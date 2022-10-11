The Loneliest è l’ultimo singolo dei Maneskin uscito il 7 ottobre. Come ogni volta la band romana non smentisce il suo incredibile talento tant'è che in un solo giorno il nuovo brano è entrato nella 53esima posizione della classifica Top Songs Global di Spotify. Vi state chiedendo da cosa derivi una tale potenza comunicativa? Ecco qui di seguito la spiegazione!
Loneliest, testo e significato della canzone più ascoltata al mondo dei Maneskin
L’ultimo singolo del gruppo musicale, uscito lo scorso 7 ottobre, ha riscosso un incredibile successo. É al momento la canzone più ascoltata al mondo! Sembra davvero che i Maneskin abbiano rapito il cuore dei propri fan e non solo.
É naturale chiedersi quale sia il significato profondo del testo che ha portato così tanto successo? A rivelarlo è lo stesso Damiano David, che, in un’intervista rilasciata a Spotify spiega il significato della canzone. Le parole del frontman:
“Era un momento davvero duro della mia vita. Ero lontano da casa e dalle persone che amavo”, continua: "Il pensiero che ho avuto è stato: se un giorno morissi cosa vorrei dire e cosa vorrei lasciare alle persone che amo?”
Si tratta quindi di un singolo particolare, nato in un momento difficile: la band lontana da casa e dai propri affetti è riuscita a trasmettere il proprio stato d’animo attraverso queste parole. All’apparenza sembrerebbe una canzone triste ma, in realtà, cela un profondo significato d’amore.
Il testo del brano “The Loneliest
You'll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It's obvious Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You're still the oxygen
I breathe I see your face when I close my eyes
It's torturous Tonight
is gonna be the loneliest
There's a few lines that I have wrote
In case of death, that's what I want
That's what I want So don't be sad when I'll be gone
There's just one thing I hopе you know
I loved you so 'Cause I don't evеn care about the time
I've got left here The only thing
I know now is that I want to spend it
With you, with you Nobody else here
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You'll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine It's obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You're still the oxygen
I breathe I see your face when I close my eyes
It's torturous
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
I'm sorry but I gotta go
If you'll ever miss me Give this song another go
And I just keep on thinking how you made me feel better
And all the crazy little things that we did together
In the end, in the end, it doesn't matter If tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You'll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It's obvious Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You're still the oxygen
I breathe I see your face when
I close my eyes It's torturous
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You'll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It's obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You'll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It's obvious Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You're still the oxygen
I breathe I see your face when
I close my eyes It's torturous
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
La traduzione :"La più solitaria”
Sarai la parte più triste di me
Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia
È ovvio Questa notte sarà la più solitaria
Sei ancora l'ossigeno che respiro Vedo il tuo volto quando chiudo gli occhi
È una tortura
Questa notte sarà la più solitaria
Ci sono alcune righe che ho scritto
In caso di morte, questo è ciò che voglio
Questo è ciò che voglio
Quindi non essere triste quando me ne andrò
C'è solo una cosa che spero tu sappia
Ti ho amato così tanto Perché non mi importa del tempo che mi resta qui
L'unica cosa che so ora è che voglio passarlo
Con te, con te Nessun altro qui
Questa notte sarà la più solitaria
Sarai la parte più triste di me Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia
È ovvio Questa notte sarà la più solitaria
Sei ancora l'ossigeno che respiro
Vedo il tuo volto quando chiudo gli occhi
È una tortura
Questa notte sarà la più solitaria
Mi dispiace ma devo andare
Se mai ti mancherò
Dai un altro giro a questa canzone
E continuo a pensare a come mi hai fatto sentire meglio
E a tutte le piccole cose folli che abbiamo fatto insieme
Alla fine, alla fine, non ha importanza
Se questa notte sarà la più solitaria
Sarai la parte più triste di me Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia
È ovvio Questa notte sarà la più solitaria
Sei ancora l'ossigeno che respiro
Vedo il tuo volto quando chiudo gli occhi
È una tortura
Questa notte sarà la più solitaria
Sarai la parte più triste di me Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia
È ovvio
Questa notte sarà la più solitaria
Sarai la parte più triste di me Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia
È ovvio
Questa notte sarà la più solitaria
Sei ancora l'ossigeno che respiro Vedo il tuo volto quando chiudo gli occhi
È una tortura Questa notte sarà la più solitaria
