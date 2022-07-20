Europe is in the midst of a massive heatwave, with many areas of the continent experiencing some of the highest temperatures of 2019. Many cities were even hotter than their record-breaking heatwave days last year. This heatwave is a result of high-pressure systems that draw warm air from the Sahara, suppressing cloud cover.

The intense heatwave that's been plaguing western Europe is set to continue as the second dangerous heat wave of the summer arrives in the area. The heat has begun in North Africa and moved east, fueled by an Atlantic low-pressure system. Already, temperatures in some regions are up to 10 degrees Celsius or 50 degrees Fahrenheit higher than normal. This heat is not going away anytime soon, as Portugal, Spain, and even Texas have issued drought warnings.

European heatwave breaks record

Europe is in the midst of a massive heatwave, with many areas of the continent experiencing some of the highest temperatures of 2019. Many cities were even hotter than their record-breaking heatwave days last year. This heatwave is a result of high-pressure systems that draw warm air from the Sahara, suppressing cloud cover. The heatwave is set to continue for at least a month. Here are the most notable high temperatures this year in Europe.

Despite the high temperatures, people are encouraged to limit their activities and spend as much time as possible inside an air-conditioned building or shaded areas. The weather service in France has warned against public events and indoor activities without air conditioning. On Thursday, temperatures in many parts of France reached 40 C. One area in Tarascon broke its own record for the hottest night in July, with 26.8 degrees Celsius. This heatwave is putting huge pressure on the energy systems.

As Europe struggles with a growing number of severe droughts, the combination of heat, wind, and lightning from thunderstorms is increasing the risk of wildfires. In addition, the second likely-to-break-record heat wave features hot dry air trapped between cold stormy systems in the Atlantic and eastern Europe. This air is known as a "little heat dome," causing extreme heat conditions throughout the region. These heatwaves are the latest example of the damaging effects of climate change on the environment.

The heatwave in France and the Netherlands was largely the result of climate change, and the Netherlands and UK were particularly hard hit. This early-season heatwave would have been virtually unthinkable before global warming. The Netherlands and Germany would have been eight to 10 times less likely to experience a heatwave without climate change. Heatwaves can be deadly, especially for the poorest people without air conditioning. It is critical that we understand the effects of heat on our health and safety, and take action now to ensure that the worst of these extreme events can be avoided.

Drought warnings issued in Portugal

A number of countries in the Mediterranean are now facing the specter of a prolonged dry spell, including Portugal. The country has experienced exceptionally dry weather since October, with rainfall totaling just over half the average for the past nine months. In fact, the country is currently experiencing its second-lowest rainfall total since reliable national records were first kept in 1931. In Portugal, however, the problem will be worsened by a dry climate than in other Mediterranean countries.

In June, 96% of Portugal was affected by extreme or severe drought. As a result, authorities have raised the level of alert, prohibiting the burning of stubble and fireworks at summer festivals. Portugal's government has also ordered the activation of civil protection and emergency plans, since more than half of all wildfires start due to human negligence. Furthermore, Portugal has banned the use of farm machinery and fireworks, which are usually prohibited in dry climates.

The recent drought in Portugal is a result of a combination of factors, including the fact that Portugal is the driest European country. The country has experienced drought many times in the past, but recent months have been particularly dry. The average temperature in May was 19 degrees Celsius - about 5 degrees Celsius - a full five degrees hotter than normal. In May, rainfall totaled only nine millimeters (0.35 inches) - a third of the average. And, according to climate scientists, as temperatures rise, Portugal is likely to suffer the worst drought in more than 70 years.

As greenhouse gas levels increase, the Azores High will continue to expand, resulting in more intense droughts throughout the Iberian Peninsula. This will have serious consequences for key crops. As the Azores High expands, it will also threaten the region's water supply, causing a severe risk of drought. In addition, it is likely to make the winters of Western Europe much drier. Therefore, it's imperative to address drought on a regional scale.

Spain braces for second dangerous heat wave of summer

As temperatures in Portugal and Poland soar, Spain is preparing for its second dangerous heat wave of the summer. Portugal is expected to reach the mid-upper 30s C on Wednesday, and could easily top 40 C, which is nearly 104 F. Parts of Poland could see temperatures of 35 to 40 C, which is more than 11 degrees Celsius above average. The air quality is also expected to worsen, with calimas forming in some areas. The high temperatures will make it harder to see, and may cause orange skies.

The heatwave is expected to continue into Thursday, and firefighters have already been battling fires. Firefighters have been busy at work in the forest, with a federal police helicopter dropping water on a blaze near Frohnsdorf. The German Weather Service has issued a warning that UV levels and reduced night cooling will lead to increasingly hot temperatures. In some areas, water rationing has been introduced. This follows an unusually dry spring, when temperatures spiked to over 40 C in parts of the country.

The temperatures in southern Spain are normally high in the summer. But this week, they have hit the low 40s in the Basque Country, Andalusia, Castilla La Mancha, and Extremadura. Galicia is also bracing for high temperatures of 42C in the Mino valley, while 13 other regions have orange or yellow weather alerts. In the meantime, the British capital, London, is expected to feel temperatures of 45C on Wednesday.

Europe has barely recovered from the last heatwave. Portugal and Spain are now bracing for the next dangerous heat wave, which is expected to continue until next week. The heat is also expected to affect parts of France, with temperatures reaching the mid-thirties in some places. Even the United Kingdom is also bracing for the heat, with the British MetDesk predicting sweaty highs until the end of the week.

Western Europe is bracing for another dangerous heat wave this summer that is expected to disrupt transportation and set all-time high temperatures. Spain, France, and Portugal have all issued heat alerts. Meanwhile, the intense heat is expected to worsen the already high forest fires in southern Europe. The UK Met Office has even issued an Amber heat warning for Sunday July 17.

Extreme heat slides westward along Gulf Coast to Texas

The sweltering heat is continuing to grip the southern portion of the United States, with many cities setting new highs. Austin, San Antonio and Tyler recorded high temperatures on Tuesday, while a heat index of 110 degrees was recorded in Tyler on Wednesday. By next week, the heat will spread into the Midwest and Great Lakes. The National Weather Service is urging residents to take precautions against heat-related illness and death.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a heat warning for 50 million people, with many in the south under heat advisories. The Southeast will experience some respite from the extreme heat this weekend, though the worst of it will spread westward into the south central U.S. in the coming days. This week's heat-wave is expected to last through the end of August, with temperatures reaching into the triple digits in some parts of the country.

The cause of this extreme heat is unclear, but it is caused by climate change, which makes these events more frequent and longer lasting. The extreme heat is expected to affect 62 million Americans through June 28. Tens of millions have already felt it in recent weeks. Despite this, the sun has become a powerful tool in bringing heat waves closer to us. But how does it affect us? Read on to learn how human-induced climate change can help mitigate extreme heat.

The Gulf Coast may see record-breaking temperatures this weekend, with widespread highs in the 90s expected on Wednesday. There is also a chance of isolated thunderstorms each afternoon and evening with strong wind gusts and hail, but for the most part, it will be dry. Stacker says that the hot weather will be a factor in determining the future of the region's climate. In the meantime, residents should take precautions to stay safe and comfortable.