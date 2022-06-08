Several recent events in the crypto space have raised questions about the role of these markets in ensuring the stability of the financial system. In this article, we'll take a look at Hong Kong's ban on cryptocurrency mining, South Korea's proposal to amend existing rules to handle stablecoin failures, and Ukraine's draft law on virtual assets. What's next?

Hong Kong's ban on cryptocurrency mining

The proposed ban on cryptocurrency mining in Hong Kong is the latest development in a string of moves by local governments to curb the use of digital currencies. It aims to protect consumers from the risks of speculative trading and money laundering, but it may also have an impact on financial stability in wider Asia. The Hong Kong government has said it will enforce the law against cryptocurrency mining by forbidding licensed platforms from providing services to retail investors. While this move may seem counterproductive, it is also a warning sign that the government is increasingly becoming more aggressive in its efforts to clamp down on cryptocurrency mining and its use, and will likely continue to do so.

In its recent report, the FSB expressed serious concerns about crypto-assets, and called for cross-border and sector cooperation to protect consumers from the growing number of fraudulent transactions. Regulators are grappling with balancing these risks against the positive aspects of cryptocurrency adoption. As of now, crypto-assets only represent a tiny portion of the total financial system, but their market capitalisation is growing rapidly, and the direct connection between crypto-assets and systemically important financial institutions and core financial markets remains unclear.

Moreover, China banned the trading and mining of cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, in January 2017. The ban is a response to concerns that bitcoin is a dangerous trend that is potentially damaging the country's financial stability. Bitcoin mining is highly energy intensive, and the amount of electricity it uses is comparable to all the power consumed by Italy in 2016. In fact, the cryptomining industry has spurred increased demand for coal, which could lead to illegal mining in some areas. Some China-based bitcoin miners have said they will shift their operations outside China, to countries where electricity is cheap. Kazakhstan and Canada are two countries that have policies that are more friendly to cryptocurrency mining.

Despite these benefits, a large proportion of illicit funds in Hong Kong are routed through centralized exchanges. Most illicit funds in 2018 went through DeFi protocols, which routed most of the funds. By 2021, this amount increased from 2% to 17%. However, it is important to note that while there is less evidence of a direct link between cryptocurrency mining and financial crime than with fiat currencies, there are still many concerns relating to the use of cryptos by illicit actors.

South Korea's proposal to amend existing rules to manage stablecoin failures

The proposed changes to the regulatory framework to address the risk of stablecoin failures may be beneficial for the digital asset industry, but they could also harm the wider financial system. To ensure monetary stability, South Korea must maintain a balance between market innovation and consumer protection. However, the new rules do not cover the use of digital assets as payment between merchants and consumers, which could create unintended consequences for the financial system. Despite the potential for instability, it is still important to maintain societal norms regarding money.

As stablecoins are an important part of the crypto market, the government's recent consultation sought views on what characteristics define e-money and cryptocurrency. Among other things, the consultation also considered the role of stablecoins in the regulatory class of e-money and cryptocurrency. In the United States, regulators have already regulated e-money and cryptocurrency services for AML risks. The proposals also include regulations on the transfer and return of private keys.

Regulatory approaches for crypto-assets and payments-related stablecoins vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. Although cross-border coordination and cooperation have been considered the highest regulatory priorities, individual jurisdictions are developing their own approaches to stabilize these assets. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority recently published a discussion paper on crypto-assets and stablecoins and asked for input on how best to regulate them.

ECB's warning that information shortcomings hinder evaluation of monetary stability

The ECB has warned that the lack of adequate information about cryptocurrency markets can negatively affect the evaluation of financial risk and stability. Cryptocurrencies have grown in popularity, with one in ten households in the eurozone owning cryptocurrency. The ECB's new policy also addresses the issue of climate change. However, this policy is largely about form than substance. In addition, the ECB does not provide a sufficient number of details on the value of each cryptocurrency.

The ECB is a central bank that controls the interest rates of financial markets in Europe. Its role in determining interest rates in the capital and money markets has become increasingly powerful, with consequences for monetary stability. As a result, artificially low interest rates have contributed to the Dutch and German budget surpluses, which would disappear if interest rates were raised. Nevertheless, the ECB has made some mistakes in its recent report.

The ECB has a two-pillar strategy when evaluating risks to price stability. The first pillar involves studying monetary and financial variables, identifying signals of price stability risks, and formulating guidelines for money supply growth. The second pillar examines developments in the real economy, including price indicators other than the HICP. Despite these challenges, the ECB has not abandoned its two-pillar strategy.

While the ECB's inflation target in 2003 was 2%, it was still asymmetric. It cared more about too high inflation than about too low inflation. In fact, it corrected this asymmetry when deflation was looming. Furthermore, the composition of the price index was flawed, excluding costs of owner-occupied housing. Hence, the ECB's warning that information shortcomings hinder evaluation of monetary stability has become a necessity.

The current ECB policy violates two principles of complex adaptive systems. It violates the principle of the asymmetry of information and its primary objective of maintaining price stability. This is contrary to the original strategy of the ECB, which was more in line with these principles. Asymmetry of information, on the other hand, makes it difficult for the ECB to evaluate the monetary stability of eurozone countries.

Ukraine's draft law on virtual assets

While Ukraine has a lukewarm economy, it has made a major bet on cryptocurrencies. Despite limited foreign investment, the country has recently made cryptos legal and allowed crypto-exchanges to operate. Last month, Ukraine's parliament approved the 2nd iteration of its Virtual Assets Bill. It was passed by two-thirds of the parliament with 276 members voting in favor.

As part of its modernization effort, the new bill defines virtual assets as digital data, such as cryptocurrency. As part of that effort, the new law requires companies that offer digital currencies to obtain a license from the country's financial markets regulator. If a business does not have a license, it cannot provide services or solicit patronage. It may also require businesses to get a license from the country's regulator.