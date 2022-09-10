The FAO world food price index has fallen for a fifth consecutive month, to 138.0 points. The figure was down from 140.9 in July, which had been revised. The index fell from a record high of 159.7 in March, but it is still 7.9% higher than a year ago. The index is a proxy for the global cost of food.

The FAO world food price index has fallen for a fifth consecutive month, to 138.0 points. The figure was down from 140.9 in July, which had been revised. The index fell from a record high of 159.7 in March, but it is still 7.9% higher than a year ago. The index is a proxy for the global cost of food.

Agricultural supply chains

The Agricultural Supply Chains and World Food Price Index fell for the fifth consecutive month in July 2022, with prices in some of the poorest countries dropping significantly. The index fell by 6.4 percent, or 14.3 points, from its June 2022 average. This marked the largest monthly fall since October 2008. The decline was led by significant drops in cereal and vegetable oil prices.

The armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine has also had a significant impact on the agricultural trade. Even before the conflict started, Russia placed restrictions on the export of wheat and other grains. This caused Russia to lose a portion of its harvest, which had been hit by adverse weather conditions. The war has also restricted access to sea ports and impacted the export of other key agricultural products, including sugar and certain nitrogen fertilisers.

The escalating conflict has affected food prices in many countries. In addition to the conflict, the price of wheat has reached a 14-year high in March 2022. The conflict is impacting import-dependent countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Meanwhile, the ongoing energy crunch has drastically increased fertilizer and transportation costs. This is squeezing the inputs that are vital to global agricultural production.

The UN food agency's world food price index fell for the fifth consecutive month in August, with the fall being attributed to the resumption of grain exports from Ukraine. While the decrease in prices was welcome, it is important to note that food prices are still 13.1% higher than they were in July 2022.

The conflict in Ukraine is also having an impact on global agricultural markets. The Russian invasion in Ukraine has disrupted the annual farming cycle and has caused a drop in harvest volumes. Ukraine is the world's largest sunflower seed producer, and is a key exporter of wheat, rapeseed, barley, vegetable oil, and maize.

Climate change

A new report warns of the impact of climate change on the global food supply, and argues that the situation may be worse than the food shortages of the 2007-08 global food crisis or the 2011-2012 food price hikes that sparked the Arab Spring. The current negative outlook for the world food price index may lead to a shortage of as much as 15 million metric tons of wheat and corn by the end of 2022, while the deficit could grow to as much as 40 million metric tons by 2023. This scenario also assumes that the food crisis will last for years.

The FAO's world food price index fell for the fifth consecutive month in August. The index, which measures the average monthly change in the international prices of a basket of food commodities, was at its lowest level since October 2008. The FAO's index dropped from a record high of 159.7 in March to 138.0 in August. Despite this fall, prices remain 7.9% higher than a year ago.

The international prices of cereals fell by 11.2 percent in July, but were still 12.1 percent higher than a year ago. The decrease was driven mainly by improved prospects for crop production in Canada, the United States, and Russia, as well as the resumption of grain exports from Ukraine and Brazil. In addition, lower prices for vegetable oils including palm, sunflower, and rapeseed oil contributed to the drop.

Several other causes for the fall in the food price index include an outbreak of the COVID virus, a war in Ukraine, and supply chain issues. The war in Ukraine has disrupted exports from two of the world's biggest wheat producers, leading to the destruction of millions of tons of grain. The conflict has also caused the closure of a number of railways and silos, which cut off access to supplies. Consequently, the food supply is more vulnerable to disruptions from war and climate change.

Conflicts

The United Nations' food agency said that the world food price index fell for the fifth consecutive month in August, falling below the record high reached in March. The drop reflected improved supply expectations, helped by the restart of grain exports from Ukrainian ports. The price index was down 7.9% from a year ago, but still 7.9% higher than July.

The war in Ukraine is having a devastating impact on global food prices. Ukraine's war has effectively cut off its food exports, which has boosted food prices worldwide. The resulting shortage has left many countries facing severe food insecurity. The conflict has also caused the price of staple foods to rise by more than 30%.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has only made this situation worse. Several countries now face food insecurity and poverty. The UN Security Council needs to play a greater role in addressing this global issue. With international humanitarian law and humanitarian action, conflict-induced hunger can be minimized. In addition, political solutions must be found to end the conflict. In the meantime, urgent multilateral action is needed to combat global food insecurity.

Russian Federation military aggression against Ukraine

For the past six months, Russia has been conducting military aggression against Ukraine, in violation of international law and its commitments to the OSCE. At least 7,000 civilians have been killed and thousands injured. The Russian government has used cluster munitions, multiple rocket launchers, air strikes, and S-300 anti-aircraft systems to target civilians. The Russian government has also committed a series of human rights abuses and torture.

The UN Security Council has held over 40 meetings since the beginning of the crisis. The Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2202 in February 2015, calling on all parties to comply with the Minsk Agreements and implement a comprehensive ceasefire. Ukraine has requested a UN peacekeeping mission to monitor the situation. The Russian government has denied the request. However, the EU and the US are working to resolve this situation. It is hoped that the Russian Federation will renounce its armed aggression against Ukraine and restore democracy to that country.

Fighting and shelling are continuing along the line of contact in Donbas. Ukrainian forces have gained the upper hand, but the Russian military continues to occupy portions of the region.

Rising food prices

According to the USDA, food prices will be higher in the second half of 2022 than they were last year. Most of the forecasted increases will be in the price of sugar and sweets, processed fruits and vegetables, and cereals and bakery products. These increases are a result of rising food costs and underlying economic conditions.

US farmers are expected to boost the number of acres they plant, especially of corn and soybeans. However, there are concerns that drought in South America will continue to damage crops. If this persists, global supplies of food will remain tight through the entire crop cycle. This will lead to additional increases in food prices for consumers and further squeeze profit margins for food manufacturing companies.

In addition to this, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released a report in March estimating that food prices would continue to rise in 2022. The USDA estimates that food prices in 2022 will increase by three to four percent. This increase will come on top of the recent price increases. This will mean that food prices are likely to be higher than they have been in decades.

The rise in food prices is a major concern for many people. As a result, governments around the world have started to impose price controls and trade restrictions in response to rising food costs. This has put pressure on the global economy and threatened to hinder the recovery of many emerging economies. Food represents a significant share of the total consumer spending in emerging markets.

In 2022, food prices will continue to increase, as COVID-related supply problems wreak havoc. The resulting inflation will increase the cost of growing, transporting, and purchasing food. With rising food prices, foodservice establishments will need to find cost-effective alternatives for their menus. Fortunately, Riviera Produce will continue to support these businesses with locally-sourced, cost-effective produce.