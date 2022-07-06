The east coast of Australia has been ravaged by torrential rain and flooding over the past four days. The flooding has caused massive damage, including thousands of power cuts and flooded roads. Several hundred army troops have been deployed to assist those displaced from their homes. More than 50,000 people have been ordered to evacuate from their homes, while floodwaters clogged streets in Sydney. Australia has been particularly affected by climate change, with droughts and floods becoming more frequent and intense.

Thousands more people have been ordered to evacuate in the Sydney area, citing rising water levels and unsafe roads. Sydney has already experienced three flood emergencies in the past year. On Monday alone, 32,000 residents were told to evacuate. Emergency crews rescued hundreds of people trapped in partially submerged cars and homes. However, this hasn't stopped the water from rising further. Residents have been told not to get complacent and should plan to leave their homes only when they absolutely need to.

More rain is forecast to hit Sydney this week, and authorities say the flood risk could continue for another 12 hours. Officials say a low-pressure system will continue to bring heavy rain into the city through Monday. While a rain-filled weekend in New South Wales has already soaked many areas, the state's residents got more than a month's worth of rain in just two days. During the next 24 hours, up to 100 millimeters of rain could fall in a region stretching from Newcastle to the southern suburbs of Sydney.

Some areas of NSW have already seen 800mm of rain in four days, nearly three times the average rainfall in Greater London. Though the rain is forecast to ease, the danger of falling powerlines and trees is also high. Those who remain in flooded areas are risking their lives. Thousands of people have already been displaced, and many others have lost their homes. The government has already activated a satellite emergency management system to assist with the flood emergency.

Dams overflow

There is a risk of dams overflowing across Sydney, NSW, on Wednesday morning. The city has been hit with heavy rain and thunderstorms, and in some areas, water levels are approaching dangerous levels. The NSW SES issued an amber flood warning and an evacuation order for low-lying properties near the Manly Dam in northern Sydney. A spokesperson for the SES says the water levels haven't reached critical levels yet, but it is not far away.

The water levels have risen dramatically across the city, with a shortage of water in inland areas. Inland areas have experienced a months-long bushfire crisis, but the recent downpours have helped to snuff out some of them. Hundreds of people have been rescued from flooded homes in the past 24 hours. A man's body was pulled out of Sydney Harbour, and police are investigating the circumstances of his death. While the cause of the man's death is not known, windy conditions may have contributed to his fall.

The Warragamba Damn spillover has been ongoing since August 1990 and has reportedly reached a capacity of 500 gigalitres. The latest rain event has pumped up the reservoir level by 10 per cent in less than a week, with major flooding still ongoing west of Sydney and in the Nepean and Hawkesbury rivers. Those areas are flooded and the Hawkesbury River is cutting off Windsor.

This latest event has been the worst in overflowing Sydney's dams in 30 years. Warragamba Dam, which supplies water to 3.7 million people in Sydney and the lower Blue Mountains, is experiencing its first major overflow in 30 years. At the time of spillover, the dam was already 97% full, and the spill continues to drive flooding throughout the western suburbs. The dam overflow has resulted in the evacuation of the town of Picton.

Waterways break banks

The Australian city of Sydney has been hit by heavy flooding, with tens of thousands of residents being warned to leave and dozens of homes submerged. More than 800mm of rain fell over the past four days, which is almost three times the amount of rain that falls in Greater London every year. Although the downpour in Sydney is expected to ease by Tuesday, the city is still facing the threat of falling trees and powerlines, so avoiding the flood zone is crucial.

Approximately fifty thousand people have been evacuated from their homes and a large number of businesses have been destroyed. The government of the New South Wales state has declared the floods a natural disaster and is providing emergency financial support to afflicted residents. The government of Australia has declared 23 areas flooded by the flooding, which is a third of the state's annual average. It has also declared 23 regions as disaster zones to unlock relief funding for residents.

While the rains have subsided, the flooding will continue for days. Emergency response teams have made 100 rescues overnight, with people still trapped in homes and cars. As of Monday night, the floodwaters were at their highest. The number of rescues is likely to increase even further. There is a possibility that the city could be under water for weeks. The Bureau of Meteorology has said the floods will become more moderate by Tuesday. However, it is too early to determine the exact damage caused by the flooding.

Heavy floods in Australia have forced tens of thousands to evacuate from their homes. Thousands more residents were ordered to leave their homes on Monday night, with the State Emergency Service and the Rural Fire Brigade directing the evacuees. In New South Wales alone, more than 30,000 people were forced to leave their homes by the flooding. In addition to the floods, power cuts have forced thousands to leave their homes and businesses.

Power cuts for 19,000 homes

As the heavy floodwaters recede, the danger of flooding will remain. Meteorologist Jonathan How said the flooding could last for a week or more. He also said that the rescue of a cargo ship could take several days. While the flooding is easing, many people are still awaiting their evacuations. Residents are being told to leave as soon as possible and to keep pets close.

As of Wednesday, Electricity North West has restored power to most affected homes, with 118 properties still without power. On Wednesday, the dam began overflowing and flooding in Penrith could surpass last year's flood, which was the worst in 60 years. Meanwhile, three people were found dead in their homes in Lismore, including two women in their 80s. Another man was found floating in the flood. Authorities are assessing whether more deaths are likely to occur as people attempt to clean up their homes and evacuate.

After months of sustained rain and heavy flooding, Sydney's catchment area is saturated and dams are overflowing. All major dams in Sydney have overflowed, including Warragamba, which spilled large amounts of water. Meanwhile, a low pressure system off the east coast is responsible for the current downpours. The spill rate is estimated at 500 gigalitres per day.

Climate change blamed for worsening flooding

The IPCC's State of the Climate report warns that global warming is making Australian floods more likely. Warmer air and sea temperatures will increase the intensity of storms, and a higher proportion of rain will fall. Scientists estimate that an extra seven percent of moisture will end up in the atmosphere for every degree of atmospheric warming. Warmer oceans also increase evaporation, which helps deliver moisture to global weather systems. Despite these warnings, the governments have done little to warn people of increasing extreme weather events, implement mitigation measures, and fund recovery efforts.

The state's premier declared the floods would get worse before they improve, adding that half a million people had been evacuated. The worst floods in New South Wales since 1950 have been attributed to climate change. In recent summer, a La Nina weather pattern has affected Australia's east coast, which typically means more rainfall. But the catchments and rivers in these areas were already near capacity before the latest drenching.

After two weeks of floods in western Sydney, the Australian government acknowledged the climate change-induced damage in the country. Prime Minister Scott Morrison attended the UN climate conference and blamed companies for damaging the environment. But he said that strengthening climate policies will not solve the problem. Climate change affects every country in the world, including Australia. It is not clear which country is most affected by climate change, but Australia is among the highest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world, according to the UN.

Although Australia has always had floods, climate change is likely to make the frequency and intensity of flooding even worse. The climate of Australia is already highly variable, driven by oceans and climate change, and the oceans are warming too. Rising temperatures increase the water-holding capacity of the lower atmosphere, triggering heavier rainfall in Australia. These changes are already happening, but the effect of climate change is hard to measure.