If we continue on the current trajectory, two-thirds of the Alpine region's glaciers will melt by the year 2100, according to a new study. The study estimates that about 37 cubic kilometres of ice will melt by the end of the century, making this the biggest single ice loss event in the Alpine region.

Scientists project that the Alpine region will be mostly ice-free by 2100, with the exception of isolated icy patches at high elevations. While this volume of ice will represent about 5 per cent of current levels, the Alps could still suffer a major loss if current emissions are restricted to levels that remain within the Paris Agreement. In the meantime, the melting of glaciers will have a profound effect on local ecosystems and economies, and it will also affect tourism.

The loss of glacier water supply from glaciers may seem insignificant in annual terms, but it will impact cash crops in water-scarce pre-monsoon communities. By 2100, about 37 cubic kilometres of ice will melt in the Alpine region, and this reduction will be exacerbated by the Karakoram Anomaly. Further, the ice loss will also affect downstream communities.

Glaciers account for more than 170,000 cubic kilometres of water. The Arctic, Greenland and Patagonia glaciers contribute the largest portion of this water. Over the last 30 years, the mass loss of glaciers has jumped, reaching nearly three-quarters of the yearly average. In the Alpine region alone, an extra 37 cubic kilometres of ice will melt by 2100, resulting in a 1.2-metre rise in sea levels.

If we continue to emit greenhouse gases, sea levels will rise worldwide. While this rise is inevitable, the timing of the melting of large ice sheets depends on how much our emissions increase. If these emissions continue to rise, the ice sheets in the Alpine region could collapse fast, causing sea levels to rise as quickly as 2 meters. There is a chance that the ice sheets will collapse and melt before that point.

According to IPCC estimates, about 37 cubic kilometres of ice in Europe and North America will melt by 2100. The ice is already displacing water. Thus, the ice that is floating above sea level will not raise sea levels. However, the increased discharge of icebergs to the seas will raise sea levels. So, in this way, we will be able to monitor the rise of sea levels in the Alpine region and see what impacts they have on it.

Globally, there are about seven million square kilometres of glaciers. Their combined volume amounts to about 170,000 cubic kilometres. They are important in terms of global sea levels and regional runoff. Using satellite altimetry and observation data, scientists have based their estimates on glacier mass. These numbers are likely to increase dramatically if the Alpine region continues to lose glaciers.

About 15 percent of Himalayan glaciers will melt by 2100

Climate change threatens to melt the Himalayan glaciers, which feed more than a quarter of the world's freshwater supply. The Hindu Kush and Himalaya range span from Afghanistan to China and provide a vital water supply for more than two billion people. This massive ice store is home to Everest and K2, and feeds waterways that disrupt crops and disrupt food supplies. By 2100, as much as one-third of the Himalayan glaciers will be gone.

Human-caused climate change is leading to accelerated ice melt and warmer oceans. Himalayan glaciers are unable to keep pace with these changes, causing rapid melt. In fact, there have been reports of shifting South Asian monsoon patterns causing Himalayan ice to retreat. But scientists believe the problem is much more complicated than this. If we are to preserve the water supply in South Asia, we must act now.

This melting ice will cause seasonal flooding, as well as glacial lakes. These glaciers also cause catastrophic outburst floods. One such flood in Nepal killed 60 people and destroyed homes and infrastructure. Ultimately, this will disrupt food production and the lives of millions of people. The climate change impact of Himalayan glaciers is a major concern for people in these countries. They depend on the ice to produce electricity and provide clean water.

Researchers from Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory and the University of Leeds have calculated the impact of global warming on Himalayan glaciers. This study shows that the region's glaciers will lose up to 66 percent of their ice by 2100, despite their current size. With that much ice lost, it is no wonder it is so dangerous.

While the rate of Himalayan glacier melt is comparable to the global average, it is much faster in the eastern regions. Those in eastern Nepal and Bhutan north of the main divide are losing mass more quickly than the western areas. In addition, these glaciers are ending in lakes, which have a number of warming effects. The lakes are also becoming larger. A global response is necessary to help prevent the melting of glaciers.

The IPCC report warned that about 15 percent of the Himalayan glaciers will melt by 2101, but it has since been revised. While the IPCC is still predicting an acceleration of glacier melt, recent data suggests that the pace is not increasing any faster than predicted. The IPCC has even vilified scientists in India who published data that showed glaciers weren't shrinking at all.

While global warming is a big issue, a recent study showed that climate change is largely caused by volcanic activity and not carbon dioxide. Despite global warming being a major problem, the IPCC also found evidence of geothermal activity under the ice. For example, geothermal activity under the West Antarctic Ice Sheet caused glacier melt in the first place. Global warming alarmists have failed to learn from previous mistakes and are overselling global warming hype.

About 40 percent of Swiss glaciers will melt by 2050

The amount of ice left on Swiss glaciers has dropped by 50 percent since 1850. And while the glaciers have recovered to a certain extent, they will still lose a substantial amount of ice by 2050. Scientists expect that by 2050, only about 25 percent of the glaciers will remain. The amount of ice left on the Swiss glaciers will depend on climate changes in the next 50 years.

Despite the large numbers of Swiss glaciers, many of them remain unmapped. In order to better understand their extent, researchers need to use aerial images to estimate the percentage of these glaciers with debris coverage. These data will allow scientists to model the potential impacts of future climate change on these glaciers. In addition, scientists need to know the underlying climate change to predict the impact of global warming on Swiss glaciers.

A new study shows that the melting of European Alps glaciers is a real concern. Under a moderate and limited warming scenario, the Alps will lose about half of their present ice volume. In the long run, a strong warming scenario could cause these glaciers to disappear completely. By 2100, this would mean a mostly ice-free Alps. The study is published in the journal The Cryosphere and was presented today at the EGU General Assembly in Vienna.

The melting of glaciers has been attributed to climate change and industrial activity. Glacier ice can also carry contaminants, and meltwater should reduce their concentration in the lake ecosystems downstream. Because glaciers are the largest stores of legacy pollutants, such as dichlorodiphenyl trichloroethane, they are also the most unstable. And as these pollutants are located in mountainous regions flanking large urban centers, they are likely to accumulate in lake ecosystems downstream from the glacierized mountains.

This is a grim prediction, but it is not the only ice-free mountain range in Switzerland. There are also small glaciers that are unlikely to survive a warming climate. The Swiss dwarf glaciers, for example, are expected to lose 50 percent of their area in the next decade. Even if they survive, they will likely be a small patch of ice in a shaded niche by the end of the century.

This loss of glaciers would be disastrous for the landscape, ecosystem, and economy of the Alpine region. The glaciers provide a vital supply of water for crops, agriculture, and hydroelectricity, and are an important part of the Alps' landscape. Adaptation and mitigation measures must be put into place in order to address the consequences of glacier loss and shrinking. While it is not feasible to stop the melting, it is necessary to plan for the future.