The Johnson government appears to be in danger of collapse after two key ministers resign. Within minutes of Johnson's announcement, the Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak quit. These resignations come on the heels of a YouGov poll that suggests that 69% of Britons want Boris Johnson to resign. But will they do so?

The Prime Minister has ordered a probe into the sex of Conservative MP Jeremy Pincher, who resigned from his whip's office on 30 June. The Deputy Chief Whip, who is an ally of Prime Minister David Cameron, was removed from his role following a scandal involving an untoward pass on a young Tory activist. A subsequent internal investigation cleared Pincher of any misconduct. The former Conservative whip has since become an independent MP and is now an independent.

The resigning of Jeremy Pincher's whip's office comes amid a wider political scandal. Earlier this year, Pincher resigned from the whips' office after allegations that he made unwanted sexual advances to a woman he was dating. While the party later cleared him, there was still some controversy over Mr Pincher, which led to the prime minister's decision not to appoint him as chief whip this year.

The MP's resignation came amid growing pressure on Boris Johnson to remove Mr Pincher from the party. There are now questions about his judgement, and Pincher was warned about the appointment after a string of sexual misconduct allegations. Despite these questions, the Welsh Secretary, Simon Hart, has refused to comment on whether a probe is underway into Mr Pincher's alleged behaviour. The investigation into the allegations is still early, and a hasty investigation could prove counter-productive.

As a result of the resigning Tory MP, Yvette Cooper has called for Mr Pincher's whip to be suspended. Her remarks are reminiscent of Neil Parish's resignation from Parliament following allegations that he had viewed pornography in the Commons. The allegations are so serious that the Prime Minister's actions will be insufficient. However, the Conservatives' decision has been criticised for allowing the standards of public life to fall.

The alleged misconduct of Pincher has been linked to Johnson personally. Boris Johnson issued a grovelling apology statement and re-appointed Pincher to the whip's office. The scandal has sparked widespread outrage among Conservative MPs, with few believing Johnson has any handle on it. Pincher's resignation has also tied Johnson to the scandal directly through the Prime Minister's lack of transparency. Pincher was appointed to the whip's office when he knew there had been complaints about him.

Chancellor of the Exchequer also resigns

A week of turmoil for the Conservative Party has seen the Chancellor of the Exchequer resign in protest at the government's handling of Brexit and the tumultuous tenure of Robin Walker as minister of state for school standards. Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak have also quit their respective posts in the prime minister's Cabinet, with Steve Barclay taking their place. Boris Johnson is now facing a rift within his party, with Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid stepping down.

Rishi Sunak was the finance secretary before becoming chancellor. He was brought into cabinet last year and oversaw the roll-out of coronavirus vaccines. The new chancellor will face the most difficult economic test in Britain in years. Inflation has reached its highest level in four decades and is predicted to remain at a high of 10 percent, with the cap on household bills being reset higher. Households are already facing the worst income squeeze in decades, with many trying to spend less while personal debt levels soar.

The resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid are a potentially fatal blow for Boris Johnson's premiership. The three ministers resigned within minutes of each other, presenting a stark challenge to Johnson's ability to maintain control. The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, all had their own reasons for quitting.

YouGov poll says 69% of Britons want Boris Johnson to resign

A YouGov poll has found that 69% of Britons want Boris Johnson, the British foreign secretary, to step down. While Boris Johnson has avoided scandal and narrowly avoided the first vote of no confidence, the British public are growing increasingly dissatisfied with his leadership. According to the poll, 69% of British people want Boris Johnson to leave his position, but not as soon as they'd hoped.

In the poll, more than half of Tory voters said they wanted Boris Johnson to quit, compared to 34% of non-Tory voters. That means that even if the Conservative party does not win the election, the prime minister will have to face a tough task in defending his leadership. The poll results are not encouraging, but they do point to the growing anger and dissatisfaction with Boris Johnson's leadership.

In addition to Johnson's leadership, two cabinet ministers have resigned. Two dissident Conservative MPs, Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, have resigned. The resignations have led to a reshuffle in the government, with Steve Barclay and Nadhim Zahawi becoming the new health secretary and chancellor, respectively.

There is a growing chorus of lawmakers who want Boris Johnson to resign. After the resignation of the finance and health secretaries, Johnson will have to face the parliamentary committee chairs for a scheduled two-hour grilling. Meanwhile, the prime minister will also face an interview with the media to answer for his performance and the handling of the scandals. It will be interesting to see whether he's able to remain in office.

While Johnson's position has been under fire for some time now, the British public remains split over his future. The current Government culture is far from what voters have wanted for years. In fact, the holidays act is so permissive that a fake text can be set up by the ministry staff. And yet the latest poll shows that a YouGov poll has revealed that a record number of Britons want Boris Johnson to step down.