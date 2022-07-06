The Russian invasion of Ukraine is in its fourth month, and it is making the price of food in the world rise. Russian forces have blocked Ukrainian ports and destroyed crops, agricultural machinery and grain. It is also threatening to worsen the food crisis in developing countries. In recent weeks, there has been little progress in the negotiations for safe grain corridors.

The recent blockade of Ukraine has left the country without an effective transportation network, causing its grain exports to remain stuck inside the country. But there are ways to get these grain shipments out of Ukraine, including creating two new rail corridors. In this article, we will look at the benefits of utilizing these corridors for grain transport and some of the obstacles they face. Also, we will look at the need for effective security guarantees to ensure the safe transit of grain.

Ukrainian grain exports are stuck in Ukraine because of Russia's blockade

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is in its fourth month, and it is making the price of food in the world rise. Russian forces have blocked Ukrainian ports and destroyed crops, agricultural machinery and grain. It is also threatening to worsen the food crisis in developing countries. In recent weeks, there has been little progress in the negotiations for safe grain corridors. With summer harvest just around the corner, a safe route to export grain to other countries becomes imperative.

Turkey is brokering talks with Russia to open ports and allow grain to flow out. Turkey's foreign minister is visiting Russia this week, and hopes to win Russia's agreement by offering to remove mines. But the idea of a sea corridor is not realistic, according to freight expert Oleg Kostyuk. Russia's blockade has caused an acute food crisis in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government has warned that Russia's military blockade is a recipe for mass starvation, protests, and migration. In addition, U.S. officials have warned that the fallout could worsen over the summer, causing widespread unrest in other parts of the world. Meanwhile, Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko told U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he was open to discussions to let Ukrainian grain ship through his country.

While most of Ukraine's river ports remain open, the Russian blockade is affecting its ability to ship grain to other parts of Europe. Although these rivers and seaports can handle some grain, they're not equipped to accommodate the massive influx of cargo. In the case of the Sulina Canal, a line of up to 100 ships has formed near the entrance and has a waiting time of 20 to 25 days. However, there are alternatives to seaports and Russian-controlled ports.

With the war in Ukraine, the government has not been able to export grain to Russia, which has affected the prices of food in the world. Ukraine is the world's fifth largest wheat exporter and also a major supplier of sunflower oil and corn. The disruption in the flow of grain to other countries has also caused food prices to rise, as countries fear a food shortage in their countries.

Alternative routes for grain exports

Ukraine needs to find alternative routes to export its grain because the Black Sea of Azov are currently closed to Russian ships. The EU must identify viable routes for Ukraine grain exports to ensure it does not face the same problems as Russia. This means developing additional routes in order to save the crop in Ukraine. According to Ukraine's agrarian policy minister, three alternative routes can be identified. These include the Baltic Sea, Belarus, and Poland.

Ukrainian exports are currently held back by Russia's invasion, which has effectively shut down its seaports. Before the full Russian invasion, about 90 percent of Ukrainian grain exports left through Ukrainian seaports. Those exports went largely to the Middle East and African countries. But the situation isn't bleak, and new routes are being explored. For example, Ukraine has recently been experimenting with land routes to reach European seaports.

The blockade by Russia has already pushed up the price of grain globally, and fueled fears of famine in some countries. It has also created the dilemma of finding alternative routes for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products. A number of alternative routes have been proposed, including exporting to Poland on the west, and through Romania in the south. Some even propose crossing the Danube River. But even though these routes could increase exports of Ukrainian grain, these alternatives cannot meet the global demand for food. The relentless cycle of crop cycles will not wait for alternative routes.

The EU has launched an initiative known as solidarity lanes to ease the quotas on Ukrainian grain and other goods. It is also working on assistance to ease the transport of grain by train to European seaports. Ukraine's railway track gauge differs from those of other EU members and requires cargo to be transferred at the border. While European seaports are capable of handling the influx of cargo, they are not equipped to handle the volume. In the past, Constanta was not able to handle Ukrainian exports and grew congested.

Need for effective security guarantees

The Ukraine government is hoping to resume agricultural exports by sea, but not before ensuring that these shipments are secure. The government needs effective security guarantees from third parties. These should include the provision of appropriate weapons to Ukraine and the participation of navies of third countries in securing the Black Sea shipping lanes. And while Turkey has pledged to assist in the process, it has not yet done so.

The war in Ukraine has hit the market, and the EU agriculture ministers have been discussing the impact of the conflict on the markets and the ensuing food crisis since the first days of the Russian invasion. While the situation in Ukraine has affected EU mobility, it is crucial for Ukraine to secure a solution before its grain exports are further hampered. As of early May, 22 million tonnes of grain were stuck in Ukraine due to infrastructure problems and the naval blockade.

With Russia blocking Ukrainian ports and other countries preventing a safe corridor to the Black Sea, Ukraine is seeking ways to export grain. However, it must clear mines and seek shipping company approval before implementing this plan. As a result, Ukraine has limited storage space for its next harvest. Ukraine and Russia account for nearly a third of global wheat production. Meanwhile, a lack of grain storage space in Western Europe and North America has caused prices to skyrocket.

The extent of Ukraine's integration into the international agricultural commodity markets will determine its future role. Russia's participation in agricultural trade will depend on whether or not sanctions are lifted, and the extent of Ukraine's ability to integrate into international agricultural markets. So, effective security guarantees are critical in this process. In the meantime, Ukraine grain exports are still a major source of food for the world, but the situation in Ukraine is a serious concern.

Despite Ukraine's best efforts to resolve this crisis through increased cooperation with its western neighbors, the country still struggles to export large volumes of grain. The Ukrainian Railway System cannot cope with the additional volume, and UkrainePORTS is blocked. With this, Ukrainian grain exports will be limited to a maximum of two million tonnes a month. In May, the amount of grain exported was up 80% month on month, but export volumes were still far below the highs of the last 15 years.

Obstacles to grain transport by rail

Although Ukraine is an inland country, it is unique in its reliance on rail to move agricultural products. Historically, Ukrainian grain was transported by truck, but there are a number of challenges associated with land-based transport. Specifically, Ukrainian rail gauge differs from that of European neighbors, causing some problems when transporting grain to markets outside of the country. Despite the problems, Ukraine's grain is still able to reach European markets in theory.

In addition, differences between European and Ukrainian railway networks pose another challenge, as European railways allow the linking of wagons with different commodities, while Ukrainian railways allow only matching the commodities. And since the railway network in Europe is under repair, this slows overall train movement. In Romania, for instance, the average speed of railcars is only 27 km/h. The railways in the country may not have the capacity to handle the additional freight, making it difficult for traders to export grain.

The increase in railway capacity in Ukraine has accelerated, reaching 55% of its potential capacity. However, further expansion of Ukrainian railways is unlikely to be enough to fully exploit the country's export potential and free up storages from old crop stocks. The country is working with its neighbours to improve rail transport on its western border. Its rail system is still one of the most important logistical arteries in Ukraine, but it is not enough to remove everything from the ports.

Ultimately, the study reveals that Ukraine faces a long list of challenges in its agricultural exports. However, it is worth noting that this country's railways were the fourth-largest exporter of grain in the world in the season from 2020-21. And the problem may ultimately make its grain exports less competitive. If Ukraine cannot solve its logistical issues, it is likely to lose its place as the world's fourth largest grain exporter.