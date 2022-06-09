The European Parliament has voted to ban diesel and petrol cars from sale. This means that within thirteen years, the European market will be almost completely zero emission. The new regulation, approved by the European Parliament's Environment Commission with a narrow majority, will have to be ratified by the plenary session in June.

In order to curb our carbon footprint, we must start to think about replacing petrol and LPG vehicles with alternative fuels. Johnson has proposed banning diesel and petrol cars from showrooms by 2030. He has also said that plug-in hybrids will be phased out of the market from 2030. By 2035, diesel vans and lorries will be out of use, too. However, we cannot stop using these fossil fuels completely.



Electric cars

With political pressure mounting and global warming concerns on the minds of many, will electric cars replace gas powered vehicles? California is trying to make this transition as quickly as possible. While a 2030 gas-powered car ban in California is not legally binding, other states, including Japan and Norway, have begun this transition as early as 2020. And most automakers are already offering electric cars alongside their gasoline-powered counterparts. The future is bright for EVs, with 54 million globally sold vehicles projected by 2040.

However, EVs are expensive compared to their gasoline counterparts. They cost considerably more than gasoline cars today - about $3200 over a ten-year period for a 2026 car and nearly $7500 by 2035. Despite the costs, an electric vehicle can save its owner up to $17,000 in that time. The only drawback is the high cost of batteries. But EVs are the only option for people with limited financial resources, and there are few other ways to drive an electric car.

California's air board is trying to overcome this issue by setting a 100% EV sales goal by 2035. As a result, the rule is increasing every year, so that by 2025, 35% of all new cars in the state will be zero emissions. And as a bonus, at least 20 percent of new vehicles will be plug-in hybrids. However, the government still has some time to meet these requirements.

While electric cars will be cheaper to purchase than gas-powered vehicles, the cost of maintaining them will be much lower. The cost of battery replacement will also be lower, and EVs will need less servicing. With energy density rising, the price of EVs is also getting cheaper, which means they will compete with petrol-powered cars. Companies with a large fleet of cars are leading the way toward an electric future. Those who drive a lot are already starting the transition, and it will be most costly for them to replace gas-powered vehicles.

Plug-in hybrids

Hybrids will be banned from showrooms from 2035 as the European Commission charts the decline of thermal engines. This includes petrol, diesel and LPG vehicles. The European Commission has made this plan known, so car manufacturers have begun to prepare for the future. With a very short timeline, it makes no sense to invest in new thermal engines, and resources are already at a premium.

The new rule will force car manufacturers to invest in hydrogen stations and charging infrastructure. Typical car owners stay on the road for fourteen years, so this could have a huge impact on the environment. Currently, diesel, petrol, and LPG vehicles are the most popular types of petrol and LPG vehicles in Europe. But as the cost of electricity continues to drop, pure electric vehicles are gaining popularity.

Despite the looming ban on petrol and diesel cars, it's still a minority choice. In the United Kingdom, only 38,000 pure EVs were sold last year, which makes them only one in every 60 new cars. It will be interesting to see what kind of sales numbers EVs will generate in the UK in the coming years. And if we're lucky, we'll see some significant progress.

It's not only about the environment, but manufacturers are already putting more effort into creating electric vehicles once they understand that the profits from fossil fuels are going down. The fact that the future of cars is in the hands of consumers will encourage them to produce more electric vehicles. And if the UK doesn't lead the way, it could also set a precedent for other countries.

Bifuel vehicles

The new legislation will also require car manufacturers to cut CO2 emissions from all new models by at least 50% by 2030.

The proposal to ban endothermic engines from 2035 is controversial, but it does have widespread cross-party support. The draft amendments exempt private consumers from the ETS until 2029. Fuel suppliers for commercial use, however, would be required to purchase corresponding allowances under a parallel scheme, which could begin as early as 2025. The legislation would also make it easier for companies to switch to bio-LPG and renewable dimethyl ether.

While the ban on petrol and diesel cars will be in effect from 2030, buyers will still be able to buy new hybrids and battery-electric cars. The ban will begin sooner than initially planned, but existing petrol and diesel cars will still be legal until that point. Furthermore, since the average car lives for 14 years, a new petrol or LPG car purchased in late 2029 might still be legally on the road until 2044.

Italy has already set a date for the stop of all thermal cars. This date was ratified at the fourth meeting of the Cite inter-ministerial committee for the ecological transition. Italian environmental minister Roberto Cingolani, minister of sustainable infrastructures and mobility, and economic development Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti have both said that it is time to move towards a future without gas-powered vehicles.

Hybrids

A ban on petrol and diesel cars in Japan may be in the works. Japan's prime minister has pledged to cut carbon emissions to zero by 2050. He wants to ban petrol and diesel vehicles by 2035 and only sell electric, fuel cell, and hybrid cars from that date. The move has been welcomed by environmentalists and authoritative bodies. But motoring groups have dismissed the move as a "date without policy."

The proposed ban is only for new petrol and diesel cars. Existing petrol and diesel cars will still be on the road. The average car life is 14 years. That means new petrol and diesel cars bought in late 2029 will be on the road until 2044. Therefore, the ban may be a long way off. However, if the ban passes, electric cars will still be available.

There are several benefits to electric vehicles. Unlike petrol and diesel cars, these vehicles require less electricity and are cheaper to run. Electric cars do cost more than petrol and diesel cars, but EVs are cheaper to buy and run. Manufacturers are moving ahead by introducing plug-in hybrid vehicles with cleaner engines. These cars could bridge the gap until electric cars are more affordable. However, if manufacturers cannot make money from battery electric vehicles, the future is bleak for them.

Considering these factors, the government should not rush into a decision on whether or not to ban hybrid and thermal cars. Instead, they should wait until the 2028 deadline. The automotive industry is already under enormous strain from chip crisis and pandemic. In the meantime, the European Union should make further efforts to build up hydrogen stations and charging infrastructures for renewable energy vehicles. So far, it is not clear what the exact policy will be.

Gas-powered vehicles

A ban on gas-powered vehicles is an ambitious goal but it's not an original one. Other countries, including Japan, China, and South Korea, are planning to phase out gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Moreover, the U.K. has passed a resolution that will only approve vehicles that are emission-free by 2030. And, in India, most carmakers have already scrapped plans to sell gas-powered two-wheelers by the year 2025.

A coalition of environmental and health groups, including the Center for Biological Diversity, is calling on CARB to raise the ban on gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The coalition includes groups like California Nurses for Environmental Health and Justice and Greenlining Institute. While this proposal is not yet final, it is still an important step toward reducing California's carbon footprint. The California Air Resources Board will vote on the new rule in August, after a 45-day comment period.

The new California clean air regulations are intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and set a high bar for the auto industry. In January 2020, the state's legislature passed the S2252 law, requiring 90% of new vehicle sales to be electric. New York's legislature introduced S 9008 in September 2020, which calls for the state to switch to zero-emission vehicles by 2035. But the deadline for this is still a ways off.

Meanwhile, California has also set a 50% target for the purchase of light-duty gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. While this goal is not legally binding, the measure won the backing of both U.S. automakers and foreign carmakers. But it would require billions of dollars in federal funding to reach the goal. In addition, the proposal contradicts the Trump administration's efforts to rollback fuel efficiency standards. Currently, the industry hasn't met the Obama-era fuel economy standards. Moreover, consumers are opting for trucks and SUVs even with gas prices near $2.