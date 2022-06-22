Europe's natural gas supply has taken a third blow in 48 hours as Russian energy giant Gazprom halted flows through the Nord Stream pipeline for the second day in a row. The decision sends prices soaring by 42%. Italian energy giant ENI says it will cut supplies by 15% to avoid a shortage and is "considering additional measures". On Wednesday, Gazprom said that it would suspend deliveries through the Nord Stream pipeline to several companies in the EU.

If German gas deliveries falter completely and are not refilled by March, Europe faces a recession. Italy is considering offering financial aid to companies to fill their gas storage tanks and prevent a deeper crisis next winter. Meanwhile, Russia says Western Sanctions are impeding its efforts to repair the pipeline, which means a further reduction in deliveries through the Nord Stream pipeline. And while the Russians blame Western sanctions, the escalating crisis has the European Union on the verge of a recession.

Germany faces certain recession if faltering Russian gas supplies stop completely

German economic analysts have calculated that a complete cessation of gas deliveries from Russia could put the country in a deep recession. If that were to happen, the GDP of Germany would drop by over one percentage point. Prior to the Russian invasion, Germany relied on Russia for about 40% of its gas needs. But now, due to the economic crisis in Ukraine, it is unable to buy enough gas from Russia, which is why the country has started a slew of emergency plans.

The German government has been frantically trying to fill up its gas storage facilities in anticipation of a total cut in gas supplies from Russia. The continent's storage facilities are about 55 percent full, but the goal is to reach 80 or 90 percent by October or November. This would help the region get through the winter months. But the disruptions caused by the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and a major U.S. producer have made the targets even more difficult to achieve.

As a precautionary measure, the German government declared an "early warning" level for a gas supply crisis. At this level, Germany has the option of bringing idled lignite power plants back online. But the most drastic emergency level would have the government acting as national energy supply coordinator and activating a fossil fuel reserve. If the supply from Russia completely stops, Germany will face a certain recession.

Italy considers offering financial backing to companies refilling gas storage to avoid deeper crisis in winter

After two days of rising gas prices, the Italian government is considering offering financial backing to companies that refill gas storage in order to avert a deeper crisis in winter. The move comes as energy company Eni has reported a week-long shortfall in Russian gas flows. Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said that the government would buy coal if needed and asks gas grid operator Snam to adopt measures to bring stockpiles to a target level by June. The benchmark gas price in Europe is currently trading around 123 euros per megawatt hour, or $335 an hour, compared with a year ago.

Meanwhile, Russian gas is still flowing through Ukraine. But the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a crucial supply route to Germany, is only working at 40% capacity. Russia says Western sanctions have hampered repairs, but Europe believes that this is a pretext to cut flows. As a result, European storage facilities are now 55% full and must be filled to 90% by the end of October or November.

While Russia's action to limit gas exports may seem insignificant, it is crucial to maintain the stability of European energy supplies. While the EU has agreed on a sweeping embargo on Russian coal and oil supplies, it has not agreed to a ban on gas imports. The EU's softening of its position may help stabilize gas supplies in the short term but it will put European economies in greater danger.

Russia says Western Sanctions are impeding repairs

The Russian gas crisis has strained relations between the West and Russia, with Moscow trying to bolster Putin's global political base by blaming the West for the destabilization of Macedonia.

The European Union, including Germany, France, and Britain, have piled on sanctions against Russia. British sanctions target state-run media, including the RT broadcaster and the Sputnik news agency. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that Putin's war on Ukraine is based on lies and was causing fuel prices to rise around the world. In an attempt to ease the crisis, US President Joe Biden announced that he would release one million barrels of oil per day for six months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Chinese nonstate refiners account for one-quarter of China's crude oil imports. China has continued to place new orders for Russian crude oil. Meanwhile, China and Russia are holding bilateral talks on crude oil purchases, although this is done through government entities rather than oil companies. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that China and Russia have "good communications," while stressing the need to avoid conflating Taiwan and Ukraine.

Russia cuts deliveries through Nord Stream pipeline for second time in two days

The company Siemens Energy, which owns the pipeline, has been delayed in returning the gas compressor unit it borrowed from Gazprom. In turn, this cuts the amount of natural gas Gazprom can deliver to Germany. But the Russian company said it will cut supplies by another third starting Thursday. The reason for the cutback? Gazprom's faulty compressor unit has been delayed for a week due to Canadian sanctions imposed on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

German energy firms meanwhile criticized Gazprom's decision to cut deliveries through the Nord Stream pipeline for a second day in a row. Earlier in the day, Gazprom cut deliveries through the pipeline to 67 million cubic meters per day. The company explained the decision by stating that it was necessary to repair an engine in a compressor station, due to a delayed return of the equipment to Siemens.

Russia says blockade of export of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain is a war crime

Despite the international outcry against the Russians' blockade, the United States and its allies have been talking about ways to limit the revenues of the Russian government. On Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that price caps on Russian oil were on the table. These sanctions would lower the price of Russian oil, depress Putin's revenues, and allow more supplies of the commodity to reach the global market.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said the blockade of the country's grain exports was a "real war crime" by the Kremlin. The bloc has discussed ways to break the blockade and allow Russian grain to leave Ukraine. The blockade has stopped more than 20 million tons of grain from leaving Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February. The halt in exports is hampering the development of world food supplies.

Ukraine has been engaging in complicated negotiations to free its ports from the Russian blockade. The EU has imposed several sets of sanctions, but has yet to ban the export of food and fertilizer to non-EU countries. Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing Ukrainian grain from areas where fighting is taking place or where it is occupied. However, the EU's own maritime law provides free passage from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea.

Germany's loss of GDP from gas deliveries could amount to 220 billion euros by the end of next year

The economy of Germany depends heavily on Russian gas and will experience a sharp recession if the supply of gas is interrupted. If Germany loses Russian gas supply immediately, the economy could be knocked into a "sharp recession" with a 6.5% annual economic output decline. In the short term, however, the economy could remain stable.

While the government has been making "intense efforts" to curtail Russian gas supply, there is still no clear plan to make the transition. German industry captains have met with officials in Berlin and representatives of Russian companies. German company executives have told officials that they are preparing to cut ties with Russia's gas supplier and have appealed to the government not to force them to do so.

While the crisis has left many in a weakened position, policymakers must keep the pressure on the economy by taking action to avoid a further spiral in wages and prices. In the meantime, it is important to keep the country's economy on track, as a higher gas price could lead to inflation. However, if it doesn't happen soon, the EU should keep its stance of avoiding wage-price rises.

A recent poll in Germany's media revealed that public opinion on energy supply from Russia has been divided. While 80% of respondents said Russia was untrustworthy and that Germany should not allow it to affect its economic interests, only 22 percent favored an immediate ban. On the other hand, more than half of respondents said that they would prefer a step-by-step approach.