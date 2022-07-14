Germany, Italy, and Austria are planning to burn more coal to make up for the sharp drop in gas supplies from Russia. Germany's economy minister called the move "bitter" but "necessary." Liquified natural gas is also being considered as a temporary substitute for Russian fossil fuels.

Germany, Italy, and Austria are planning to burn more coal to make up for the sharp drop in gas supplies from Russia. Germany's economy minister called the move "bitter" but "necessary." Liquified natural gas is also being considered as a temporary substitute for Russian fossil fuels. But environmentalists have concerns about the potential impact of such moves. Whether or not these plans will mitigate climate change is another question.

Germany's economy minister says move is "bitter" but "necessary"

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has halted the approval process for the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline because of Russia's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states. Scholz ordered the Economy Ministry to reconsider the project, which would increase Germany's dependence on Russian gas. If approved, the pipeline would account for up to 70 percent of Germany's total gas deliveries. Despite Scholz's consistent support for the project, the new measures have caused some concern among German industrial associations.

The Scholz government used political tools to halt Nord Stream 2, even though it was favored by the SPD. It blocked the pipeline just two days before Putin declared war. Economy minister Robert Habeck told a news conference Tuesday that Germany will be independent of Russian gas by 2024. The move, which may be a political choice, will be bitter for some, but it is necessary, according to Habeck.

Although many economic stakeholders feel that Germany's transition to natural gas is a "bitter" decision, the move is essential to the country's energy policy. While it would take longer than anticipated, the transition to a low-carbon economy is essential to the nation's economic growth and the country's security of supply. The move will lead to higher gas prices and higher unemployment in Germany, as coal and other fossil fuels are more expensive.

The new law will also limit gas use in the power sector and in the industry. It will also increase coal-fired power plants to meet demand. The new legislation is expected to take effect after upper house discussions on July 8.

While the sanctions against Russia will be "bitter" for the German economy, it is necessary in the long run for the European continent. The European Union has spent more than EUR20 billion on Russian fossil fuels since the start of the Ukraine war. However, German leaders are not in a position to grant Zelensky's request. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Merkel acknowledged that the EU is dependent on Russian gas and oil and that it was not the right option for Europe.

Germans are also in favour of sending military equipment to Ukraine. According to a poll in Bild am Sonntag, 55% of German citizens support sending heavy weapons to the country's eastern Donbas region. Some Germans have lost their romanticism towards Russia since Putin's tanks crossed the border. And if Russia doesn't pull their socks up, Germany will be forced to arm them in return.

Despite these negative reactions, the EU has promised to continue its plans. Despite its political opposition, Germany is determined to phase out nuclear power by the end of the year. In the meantime, Austria has converted its last coal plant into a gas facility. In 2020, Austria will be able to produce electricity from coal, but will only do so in times of emergencies. Meanwhile, Austria has also signed a deal to make all electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.

Germany, Italy and Austria plan to burn more coal to offset sharp drop in Russian gas supplies

The EU's energy crisis has prompted fears of European dependence on fossil fuels, but politicians insist it's a necessary stopgap measure to meet winter demand. Germany, Austria and Italy plan to increase coal burning as a result of the reduced Russian gas supply. Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck has warned of an energy supply shortage in winter, but has also said it's just a temporary measure. Other EU nations have said they want to phase out coal by 2030, but the European Union has yet to agree on a plan.

The EU wants to get more European gas from Russia, but the question remains how much can the EU absorb? Currently, Russia and independent gas producers are clamoring for price hikes to counter the sharp drop in gas supplies from the Russian Federation. If the EU doesn't ration supplies, the reorganization of the entire Eurasian gas market will be even more unavoidable, and will be unavoidable.

Renationalization of gas and oil is part of Russia's strategy to regain lost clout. With the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Russia lost a tremendous amount of prestige. Even though Russians still feel proud of their superpower status, many are ambivalent about the nature of the Soviet regime. It would be a shame to lose that prestige if the European Union were forced to rely on coal instead.

A large proportion of the gas used in Europe comes from Russia. Europe's gas markets are trembling, recovering from the early-winter price shock, and the outlook for the rest of Europe is grim. According to JPMorgan Chase, Europeans will spend $1 trillion this year on energy. And if the EU doesn't take action soon, the region will suffer.

The EU needs to diversify its sources of energy, and its energy policy is more forward-looking than major powers. The EU needs to move beyond parochialism and embrace a broader global community-minded strategy for reducing dependency on Russian gas. A global climate change crisis, and a gradual weaning of gas and coal to renewable energy, are all important concerns for Europe.

The EU is likely to become 20 percent dependent on Russian natural gas supplies. As a result of price liberalization, Europeans will be under more pressure to save. The key to lowering their dependence on Russian gas is to increase their domestic energy consumption and make more efficient use of the natural resources. By doing so, Europe should save huge amounts of money on gas. And it can do so while the Russian gas supply is falling dramatically.

In addition to burning more coal, these three countries plan to increase their use of wood. Wood pellets are a great option for powering cities. The government provides subsidies for the use of wood pellets, making them more competitive with fossil fuels. The Drax Group owns a 4000-megawatt power station in North Yorkshire. In an attempt to reduce their dependence on Russian gas, they have begun converting old coal-fired plants to wood pellets.

Liquified natural gas may be able to temporarily replace Russian fossil fuels

With Russia threatening to invade Ukraine, U.S. companies have stepped in to export liquified natural gas to Europe. Before the war, 40% of Europe's natural gas came from Russia, but with Western-led sanctions preventing it from accessing that natural resource, the European Union has switched to non-Russian suppliers. As the world faces an energy crisis and a rapidly warming Earth, the Biden administration is trying to make a difference in the process.

Earlier this year, Germany reduced its reliance on Russian natural gas by almost one-third. By the end of 2022, Germany's dependence on Russian gas will be around 35 percent. It will then be difficult to replace the remaining share with alternative fuels. In mid-June, German gas storage facilities reached 55 percent capacity. The EU-27 is now considering a coal embargo, which is the least expensive and least impactful on Russia. However, oil embargoes are still being discussed.

While some EU member states still depend on Russia for a large percentage of their fossil fuel supply, the EU is developing plans to diversify its supply to reduce its dependence on Russian gas. The European Commission outlined its REPowerEU plan in early March, aiming to make Europe independent from Russian fossil fuels by 2030 and cut demand for Russian gas by two-thirds by the end of 2022. However, as Russia has been a significant source of gas in Europe for so long, it would be hard to substitute that supply with other fuels.

In addition to LNG imports, demand-side measures and a temporary halt in Russian gas supply are a combination of efforts that could help Europe survive a large-scale disruption until the summer of 2019. However, any large-scale disruption in Russian gas supply will affect the economy of the EU and could push some countries to take emergency steps. The EU will have to decide what kind of emergency measures to take if it is forced to rely solely on Russian gas supplies.

However, despite the benefits of liquefied natural gas, the fast decoupling from Russian energy is unlikely to lead to a reduction in energy prices. However, the EU commission has warned against such risks and is insisting that member states make steps to protect vulnerable households. Some of these steps include lowering gas prices for consumers, and taxing windfall profits by electricity companies. Furthermore, EU member states will need to diversify their oil and gas supplies away from Russian sources in the coming years. One way of doing this is through implementing new LNG deals, and creating joint purchasing platforms between member states.

However, a temporary cut in Russian gas prices could send gasoline prices to record highs and exacerbate the inflationary pressure on Europe. This could start as early as March 7 - even before Russia has massed its troops near Ukraine's border. It is possible that some other countries will eventually follow suit, although it is still too early to tell which of these countries will be the first to get LNG.