While the sanctions have impacted Russian oil exports, they have not yet caused Russia to fail to meet its production targets. Its industry has proven far more resilient than many had thought and its crude oil exports have remained stable.

The second effect of the sanctions has been a massive drop in Russian imports. Official statistics have not been published since April, but some estimate imports fell by 70-80% year-on-year. Russian Government officials have acknowledged a 50% decline last month, but they say import levels are still 40% below year-ago levels.

The sanctions have already had an effect on oil and gas exports to China, which is a big buyer. Last month, China imported up to 1.1 million b/d of Russian crude oil by sea. Chinese refineries such as Zhenhua Oil and Sinopec have been ramping up their purchases. The country also imports a significant amount of Russian ESPO blend.

Another way that sanctions are affecting Russian oil exports is by preventing shipowners from buying Russian oil. The EU has also cut off shipping insurance for Russian oil exports, which will hinder the export of crude to Europe. This will lead to a decline in Russian oil exports, as shipowners will be less likely to lift cargo from Russia without insurance. In addition, some ports will refuse to take Russian oil if it does not have the appropriate insurance. In some cases, alternative insurance providers may step in to help Russian oil exporters.

In addition to oil exports, Western sanctions are also having a dramatic effect on the Russian economy. However, these effects aren't yet reflected in aggregate macro-economic data. Because the effects of the sanctions are dispersed across different sectors of the economy, the impact won't be felt immediately, but over a longer period of time.

Exports of goods to Russia have decreased significantly since the March 2022 sanctions were imposed. During June 2022, exports of machinery, aircraft and space-related goods and luxury goods were reduced by 96.6% on average, compared to the average of the 12 months prior to February 2022.

It seems that the traditional Russian influence areas are shifting away from Russia and toward the United States and Europe. This shift in direction requires a more thorough analysis of the social situation. As these trends continue, they may be felt in Russian society as well. The only way to be sure is to see it in the next several years.

The United States and other Western countries have imposed economic sanctions and export controls on Russia to hold President Putin accountable for the conflict in Ukraine. These measures have limited Russia's access to critical technology and turned it into a financial pariah. As a result, the Russian economy is suffering. Its currency has dropped to a historic low, and banks are facing a major shortage of cash, forcing them to dramatically increase interest rates. The sanctions have removed most of Russia's economic tools, forcing officials to resort to measures such as currency controls and restrictions on foreign investments.

While there have been many recent demonstrations against Putin, these actions have had little effect. Protestors' numbers are too small to overcome the Russian security apparatus. So far, fewer than 20,000 have been arrested. That's not much, especially considering that Russia's population is 145 million people. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Russians have fled the country to neighboring countries such as Turkey or Central Asia. While the protestors reflect a wide-scale Russian sentiment against war, they are no threat to the Putin regime's control.

Although Russia has access to domestic capital markets, it lacks the same deep and rich pool of capital that Western markets have. Its economic crisis is unlikely to be resolved overnight. Even if it does suffer from severe economic hardship, the government has ample resources to meet its debt obligations. Moreover, Russia does not have high external debts and its foreign exchange reserves are equivalent to $300 billion in gold and renminbi.

In addition to the economic sanctions, the United States has also banned the Central Bank of Russia from accessing its foreign exchange reserves. These funds are believed to have provided Russian governments with a buffer against economic sanctions. In addition to blocking the access to the foreign currency markets, these sanctions have also restricted trade with the breakaway republics.

Among the most notable sanctions against Russia include the suspension of financial transactions with Russian companies. The Swiss government has said that it plans to join the European Union sanctions on Russia and to adopt similar measures. It also has put in place travel bans for certain individuals associated with the country. Meanwhile, South Korea announced that it had joined the international sanctions against Russia, though it later hinted that it would focus on complying with European sanctions and U.S. sanctions.

One of the main problems with Western sanctions against Russia has been that they have excluded sales of fossil fuels, which comprise 35 percent of Russian exports. But this has not deterred Russian activity. The sanctions may be a deterrent for future behavior, but they have not been effective in stopping the conflict. Furthermore, they have not prevented Russia from becoming an independent nation and the European Union's most important trading partner.

Sanctions on Russian companies have had a significant effect on Russia's economy. In particular, the financial sanctions have made Russian companies deleverage. They were no longer able to raise much international finance. However, the market was not closed to new investments.

While sanctions against Russia have already hampered the Russian economy, there are still many uncertainties about their long-term impact. Currently, they are having a major impact on the manufacturing sector. Many companies are ceasing operations in Russia, including car and heavy-equipment manufacturers. In addition, the S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index shows that Russian manufacturing output is down at the fastest pace since COVID-19 spread two years ago. This sector accounts for a significant portion of the country's economy, providing approximately 3,5 million permanent jobs.

As the sanctions against Russia impact Russian industry and exports, they also have significant spillover effects. By removing Russia's exports from world markets, they force commodity prices to rise, putting pressure on the import bills and public finances of net commodity importers. As a result, the sanctions could destabilize the balance of payments of emerging market economies.

In addition to its oil exports, sanctions against Russia have hit Russia's oil industry. Many oil traders have shown reluctance to purchase Russian oil, and shipments of discounted oil have failed to find buyers. This has resulted in a shortage of products and rising prices for ordinary Russians. But while the sanctions would certainly hurt the Russian economy, they would not necessarily affect Putin's desire to go to war in Ukraine.

Although Russia may still be able to borrow money from domestic markets, it is unlikely to have access to international markets, which are its main source of capital. While it does not have huge external debts, it lacks the capital necessary to finance future growth. In addition to its foreign currency reserves, the Russian banking sector has approximately $400 billion in foreign debt.

Ultimately, the sanctions will hurt Russian companies by crippling their ability to attract foreign investment. The US has barred Russia from making debt payments using funds held in US banks. The restrictions also make it harder for the Russian central bank to repay international loans. Major Russian banks have also been removed from the Swift financial messaging system.

While Russia is still in the early stages of sanctions, the impact on the country's economy is already becoming evident. The Russian government has severely lowered transparency and stopped publishing vital data on its economy. It has classified data related to its oil & gas production, the banking sector, large corporations, and budget spending.

Several prominent economists are taking a stand on the economic impact of the sanctions against Russia. Some of them have been working on the economic impact of the Ukraine War and the long-term impact on the French economy. Others, such as Xavier Ragot, the president of the OFCE, have done research on the short-term effects of the Ukraine War on the French economy. The discussion will be moderated by Arancha Gonzalez.