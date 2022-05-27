In a move that could hint at future annexation of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a fast-track citizenship path for citizens of the occupied Ukraine. The decree will allow people in eastern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to get citizenship without having to take a language exam and other normal requirements.

In a move that could hint at future annexation of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a fast-track citizenship path for citizens of the occupied Ukraine. The decree will allow people in eastern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to get citizenship without having to take a language exam and other normal requirements. But it also raises many questions about whether the country will actually annex the territories.

Russian soldier sentenced to life in prison for killing 62-year-old Ukrainian civilian

A Russian soldier was sentenced to life in prison for killing a 62-year-old Ukrainian civilian while in a border area. The soldier admitted killing the unarmed civilian while he was pushing his bicycle, a few meters away from his home. Prosecutors said the shooting was a result of "societal pressure," and ordered the soldier to fire without a clear order.

The sentencing is the first in a case involving a Russian soldier. It is the first time a Russian soldier has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a Ukrainian civilian. Thousands of people have been killed in the conflict and Ukraine has identified up to 10,000 possible war crimes in the region. Human rights groups and independent media have documented numerous cases of war crimes in the area, but Moscow denies the allegations. The military is expected to appeal Shishimarin's conviction in the near future.

A few hundred Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered to Russian forces near the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, following orders from President Zelensky. The Ukrainian soldiers were previously imprisoned at the Azovstal steelworks, but later came under Russian control. According to Denis Pushilin, the Russian-backed leader of the Donetsk region, the prisoners are being held on Donetsk territory.

The trial of Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, a Russian soldier, began May 13. He was sentenced to life in prison for killing an unarmed Ukrainian civilian. He admitted to the crime of murder, but the court found him guilty of violating the international humanitarian law. He shot the man through his open car window, crushing his skull. The soldier is free to appeal his sentence, but he may appeal within 30 days of his conviction.

Romania offers citizenship to residents of occupied Ukraine

Getting citizenship in Romania is a relatively easy process, though you may need to know the steps involved and how to approach the right authorities. As the country is not one of the most stable in the world, the citizenship process is prone to delays. If you have been living in the Ukraine for more than five years, you may want to consider applying for Romanian citizenship. The process is a simple one - all you need to do is oath of allegiance and legal status change.

Refugees are already getting help in Romania, with free public transport and phone communication. The European Commission is proposing that people fleeing the war in Ukraine be given temporary protection. This protection would apply to those who are Ukrainian citizens and foreign nationals who have been in the country for a long time and are currently receiving international protection. Those who stay for short periods of time will have their temporary protection end when the situation in Ukraine improves. This protection does not apply to students.

The situation in Ukraine is particularly dire, but it is possible for individuals fleeing the conflict to apply for citizenship in Romania. The EU countries bordering Ukraine have decided to give those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine a safe haven. Ukraine nationals with biometric passports can enter the EU on humanitarian grounds. As a result of this policy, individuals living in these countries are granted the right to open a basic bank account.

In the western and northern part of the country, life is slowly returning to normal. Photos of young men exercising at an outdoor gym in Odessa, the city that suffered the worst terrorist attacks, have surfaced. During the last weeks, the subway in Kyiv was packed with residents on their way to work. Similarly, in Kharkiv, the subway has opened after a three-month shutdown.

