A Russian shelling has killed at least five civilians in the eastern Ukraine city of Donetsk, prompting the local governor to appeal to his citizens to flee. The city is one of the last provinces under Kyiv's partial control. Meanwhile, Sloviansk, an important rail hub in the province, has been shelled by Russian forces.

The recent progress made by Russian forces around Severodonetsk is evidence of the fact that Russia is concentrating on a single objective. This concentration means that Russian troops have been unable to make significant progress on the other axes of the conflict, and the Ukrainian defenders have inflicted heavy casualties on Russian attackers. If they can secure Severodonetsk, Moscow will be able to declare that Luhansk Oblast is secure. Even though a Russian victory is unlikely, however, it may not be a complete loss.

Russian forces are aiming to make at least 40% of Ukrainian troops redundant, a massive strategic victory for Putin. This is likely to happen in the coming weeks. This may happen as Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on his way to Indonesia to attend the G-20 summit. Though the meeting will focus on energy and food security, it will not include the traditional one-on-one meeting that takes place between Putin and President Xi Jinping.

Russian forces continued their assault on Severodonetsk on May 29. While this offensive is likely to continue with significant success, Russian forces are unlikely to pursue multiple simultaneous operations, as they are more focused on seizing Severodonetsk. Besides Severodonetsk, Russian forces have continued their offensives west of Lyman and southeast of Izyum. There was no clear advance on Slovyansk, but they are making progress in advancing toward the city.

Meanwhile, in the west of the country, the Donetsk region has seen heavy fighting. Ukrainian forces have pushed back the Russian army in Lysychansk, a town situated between Donetsk and Luhansk. Ukrainian forces also repelled an army in Khmelnytskyi, a town near Luhansk. Ukraine shot down one of the four Russian missiles fired at the city, one of which hit a water tower.

In the last 24 hours, Russian shelling has killed five civilians in eastern Ukraine and wounded twenty-one others. The government of Ukraine and pro-Russia separatists have both confirmed the casualties, claiming at least four of the deaths were civilians. The Ukrainian presidential office reported that the shelling had targeted cities in the southeast of the country. However, the number of civilian deaths has remained unclear, with one of the deaths reported in the city of Melekine. The number of people killed in Volnovakha and Mariupol has also remained unconfirmed.

Ukraine has warned its citizens to leave Donetsk and three other eastern border provinces. The pro-Russian separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years. They previously controlled much of the region and declared it their own independent state. The Russians, meanwhile, have recognized the independence of the two self-proclaimed separatist republics in the region. The Russian President has reportedly said that the Ukraine-Russia conflict was similar to the Nazi era.

Throughout the day, Ukrainian and Russian armed forces have been conducting air strikes in eastern Ukraine. In the past 24 hours, the Russian air force has hit 48 Ukrainian targets, including troops concentrations and artillery positions. The government and the separatists have both accused the Ukrainian military of deliberately targeting civilians, although Kyiv was unable to independently confirm these claims. Meanwhile, rights groups have accused the Ukrainian military of using artillery and mortars to hit civilian targets.

The death toll in Luhansk province has reached the highest since the attack on the Kramatorsk railway station in March. In addition, the attacks have intensified in Luhansk and Popasna, with evacuations becoming nearly impossible. Russia has shifted its focus from Kyiv to the east to the south, despite their failure to capture the capital. They are also trying to block Ukraine's access to the Black Sea, an important artery for grain exports.

Sloviansk is under bombardment by Russian forces

The market in Sloviansk is closed after heavy Russian shelling, but some shops remain open. Prosecutors are on the scene, and prosecutor Oleksandr Bakumenko is wearing a vest reading "war crimes investigator." Earlier on Monday, Sloviansk's mayor Vadym Lyakh said the city was under heavy shelling, and he urged residents to seek shelter.

According to reports, heavy fighting is underway at the border between Ukraine and Russia, with Russian forces continuing to suffer heavy losses in the process. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have redirected all of their forces to the Luhansk region. As a result, the battle for Sloviansk is likely to continue well into the coming days. While the situation in Sloviansk is critical, the war in Donbas is far from over.

While Russia claims to be the aggressor, Sloviansk is a key part of the Donbas conflict. During the war, pro-Russian extremists launched coordinated attacks, seizing buildings and setting up checkpoints in Donetsk Oblast. The armed conflict has sparked a new escalation in eastern Ukraine. The Russian army's counter-terrorism operation is taking a different approach to the situation.

Ukraine president calls for international tribunal to investigate war crimes

Ukraine's president has called for an international tribunal to investigate what he claims to be war crimes committed by both sides. More than 10,000 civilians have been killed in the conflict, and most of the dead have been killed by explosive weapons with a large area of impact. According to the United Nations, the conflict has forced more than one quarter of the Ukrainian population to flee their homes. As of April 3, there are more than 4.2 million refugees in Europe.

The recent Russian invasion of Ukraine was widely condemned as an illegal act of aggression, but the extent of the war in Ukraine has sparked claims of mass graves, as well as the deaths of civilians. According to the Associated Press, Russian forces are responsible for killing up to 600 civilians, and the bodies of hundreds of others were discovered after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the town of Bucha. Despite the widespread condemnation of the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian president has called for the establishment of an international tribunal to investigate war crimes committed by Russian soldiers.

The European Union and the International Criminal Court (ICC) have seized the opportunity to investigate the war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine. The ICC is already in place and forty countries have referred the case to its prosecutor. The UN Human Rights Council is also establishing an investigative commission. In addition to the ICC, some governments, including the European Union, have sent investigative teams to Ukraine to assess the situation. Such a coordinated approach will allow the most comprehensive investigation of the crime.