Helsinki has traditionally defended non-alignment and non-intervention. But, despite their anti-Russian stance, Sweden and Finland are now embracing NATO's broad security mission. In addition to fighting foreign armed forces, the organization is also involved in peacekeeping, cyber security, and crisis management.

If Finland wants to join NATO, it's important to note that the country's popularity has stagnated at around 20 percent until February. This move may also push Sweden to join the alliance. But there are still questions about the benefits and costs of joining NATO. Finland's political and security situation is highly sensitive, and a decision to join without hesitation is the right thing to do. Finland has been an important ally since the Cold War, and its inclusion could also have positive implications for the rest of the world.

In 1995, Finland's government discussed NATO membership but until February 2022, popular support had remained flat at around 20 per cent. Support for membership has increased in recent years in Finland, thanks to the National Coalition Party and the Swedish People's Party, which are both parties of the country's minority Swedish-speaking population. Finland has a peculiar security and foreign policy, with a so-called "NATO option" that leaves the door open should the security situation change.

During this period, the countries have been undergoing intense political meetings. Finland and Sweden have also increased their defence budgets. These recent increases in support for joining NATO are a good sign for the alliance.

The sudden upsurge in support for NATO membership in Sweden and Finland is pushing the two countries towards the organization. The countries, which are traditionally less supportive of the alliance, are now more willing to join the alliance if Sweden does. In addition, Swedish public opinion is more favorable towards joining NATO than it was before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The two countries have also been making public appearances in recent weeks, and if Sweden joins, more Finns will be inclined towards the same.

If Sweden decides to join NATO, it might hide behind the organization's Partnership for Peace program. Finland is also actively engaged in the study of hybrid warfare and has established a joint centre of excellence between the EU and NATO in Helsinki.

Finland has also begun consulting with its MPs to consider joining NATO. The two countries have not yet made their official application for membership. Although a decision on membership in NATO is not made unilaterally, it is typically ratified by the other member countries before a new country is accepted. However, Sweden and Finland could join within two to three weeks. The decision of each country is still up to the 30 members of the alliance.

The two countries may also be pushed by their own political parties. Finland's five-party centre-left coalition, led by Prime Minister Sanna Marin, has been touring various NATO members, including Sweden, with the Social Democratic Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson. Both parties have also held scores of meetings with the governments of NATO members. The Social Democrats are expected to approve the application.

Finland's support for NATO membership has skyrocketed this year. While Finland is politically aligned with the EU, the country is militarily unaligned. The current Finnish President, Sauli Niinisto, has repeatedly said that the country is politically and militarily neutral, and that it retains the option to join NATO at a later date. This is a concern for many Finns, who feel that Russia may threaten their nation.

A major shift in policy in the Nordic region would happen if Finland and Sweden were to join NATO. The recent invasion of Ukraine has broken the belief that remaining outside NATO was the best decision. Finland's president and Sweden's Social Democrats have both publicly supported joining NATO, despite their strong political differences with the United States. Besides, the recent war between Russia and the Ukraine has put a spotlight on the possibility of a Russian military buildup.

Russia is the true wild card in attempting to reinforce Finland

The Soviet military reorganized after the war and adopted new tactics. In February 1940, they launched a new offensive and surpassed the defences of Finland. The Soviets are now at the Mannerheim Line and the Karelian Isthmus, and they are advancing. Finland is still far too small to contain the Soviet threat, but it has become a "wild card" in the attempt to reinforce Finland.

With Finland and Sweden seriously debating NATO membership, Russia is a major wild card in the process. While both countries are widely expected to join NATO, the Russian war has had counterproductive consequences. Increasing nationalistic sentiment in Ukraine and increased Russian aggression against the West has united the Alliance and strengthened its military capability in the region. If Finland and Sweden join NATO, their interests in the region will be protected, despite Russia's threats to destroy them.

In the last two years, Russia has been deploying Iskander missiles in Kaliningrad, a city that was captured by the Red Army in April 1945 and later ceded to Russia by the Potsdam conference. The Iskander is a short-range tactical ballistic missile system that can carry nuclear warheads. According to some Western military sources, the Iskander is capable of covering up to 500 km.