohen, a Sanremo 2024. Eccone testo completo e significato.

fotografia di leonard cohen

Nella serata dedicata alle cover di Sanremo 2024, I Santi Francesi scelgono di interpretare, accompagnati da Skin, uno dei brani più celebri ed emozionanti di Leonard Cohen: "Hallelujah".

"Hallelujah" è un brano del 1984 scritto e interpretato da Leonard Cohen, cantautore canadese scomparso nel 2016. Il brano è uno dei più amati della musica mondiale, oggetto di innumerevoli cover di successo da parte di altri artisti, tra i quali John Cale (1991), Jeff Buckley (1994).

Testo di "Hallelujah"

Now I've heard there was a secret chord
That David played, and it pleased the Lord
But you dont really care for music, do you?
It goes like this, the fourth, the fifth
The minor falls, the major lifts
The baffled king composing Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Your faith was strong but you needed proof
You saw her bathing on the roof
Her beauty and the moonlight overthrew her
She tied you to a kitchen chair
She broke your throne, and she cut your hair
And from your lips she drew the Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Well, maybe there's a God above
As for me all I've ever learned from love
Is how to shoot somebody who outdrew you
But it's not a crime that you're hear tonight
It's not some pilgrim who claims to have seen the Light
No, it's a cold and it's a very broken Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Instrumental

Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Well people I've been here before
I know this room and I've walked this floor
You see I used to live alone before I knew ya
And I've seen your flag on the marble arch
But listen love, love is not some kind of victory march, no
It's a cold and it's a broken Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah

There was a time you let me know
What's really going on below
But now you never show it to me, do you?
And I remember when I moved in you
And the holy dove she was moving too
And every single breath we drew was Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Now I've done my best, I know it wasn't much
I couldn't feel, so I tried to touch
I've told the truth, I didnt come here to London just to fool you
And even though it all went wrong
I'll stand right here before the Lord of song
With nothing, nothing on my tongue but Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Significato del brano

Cohen ha ammesso più volte che la creazione della canzone "Hallelujah" è stata un processo estremamente difficile e laborioso, richiedendo un notevole impegno temporale.

Questa straordinaria canzone trae ispirazione dalla profonda esperienza umana di Leonard Cohen e dalla sua ricca conoscenza delle Scritture ebraiche.

Il termine "Hallelujah", che in ebraico significa "lode a Dio", viene utilizzato da Cohen in modo molto più ampio, trasformandolo in un'espressione complessa di gioia, dolore, pentimento e speranza. Attraverso riferimenti biblici e immagini iconiche, la canzone offre una riflessione profonda sulla condizione umana e sulle molteplici sfaccettature dell'amore e della sofferenza.

Cohen si serve delle storie di personaggi biblici famosi per trasmettere un messaggio di conforto e consapevolezza a coloro che affrontano il dolore e la rottura amorosa. "Hallelujah" diventa così un inno universale che accompagna i momenti di gioia, di tristezza, di rimpianto e di speranza, offrendo una via di fuga e di guarigione attraverso la musica e le parole toccanti dell'artista.

Leggi anche: Chi sono i Santi Francesi: ecco tutto quello che c'è da sapere sul duo piemontese

Prossimo articolo >

Mailing list

Registrati alla nostra newsletter

Privacy Policy

ULTIMI ARTICOLI

Tutto su Come è profondo il mare, brano cult di Lucio Dalla: testo e significato
Inwit senza spunti: snobbate le brutte notizie da Fastweb
Trasferirsi a Milano è davvero faticoso: ecco 10 trucchi per "sopravvivere" allo stress
Chi è Lorella Cuccarini: vita, carriera, marito e figli della poliedrica showgirl
Ftse Mib ha ancora margine di upside. Buy Bper o Banco BPM?

Leggi Anche

milano galleria

LIFESTYLE

10 trucchi per sopravvivere a Milano

di Redazione Trend-online.com

09 feb 2024
lorella-cuccarini-chi-e

LIFESTYLE

Chi è Lorella Cuccarini: tutto sulla showgirl

di Redazione Trend-online.com

09 feb 2024
angelina-cinquantini-chi-e

LIFESTYLE

Angelina Cinquantini: vita, carriera e filmografia

di Viviana Vitale

09 feb 2024
Image

Trend-online è un giornale indipendente con focus su finanza ed economia. News, interviste e approfondimenti quotidiani.


Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a redazione@trend-online.com : provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.

youtube [#168]Created with Sketch.

Le nostre app:

Le nostre app:

/> />
RedazioneChi SiamoAvvertenzeCookiePrivacy

Trend-Online.com è una testata registrata presso il tribunale di Milano n.190 in data 14/12/2022. Edito in Italia da Le Fonti s.r.l. - Sede legale: Via Dante, 4, 20121 Milano - P.IVA IT04496930969

Copyright © 2000 - 2024 Le Fonti S.r.l.