This article analyses the impact of the Russian-Ukraine war and COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy. The findings are presented in a nutshell and will provide insight into the future of the global economy. While we believe that the global economy will be healthy in 2022, we are concerned about the possible consequences of a more serious conflict. Despite our optimism, we do not rule out the possibility of a new virulent virus strain.

OECD

The OECD has trimmed its forecasts for 2021 and 2022 to reflect the effects of war and coronavirus on global economic growth. While the OECD is predicting that global GDP growth will recover to 5% by 2021, the recent outbreak of the coronavirus has led to a sharp drop in growth in some economies. Meanwhile, the global economy is likely to grow by just 4.4% in 2022.

In addition to war and coronavirus, the OECD also projects that a COVID-19 pandemic will affect the world economy in the long run. In particular, the outbreak of COVID-19 has created a series of demand and supply shocks worldwide. OECD estimates the downward growth revisions are greatest in countries deeply connected to China. As the virus spreads, major European economies will experience significant dislocations. In addition, as restrictive measures come into place, manufacturing activity will decline in regional hubs. Foreign direct investment flows are also expected to fall by five to fifteen percent, to levels that may be as low as they were during the global financial crisis in 2008.

While the OECD has not yet issued full forecasts for 2022, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have warned that war and a coronavirus will affect the global economy. In April, the OECD did not release full projections, but the prevailing uncertainty forced central banks to tighten monetary policy. The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates 50 basis points last month, and governments are rethinking spending plans to protect households from these effects.

OECD forecasts

In 2022, OECD forecasts suggest that the world economy would remain at a relatively high level in the absence of any adverse events. However, disruptions to global supply chains due to the outbreak will dampen the overall growth rate. The lingering effects of the coronavirus and war in Ukraine are also projected to dampen global productivity growth. The global economy is expected to grow at a slower pace than in the past, and the effects of the war and pandemic would be felt more acutely in emerging economies and developing economies. Further, the impact of heightened uncertainty will further dampen productivity growth in 2022 and 2023.

In the first quarter of 2022, the US economy contracted by -0.4 percent. Rising imports have been cited as a contributing factor. Meanwhile, the effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cause a significant disruption to supply chains in emerging and developed economies. These disruptions will worsen inflation in advanced economies. Furthermore, the OECD says that war and coronavirus will have the potential to damage the global economy in 2022.

While the war and coronavirus are unlikely to directly affect global growth, they will have a negative effect on trade. The cost of a war will be borne primarily by the poorest people. And if it becomes a civil war, the OECD expects that the global economy will shrink by 4.4% in 2022. Furthermore, many low-income countries depend on Ukraine's wheat exports and a war in the region would cause starvation, social unrest and political turmoil.

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

After the World Health Organization declared a COVID-19 pandemic, a McKinsey survey has shown that corporate confidence and economic prospects are better now than at any point since the crisis began. However, weak demand is still a major threat to corporate growth, and the pandemic remains one of the most significant risks for their countries. For this reason, a more positive outlook is needed.

The most significant impact was felt by the travel and hospitality industry, which suffered the most. While many businesses remained open, many had low demand and limited seating capacity. Nonessential travel stopped, which eliminated massive amounts of revenue. Many smaller businesses rely on tourism dollars, and the fear of an outbreak further limited consumer spending. Even households with steady employment were likely to limit purchases due to the risk of the virus.

In addition to inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic looms larger than any other risk for domestic growth in 2022. Respondents from developed economies cite it more than their peers in North America, Europe, and India. Moreover, it is the top threat in Latin America, Europe, and India compared to any other country in the world. It is also the most pressing threat for India's domestic growth, which ranks above other risks.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine war

While the recent invasion of Crimea weakened many emerging and developing economies, the long-term effects of this conflict are not yet clear. While the war has already hit consumer and investor sentiment, financial fragility risks raise the prospect of sharp tightening in global financial conditions and a large outflow of capital. A prolonged war would likely result in a global and regional recession and increase the risk of social unrest, with the U.S. likely to be one of the countries most affected.

The economic impact of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine is likely to be unevenly distributed across regions. Firms in the goods-producing industries will be most affected by the conflict. Eighty percent of European automobile manufacturers reported supply disruptions prior to the Russian invasion. Services industries, on the other hand, are less likely to mention the war. According to the Global Institute for Economic and Political Risk, "Global economic consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war will be profound and widespread," especially in the U.S.

This war will also have adverse effects on Russia's economy. Russia will experience deep economic recession in 2022 and the economy is set to contract by 12 percent. This decline is much larger than predicted by Winter 2022 forecasts. While Russia will benefit from higher energy exports, the overall effect on its GDP will be severe. The war may even threaten the United States and Canada's growth.

Impact of energy price spikes

As the global economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, oil prices will be influenced by various factors, including geopolitical tensions and the outlook for the world's economy. While oil prices are expected to continue to rise through 2022, it is possible that these spikes could be mitigated by an orderly transition to clean energy. The initial rise in oil prices in the wake of the coronavirus was driven largely by a recovery in energy demand following the easing of lockdown measures. However, the subsequent price rally was heavily affected by supply-side factors, particularly the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Since the EU is largely reliant on Russian oil and natural gas, the spike in energy prices has pushed energy security concerns to the forefront of global political debate. This has led many governments to adjust their energy policies and reduce their dependence on Russian energy supplies. In the EU, Russia currently accounts for over 40 per cent of the country's natural gas and oil imports, as well as 19% of its hard coal. Meanwhile, Germany has recently announced plans to phase out nuclear power by 2022.

During most of 2020, HICP energy inflation contributed negatively to headline inflation, but it was a temporary blip and declined by almost half a percentage point between December 2020 and December 2021. The biggest downward revisions were to the US, Germany, Italy, and Euro area. US growth in 2022 has been reduced from four percent to a negative one-and-a-half percent in the year following.

Impact of China's crackdown on tech titans

In the coming years, the Chinese government will most likely continue cracking down on tech giants in the country. The country's State Council recently passed a five-year plan that promises to tackle monopolies, review regulations related to the digital economy, and address foreign rule of law. The head of China's SAMR agency has already promised to increase antitrust enforcement in the country by 2022.

Beijing has also begun to scrutinize smaller technology firms that list on US exchanges. Chinese ride-hailing platform Didi has been one of the main targets of this campaign. Didi's IPO in New York was delayed until Beijing conducted an internal cybersecurity review. The company decided to remove itself from the New York exchange, but the Chinese government has not officially ordered it to.

The impact of Beijing's crackdown on tech giants is not limited to Didi. The Ant Group was a financial technology titan in 2020, but recently had run-ins with the regulators. Ant Group co-founder Jack Ma publicly criticized the regulators, and President Xi Jinping himself cancelled the IPO. The Ant Group has now restructured itself as a financial holding company.

While Beijing hasn't banned all technology companies, it has clamped down on the sector in ways that contradict its strategic goals. This has already decimated a number of publicly traded Chinese companies and may ripple throughout the world. Beijing has hinted that it may be going too far with tech platforms, but it's hard to say how this will affect the global economy.