The EU has adopted a new set of sanctions against the Russian government. In this package, the EU has designated 15 individuals and nine entities as key propagandists and lobbyists of the Russian government. These sanctions include asset freezes and the prohibition of making funds available to designated individuals or entities. The latest set of sanctions has been triggered by the Russian government's actions in Ukraine. However, there is still a question mark over whether or not these sanctions are sufficient.

Russian oligarchs

While the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the allied sanctions will only intensify. One new set of sanctions is focused on Russia's energy industry. European nations rely on Russian energy supplies and have been using that leverage to finance their military operations in Ukraine. But Russia may even be willing to weaponize its energy leverage over Europe. The EU has a strong case for enforcing sanctions against Russian oligarchs, including those who are responsible for the crisis.

The latest round of sanctions focuses on the elite class in Russia, including oligarchs. This group has a significant role in funding Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and the US wants to limit their financial contributions to their efforts. As a result, the U.S. government has imposed export controls on U.S.-originated luxury goods to Russia and Belarus, as well as on certain designated Russian and Belarusian individuals and companies. Meanwhile, the Treasury Department has targeted elite-connected websites.

The new EU sanctions against Russia will expand the existing sanctions against Russian oligarchs. In addition, it will impose a full transaction ban on four Russian banks, which represent 23 percent of the Russian banking market. Furthermore, it will also block Russian vessels from accessing EU ports. And it will also prohibit the import of timber, cement, seafood, and liquor from Russia.

The United States, EU, and other countries have joined forces to impose new sanctions against Russia's oligarchs, which is believed to have facilitated the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The U.S. sanctions are the most impactful of these, and they will prevent Russian oligarchs from accessing the American market. They will also block Russian state-owned financial institutions.

Russian State-owned enterprises

The U.S. Treasury has announced new sanctions against Russia. These new measures will target the executive board of Sberbank, Gazprombank JSC, and the JSC Bank of Moscow Industrial Bank. They will also ban the sale of equipment to Russian television networks and cut off advertising revenue from these companies. A number of other companies are also targeted in this latest package of sanctions. However, not all of these measures have been formally announced yet.

These new restrictions will prohibit certain transactions with Russian state-owned enterprises, such as trading in their stock exchanges. Additionally, these new measures will limit the amount of money flowing out of the EU to Russia, including the sale of euro-denominated securities to individuals and companies in Russia. These measures will help the European Union contain the Russian government's aggressive policies. The sanctions were imposed in response to Russia's aggressive actions in the Ukraine.

The EU is also imposing a temporary waiver for eastern European countries with a specific pipeline dependency to Russia. These countries will continue to receive their crude oil via pipeline from Russia but will not be able to resell it to third countries. This is intended to help ensure an equal playing field for all EU member states. So, despite the draconian sanctions against Russia, it will not be easy for these countries to resell their crude oil to European countries.

The EU has adopted its sixth set of sanctions against Russia. These include a ban on the import of Russian gold. First reported by Reuters in June, the ban would take effect once the new measures are adopted by the European Commission. Envoys are expected to discuss this new package next week and finalize it before the summer break begins. However, the source did not elaborate on how the ban would work in practice.

Russian State-owned media

The EU is also targeting the Russian government's energy sector, as well as certain oil exploration services. The new sanctions may be extended in the future. However, the situation is still fluid, and there is little certainty on how long they will last. The EU will be forced to take a strong stance against Russia's state-owned media, despite the economic and political impact of the new measures.

The EU has also implemented new restrictions on the import of certain goods and services. This latest set of sanctions would cover products and services from Russia, including platinum and palladium. In addition, exports of certain chemicals, rubber, and machinery will be prohibited. Legislation is in place to implement these new measures, so make sure to stay tuned. The EU's new sanctions are intended to deter Russian State-owned media and keep the country's economy moving forward.

The EU also banned the export of iron and steel from Russia. The restrictions had been placed on Belarus and Russia. The new restrictions prohibit the import of these goods and services, and also ban technical assistance for the exportation of such goods and services. This ban does not apply to private jets. This ban also covers companies that have been supplying items to the Russian space program. The EU will continue to assess the impact of these new sanctions on Russian State-owned media.

Russian State-owned banks

EU to adopt 7th package of Russia sanctions affecting seven Russian state-owned banks

The new package of sanctions imposes additional restrictions on certain activities by Russian banks. The measures also restrict the sale of euro-denominated transferable securities to persons and legal entities in Russia. In addition, banks and financial institutions cannot trade with Russian state-owned banks or entities. In addition, they must not purchase or sell euros-denominated banknotes. Further, the new package of Russia sanctions also prohibit the use of specialised financial messaging services (SMS).

The revised framework also prohibits new loans and credits to Russian entities. Those entities will need to meet the requirements set out in the EU's new sanctions. The new measures also restrict acceptance of deposits from Russian citizens, legal entities and bodies. If the total value of the deposits held by Russian nationals in a particular credit institution exceeds 100 000 EUR, it will be subject to the new EU restrictions.

The EU's new sanctions also restrict the provision of investment services to targeted entities in Russia. In addition, the EU has also barred Russian state-owned banks from listing their shares on EU trading venues. These restrictions will prevent EU firms from providing these services to Russian state-owned entities. This will not affect foreign-owned trusts, however, but it may affect some European companies. For these reasons, the EU has introduced the 7th package of Russia sanctions against Russian State-owned banks.