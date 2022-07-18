Thousands of flights have already been cancelled and more are likely to follow, with more strikes expected across Europe in the coming days. The strikers are also taking on train operators, causing chaos on rail and bus networks.

With more flights cancelled and trains delayed, more passengers are expecting more travel chaos in Europe this summer. The disruption is affecting travel in many countries, including Scandinavia and Turkey. The Turkish government is trying to resolve the problem by drafting 2,000 foreign workers. This chaos could spread to Scandinavian countries. Scandinavian airline SAS is voting on strike action. Meanwhile, Transport Secretary Grants Shapps has announced a 22-point plan to prevent airport chaos. The plan includes encouraging airlines to deliver schedules.

Air France

Thousands of flights have already been cancelled and more are likely to follow, with more strikes expected across Europe in the coming days. The strikers are also taking on train operators, causing chaos on rail and bus networks. Meanwhile, airports have been begging airlines to slash flights. Airlines have said they are not taking flight cancellations lightly, but many have reacted with disdain. Even easyJet has been forced to cut flights, and BA and Lufthansa have rationalised their timetables. The airliner has also axed 10,000 jobs during the strike, affecting millions of passengers.

While Italy has so far avoided long queues and travel chaos in Europe, it has not been spared from disruption due to transport strikes. Ryanair workers and other low-cost airlines are taking action over pay and working conditions. Last week, a quarter of Paris-Charles de Gaulle flights were cancelled as a result of strikes. Other strikes are expected to continue throughout the summer. Portuguese civil aviation personnel's union has announced a three-day strike in late June involving cabin staff at Ryanair.

More delays and cancellations: Airline schedules are expected to stabilize in the fourth quarter. However, it is advisable to book flights using U.S. airlines as well as foreign carriers for inbound and outbound trips to Europe. Plan to leave enough time for a four-hour connection so that your bags can connect. If you can't stand waiting for long, take a train instead. The European rail system is better and on time.

Brittany Ferries

After a disastrous summer last year, Brittany Ferries has now reported a surge in passenger bookings for summer 2022. The company had been struggling since the pandemic hit the region, and a rise in demand for unaccompanied trailer transport prompted it to abandon a Cork-Santander route in favor of a new service that serves the western English Channel. Last October, 188,878 passengers had already booked summer 2020 trips. Reservations for UK-France and France-Ireland trips rose by 40%, while reservations for France-Ireland routes rose by 234%.

The company has made tough decisions to reduce costs and delay routes. It has delayed resuming service until March 2021, but this decision has been made in the interests of long-term viability. In fact, independent analysis indicates that passenger demand will soon return, and the company's turnaround is expected to be robust. That's good news for Brittany Ferries customers, but what about the rest of us?

After the chaos in Ireland last summer, Brittany Ferries has been a bright spot. The company's new services have added to its already expanding fleet. The Port of Wexford, in Co. Wexford, is now a hub for cargo and passengers. It also plans to operate a weekly service between Co. Wexford and Roscoff. The revived Roscoff service will start next week, and there are plans to increase the number of services on the coast of Ireland.

EasyJet

More airlines and train strikes in Europe this summer will add to the current summer travel chaos, as airline crews are set to strike for pay rises in July. Already, nearly half of Paris-Orly flights were cancelled last week as a result of strikes. The Scandinavian airline SAS could also strike at the end of June, and more than 1,000 Danish pilots have also called for a walkout. Many airlines have issued travel advice to passengers. Arrive early to avoid queues, pack liquids, laptops, and ensure your passport is up to date.

As the summer season nears, more airlines and train strikes are threatening to wreak havoc on Europe's travel plans. Although Italy has escaped the worst disruption in Europe, flight delays are predicted to continue through the weekend. Malta Air and Ryanair crew members have also announced a nationwide 24-hour walkout. These unions have been calling for higher pay, better working conditions, and full compliance with local labor laws.

Thousands of commuters are reliant on buses and their own cars to get to work, while many will stay home or take the train to work. As a result of the strikes, thousands of flights are cancelled, and the delays are already affecting many travelers' holiday plans. As the summer season continues, thousands of people will have to re-plan their flights - not the least of which are dream vacations.

German airline

As the summer season approaches, travel in Germany is likely to become even more chaotic. Lufthansa has already canceled around 2,200 flights due to staff shortages and strikes. The airline has also cancelled thousands of other connections because of weather and COVID-19 infections. More airlines and train strikes are expected this summer. Here are some tips for staying safe in the country this summer:

British Airways and easyJet have canceled hundreds of flights, while other budget carriers have also cut flights. Heathrow Airport has also been severely affected by the recent strikes, with delays and queues. On Tuesday, managing director Karen Smart resigned in protest. Several European airports are also suffering. Heathrow airport is already experiencing massive congestion and queues. Despite the disruptions, passengers can still check their flight status before leaving their homes.

Heathrow airport has announced plans to cap daily passengers at 100,000, 4,000 fewer than it estimated earlier. Airlines are told to give passengers at least 14 days' notice in case of flight cancellations. The government says it is taking the necessary steps to limit disruption over the summer months. And more strikes are likely to follow. This summer, Germany is ready to experience a major train strike and airport chaos.

French airports

After weeks of unrest in France, more flights are set to be cancelled or delayed this summer as more airline and train strikes are scheduled. Some airlines have already cut tens of thousands of flights, while others have cancelled hundreds of others. France is a major hub for summer travel, so the disruption to this industry is unavoidable. But, there is no reason to panic - there are still plenty of ways to get around in the country this summer.

Flights are already being canceled, and many commuter trains have been affected, as were some high-speed TGV trains. The striking employees are protesting high fuel prices and a rise in living costs. French inflation rose to 6.5 percent in June, mostly due to the rise in energy and food costs. And in addition to strikes and flight cancellations, there is another one in the works at Paris' Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport.

More airline and train strikes: Despite the government's recent announcements, more air and train travel is likely to be impacted this summer. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled by easyJet, while more are planned for June in France and Spain. In addition, a union has called for more air and rail strikes in Belgium and Portugal. This action is in response to a dispute with the airline over pay and working conditions.

Spanish cabin crew

Strikes by Ryanair and EasyJet cabin crew have disrupted summer travel across Europe. The strikes are over working conditions and pay and have led to the cancellation of up to 15 flights from Spain and delays on dozens of others. As the summer travel season approaches, the airline industry has seen its share of disruptions and is grappling with the impact of the strikes. Strikes by Spanish cabin crew are part of a wider European wave of industrial action.

The unions representing Ryanair's Spanish cabin crew have called for nine days of strike action in July, starting with the start of the British Summer Time. They are calling for a 40% pay rise for flight attendants, representing about 80 per cent of the company's 450-strong Spanish crew. Meanwhile, 1,000 Scandinavian Airlines pilots could walk off the job in protest over cost-cutting measures.

The strikes could impact UK travelers. Ryanair cabin crew have urged customers to check in two to three hours before their flights. In April, the airline carried more than two million passengers. While these numbers are still a drop from pre-pandemic levels, accumulated figures up to April 2022 show a recovery in air traffic, up 389.7 per cent compared to the same period last year.