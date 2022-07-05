Despite the current global warming trend, extreme fire events have historically shown a predictable pattern. In southern Europe, for example, recent catastrophic fire events have left a high toll on human life and infrastructure. Increasing fire weather conditions and the failure of previous fire suppression strategies are the primary contributors to this trend

Fire weather index

The European Commission has recently released a fire weather index for several parts of southern Europe, including the French Riviera and the Basque Country. The index is based on data from Copernicus EMS and ERA5. While some areas are considered high-risk for fire, the indices for other parts of the continent are below average, with a few exceptions. For example, the Mediterranean region has a low fire danger index, while Canadian forests have an above-average fire season.

Despite the current global warming trend, extreme fire events have historically shown a predictable pattern. In southern Europe, for example, recent catastrophic fire events have left a high toll on human life and infrastructure. Increasing fire weather conditions and the failure of previous fire suppression strategies are the primary contributors to this trend. Agricultural land abandonment and large areas of unwise plantations also increase the flammability of landscapes.

In Italy, the fire risk index indicates an increasing number of fire events across the country. Specifically, the country ranks fourth in the Mediterranean region for fire events. France, Spain, and Portugal lead the region, with Italy lagging behind. The European Commission will continue to monitor the situation and implement necessary measures. This report will be published on its website. In the meantime, firefighters are encouraged to prepare for the change in fire weather.

The Canadian Forest Fire Weather Index was created just a couple of decades ago and is now widely used around the world. This index incorporates antecedent and current meteorological conditions to predict fire danger. It also reflects the effect of fuel moisture on fire behavior and potential fire spread. It is also a response to climate change and the onset of global warming. The reanalysis dataset for fire danger begins from 1 January 1979 and continues for 36 years with daily time steps.

Fire danger

Across southern Europe, fires are on the rise. During the summer months, Europe sets on fire, burning an estimated 1500 square miles annually. Fires in 2018 killed at least 66 people in Portugal and stretched the firefighting budgets of countries across Europe. Such fires have never been common in the past. And in the future, more of these fires are predicted to occur. While a change in climate can affect the fire danger in a region, it does not necessarily mean a decrease in the number of fires.

Changing climate and increased fire risk in Southern Europe are expected to exacerbate the current and future risks of wildfires. In addition to rising temperatures, decreasing summer precipitation is predicted to increase the likelihood of wildfires in southern Europe. But further studies are needed to determine whether these climate change-induced fire risks are likely to be accompanied by any increase in the number of fires. Nevertheless, the authors point to several important gaps in existing studies and propose further research needs.

Across southern Europe, the summer of 2017 saw some of the worst fire seasons on record. Portugal and Greece, for example, were hit by extreme weather conditions that encouraged exuberant plant growth and then dried out. The following year, fires spread to Greece, where 1,000 people lost their homes to the flames. Wildfires destroyed trees, plants and animals, destroying homes, infrastructure and livelihoods.

European countries' fire policy emphasizes prevention of large, destructive wildfires. In southern Europe, changes in climate and landscape will increase the number of such fires. For example, from 1994 to 2016, southern France saw an average of 2500 fires per year, with a total burn area of 12,000 ha each year. Despite this, most fires are relatively small and the biggest fires accounted for less than 1% of the total fire size.

Impact on area burnt

The impacts of concurrent drought and heat waves on wildfires vary across regions, depending on the history of and current fire regimes. In California, for example, a single degree Celsius increase in temperatures led to massive fuel loads, increasing the risk of wildfires by 600 percent. This same drought pattern shaped the conditions for the August Complex Fire, which charred over 1.4 million acres, and the Creek Fire, which ravaged 566,000 hectares of land.

Drought and wildfires are correlated, although the two are not necessarily linked. Fires occur when there is a sufficient amount of moisture in the soil, and drought conditions encourage increased plant and tree growth. In addition to damaging the environment, these conditions also create a favourable fire environment. Fires also destroy farmland, forest ecosystems, and even human lives. Consequently, the drought and wildfires can affect the agricultural economy and ecosystems of many areas, particularly in the West.

Fires are fueled by many factors, including dry vegetation, high temperatures, and the direction of wind in mountainous terrain. Moreover, fire can spread rapidly, and it can spread quickly, causing dozens of deaths. Consequently, these events are a global issue with far-reaching consequences on human health, ecosystems, and climate. Although the fires are mostly in protected areas of native vegetation, the impact on the region burnt by the current drought and wildfires is significant.

Despite these effects, several researchpapers have come to opposite conclusions. In Indonesia, for example, the recent dry season was longer than normal and resulted in more fires. In addition to these fires, the global area burned by the country increased by 25 percent. Moreover, the corresponding increase in the area burnt by fires was greater than the increase in emissions from fossil fuels in the European Union.

Climate change projections

Global warming will make the region prone to extreme weather events, including drought, flood, and wildfire. By 2050, the impacts of climate change will put hundreds of millions of people at risk of displacement. Such calamities can lead to death and destruction, and the risk of displaced people will vary by socioeconomic status. In sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America, the number of displaced people could be anywhere from 31 to 143 million.

The IPCC AR5 WG2 report was published in 2014. Recent studies have documented the changes predicted in previous reports. For example, tree species are encroaching onto grasslands and savannahs, and fire seasons are becoming longer. This is one of the impacts of climate change, with several areas of southern Europe declared emergency states. The IPCC's AR5 report outlines its findings.

As temperatures rise, so will the frequency of extreme heat. By 2041, extreme agricultural drought is projected to increase by as much as two and half degrees, and at two to four degrees Celsius. The risk of loss of crops is also higher. Moreover, increased rainfall intensity is likely to increase flooding and the risk of wildfires is heightened. It's no surprise that drought and wildfires have hit several parts of southern Europe, and the UK is no exception.

According to the latest climate assessments, four degrees of warming would lead to the loss of biodiversity, species extinction, and ecosystem services. Approximately a third of the planet's land area could experience a biome shift. If temperatures remain below two degrees Celsius, this number could be reduced to fifteen percent. The Amazon rainforest, for example, could shift poleward and boreal forests into the Arctic tundra. Mountain forests could shift upslope and become alpine grasslands.

Revision of fire management policies

In recent years, drought and wildfires in southern Europe have resulted in a dramatic increase in the number of fires. These events have severe consequences for human and structural assets. Although fire weather conditions have always been a major driver of such events, anthropogenic climate change has compounded these risks. The fire risk has become even greater due to the wildland-urban interface, which concentrates human and structural assets. And while most countries have developed fire suppression policies, these are often not sufficient to prevent these extreme events.

A revision of fire management policies is necessary in these regions because many areas are prone to fires and must be managed accordingly. By reducing the amount of fuel in forests, fires can be controlled more effectively. Additionally, the lengthening of the fire season requires forest managers to adjust their strategies for firefighting. Those responsible for firefighting should be held accountable for their actions.

These policies should emphasize community preparedness, as well as mitigation actions. For example, the Australian strategy stresses the importance of preparing for successful defence. It also emphasizes the participation of local communities in mitigation measures. The concept of the Fire Adapted Community in the US is also worth mentioning. The aim is to reduce fire risk by ensuring the participation of local residents in mitigation measures.

Climate change has posed new challenges for managers. The increasing carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere may make the persistence of high blocking ridges, which divert moisture away from the region. Increased carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere may enhance the severity of these conditions. Furthermore, if multiple fires occur in a region, the subsequent ecological response to each of them may differ from the initial response.