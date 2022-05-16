Last week, the European Commission published a climate legislation package. The plan includes a revised target for emissions reduction of 55% by 2030 and an 'effective ban' on new internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035.

Last week, the European Commission published a mammoth climate legislation package. The plan includes a revised target for emissions reduction of 55% by 2030 and an 'effective ban' on new internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035. The ACEA wants its opinion to be taken into account. Here are a few of the major points the ACEA is trying to make. Read on to find out why the ACEA is unhappy about the EU's plan.

EU plans to phase out petrol and diesel cars by 2035

The European Union is bringing forward its climate plan from 2020 to 2021, bringing the ban on new passenger cars by that date. However, this new plan only covers passenger cars. Commercial vehicles are allowed to continue using petrol and diesel until the year 2035. By 2025 and 2030, sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles in the EU will cease completely, and in the US, new passenger cars will only be allowed to be purchased.

A ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles in the EU has been approved by the European Parliament's environment committee. However, it failed to pass a proposal to increase the CO2 targets for new cars in this decade. In fact, the European Parliament voted against a plan to cut CO2 emissions by 85% by 2030, which would effectively ban the sale of new fossil fuel vehicles in the 27 member states.

Goal to cut CO2 emissions by 55% by 2030

The proposal will also have an impact on the automotive sector. Road transport contributes almost a fifth of the EU's total emissions. Since 1990, road transport emissions have increased by more than a quarter. By 2050, transport emissions must fall by ninety percent. The EU commission plans to cut emissions by 55% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions in 2035. For now, the commission is focusing on the transport sector. The aim is to reduce the carbon emissions of all EU cars by that time.

Infrastructure needed for electric vehicles

Developing an electric vehicle infrastructure is the first step toward making EVs a practical option in the future. Creating charging stations for electric vehicles will allow owners to charge their vehicles quickly and conveniently. Charging infrastructure includes charging stations in public and private locations. Eventually, charging stations will be required at work places, apartment buildings, and other public places. Infrastructure needed for electric vehicles is expected to become a large part of EV adoption in the coming decades.

The United States is committed to clean power and electric vehicles are a crucial component of this transition. As the technology advances, EV infrastructure development will have an impact on the future of the nation's energy supply. A new power grid and improved charging technologies will be needed to keep the grid stable. The federal government has committed $7.5 billion to develop charging infrastructure nationwide by 2030, and state governments have begun planning. The Biden administration has pledged to install 500,000 charging stations nationwide.

ACEA wants its opinion taken into account

The European automobile industry group ACEA wants its opinion taken into account in the EU's policy-making process. It recently urged the Commission to reconsider its draft regulation on carbon emissions and to change the rules to reduce car emissions. The group's aim is to help shape effective policy and legislation for the industry. But analysts doubt it will get all it wants. Its call for help is an attempt to keep the EU on track.