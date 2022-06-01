As Europe braces for gas shortages this winter, Russia is taking its energy resources as a political weapon. Building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline through Germany, the Kremlin is consolidating its control over supplies into the European continent. Russia has also sent signals that it is willing to use energy as a weapon, threatening sanctions if it does not get its way.

Energy resources are becoming weapons of foreign policy, and Europe is the next target. But how can we combat the imbalance in the supply of oil and gas without pumping more oil? There are two ways to do so, reduce demand while not pumping more oil. And one way is by developing alternative energy sources, such as liquefied natural gas. In this article, we will look at the reasons for the imbalance in energy supplies, and how to combat it without using more oil.

Reducing demand is a way to address the situation without pumping more oil

The International Energy Agency (IEA) was created after the 1973 oil crisis to stabilize the world's energy markets. Among its key recommendations is reducing demand to offset the resulting shortage. This measure is a short-term solution, but it will likely take time to produce a noticeable impact.

The report argues that advanced economies can reduce their oil demand by up to 2.7 million barrels a day without negatively impacting their economy. This would also prevent the loss of 2.5 million barrels of Russian oil to global markets in the coming months. It also recommends that governments prioritize electric vehicles, which can significantly reduce the demand for oil. As such, reducing demand is a necessary step toward addressing the energy crisis and achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

A major challenge to this problem is the fact that we have not addressed the cause of the oil shortage. We have failed to implement long-term solutions to address the energy crisis without pumping more oil. We must address the problem by finding new ways to produce energy from renewable sources. Electric vehicles and renewable energy are examples of such solutions. These are both viable ways to reduce oil demand and meet energy security goals.

Climate change is causing the imbalance

The impact of climate change is having a profound impact on all parts of Europe's energy system. Among these changes are the increasing mean and extreme air temperatures, a greater risk of coastal and marine hazards, and an increasingly erratic supply of energy from renewables. Changing climate conditions also impact the availability and transformation of energy and their storage. Ultimately, these changes are affecting all aspects of Europe's energy system.

However, some governments have responded more rapidly to climate change than others. The chart below shows the share of renewable energy in the European Union in 2019 against the percentage of renewable energy in 2009. While Sweden, Finland, and Denmark have all led the way with the deployment of renewables, countries such as Latvia, Austria, and Portugal have lagged behind. Nevertheless, these countries are working hard to catch up.

According to a study by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, extreme weather events will cause billions of Euros in damages to Europe's energy system each year. These costs are not just direct - they will be indirect. This is why we need to consider how climate change will affect energy systems and how we can adapt to it. For example, we can increase the use of renewable energy by allowing more biomass and carbon capture.

Russia is weaponizing energy

The West is unhappy with this price windfall for Russia, since it gives the Kremlin the money to finance a military program and diversify away from Europe. So, it weaponizes energy by introducing trade embargoes, sanctions, and freezes on Russian assets. And the Kremlin is happy to do so, as it can now enforce its contractual prices and diversify its economy away from Europe.

Europe is heavily reliant on Russian gas, which is highly expensive. The country imports gas from various sources, but has grown dependent on Russia for its supply. Energy weapons come in many shapes and sizes. The Arab nations cut off oil exports to the Western world in 1967 and 1973 if they were unable to support Israel. It was a political tactic to punish its opponents by imposing economic pain and securing policy concessions.

Europeans rely on liquefied natural gas

Liquefied natural gas is used by Europeans during summer fuel shortages. The price of gas in the past few years has soared up to six-fold from its previous low. The surge has also caused electricity prices to soar to sky-high levels, putting the economics of electricity-dependent industries in tatters. Britain, a country which relies heavily on gas for power, is taking the biggest hit. The government of Boris Johnson is also grappling with the consequences of the rising cost of gas in the UK.

A major part of gas supplies in Europe are linked to oil. The surplus gas is traded on hubs and on the spot market. But with the persistent oversupply, spot prices are much lower than the oil-indexed price. Moreover, the oil-indexed price takes into account a six-month period, while the spot price only accounts for a three-month time lag.

When gas prices rise, European power companies normally switch to coal, but coal supplies are shrinking due to high demand from China. This means European power companies will have to buy carbon permits to offset the emissions produced. The permits cost about EUR30 ($35) per tonne in the early part of the year, but by early September, they've risen to EUR63. As coal burning increases, the demand for permits will increase.

Russia's gas supply has been lower than usual

Despite a fall in gas supplies from Russia in recent months, the European Union seems more resilient to this latest energy crisis than it was during the 2009 one. Germany's new energy policy of Ostpolitik normalized relations between Eastern European countries and Russia, putting them in a commercially driven energy security framework. The European Union's reliance on Russian hydrocarbons continued to increase after the two Ukrainian gas crises of 2006 and 2009. Despite these developments, the partners in Europe remained deeply interdependent.

A large proportion of European gas supplies are purchased in LNG form. However, LNG supplies are particularly vulnerable to the global market price and are sold to the highest bidder. The UK, Germany and France are among the countries heavily dependent on Russian gas. As a result, these countries would need to reduce their demand by between 10 and 15 percent compared to normal to keep up with the rising global gas price.

While the summer energy crisis has pushed prices in continental Europe and Asia, Russia has been taking advantage of the current price of gas by not supplying additional gas via its existing pipelines. Instead, Russia is sticking to the contractual volumes that were agreed upon and has restricted its supply to Europe's main markets. However, the government officials in Ukraine argue that Russia is blackmailing them by limiting the amount of gas it pumps to meet their demand.

China's coal fleet is running dangerously low on stockpiles

The shortage of coal in China has become more serious since August, when local authorities forced power cuts at factories and caused production to fall. In October, the official Purchasing Managers' Index, which measures manufacturing activity, also fell into contraction territory. Earlier this month, the government reported that third-quarter GDP was weaker than expected. Most banks also trimmed their growth forecasts for the year.

The country's state planner ordered power plants to build an inventory of coal to cover at least seven days' worth of consumption by July 21. The order comes amid a surge in power consumption across the country. The National Development and Reform Commission asked major coal-fired power plants to lift their inventory levels by Monday and complete the stockpile build by Wednesday. This measure will help meet the demands of the increasing number of consumers and help the economy.

Purchasing and transporting coal from China is complicated - it requires more than calling a broker or ordering a barge to deliver coal to China. The supply-chain problems facing the energy industry are worsening because of increased demand from overseas markets. Despite the supply-chain problems, China's coal fleet is five times larger than the U.S. coal fleet. Because the demand for coal is greater than supply, power plants are forced to buy costly imported coal or pay premiums at domestic auctions to meet demand. In the short term, the effect on the global economy will be uncertain.

Russia's refusal to purchase US oil in Ukraine is an attempt to weaken Russia in its Ukrainian war

The Russian invasion of Ukraine was conceived and executed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and will be the most pressing crisis facing President Biden and the United States in 2016. This crisis will be one of the biggest obstacles the incoming administration will face, competing with the pandemic, economic shocks, and deep polarization in America. In making his decision to go to war, Putin considered his relationship with Biden, as well as his assessment of his decision to engage in this conflict. The next few days will be crucial, as the war will shape both the course of the conflict and the outcome of the campaign.

While Putin is not aware of the long-term consequences of his decision, he may think that the cost of continuing the war in Ukraine is much more than the benefits. In other words, he may try to salvage the war campaign by using nuclear weapons and NATO as leverage. But if he decides not to buy US oil in Ukraine, he could leave the bristling Ukrainian porcupine alone.