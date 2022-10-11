The Loneliest è l’ultimo singolo dei Maneskin uscito il 7 ottobre. Come ogni volta la band romana non smentisce il suo incredibile talento tant'è che in un solo giorno il nuovo brano è entrato nella 53esima posizione della classifica Top Songs Global di Spotify. Vi state chiedendo da cosa derivi una tale potenza comunicativa? Ecco qui di seguito la spiegazione!

Loneliest, testo e significato della canzone più ascoltata al mondo dei Maneskin

L’ultimo singolo del gruppo musicale, uscito lo scorso 7 ottobre, ha riscosso un incredibile successo. É al momento la canzone più ascoltata al mondo! Sembra davvero che i Maneskin abbiano rapito il cuore dei propri fan e non solo.

É naturale chiedersi quale sia il significato profondo del testo che ha portato così tanto successo? A rivelarlo è lo stesso Damiano David, che, in un’intervista rilasciata a Spotify spiega il significato della canzone. Le parole del frontman:

“Era un momento davvero duro della mia vita. Ero lontano da casa e dalle persone che amavo”, continua: "Il pensiero che ho avuto è stato: se un giorno morissi cosa vorrei dire e cosa vorrei lasciare alle persone che amo?”

Si tratta quindi di un singolo particolare, nato in un momento difficile: la band lontana da casa e dai propri affetti è riuscita a trasmettere il proprio stato d’animo attraverso queste parole. All’apparenza sembrerebbe una canzone triste ma, in realtà, cela un profondo significato d’amore.

Il testo del brano “The Loneliest

You'll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It's obvious Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You're still the oxygen

I breathe I see your face when I close my eyes

It's torturous Tonight

is gonna be the loneliest

There's a few lines that I have wrote

In case of death, that's what I want

That's what I want So don't be sad when I'll be gone

There's just one thing I hopе you know

I loved you so 'Cause I don't evеn care about the time

I've got left here The only thing

I know now is that I want to spend it

With you, with you Nobody else here

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You'll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine It's obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You're still the oxygen

I breathe I see your face when I close my eyes

It's torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

I'm sorry but I gotta go

If you'll ever miss me Give this song another go

And I just keep on thinking how you made me feel better

And all the crazy little things that we did together

In the end, in the end, it doesn't matter If tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You'll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It's obvious Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You're still the oxygen

I breathe I see your face when

I close my eyes It's torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You'll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It's obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You'll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It's obvious Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You're still the oxygen

I breathe I see your face when

I close my eyes It's torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

La traduzione :"La più solitaria”

Sarai la parte più triste di me

Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia

È ovvio Questa notte sarà la più solitaria

Sei ancora l'ossigeno che respiro Vedo il tuo volto quando chiudo gli occhi

È una tortura

Questa notte sarà la più solitaria

Ci sono alcune righe che ho scritto

In caso di morte, questo è ciò che voglio

Questo è ciò che voglio

Quindi non essere triste quando me ne andrò

C'è solo una cosa che spero tu sappia

Ti ho amato così tanto Perché non mi importa del tempo che mi resta qui

L'unica cosa che so ora è che voglio passarlo

Con te, con te Nessun altro qui

Questa notte sarà la più solitaria

Sarai la parte più triste di me Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia

È ovvio Questa notte sarà la più solitaria

Sei ancora l'ossigeno che respiro

Vedo il tuo volto quando chiudo gli occhi

È una tortura

Questa notte sarà la più solitaria

Mi dispiace ma devo andare

Se mai ti mancherò

Dai un altro giro a questa canzone

E continuo a pensare a come mi hai fatto sentire meglio

E a tutte le piccole cose folli che abbiamo fatto insieme

Alla fine, alla fine, non ha importanza

Se questa notte sarà la più solitaria

Sarai la parte più triste di me Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia

È ovvio Questa notte sarà la più solitaria

Sei ancora l'ossigeno che respiro

Vedo il tuo volto quando chiudo gli occhi

È una tortura

Questa notte sarà la più solitaria

Sarai la parte più triste di me Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia

È ovvio

Questa notte sarà la più solitaria

Sarai la parte più triste di me Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia

È ovvio

Questa notte sarà la più solitaria

Sei ancora l'ossigeno che respiro Vedo il tuo volto quando chiudo gli occhi

È una tortura Questa notte sarà la più solitaria

