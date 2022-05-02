European Union leaders have proposed to suspend fees on imports from Ukraine for a year. The measure will help Ukrainian businesses export their products to the EU. The recent Russian invasion has severely affected the country's economy, limiting its export routes and production capacity.

The EU is planning to suspend fees on Ukraine imports for a year. This move is necessary to make sure Moscow is paying the full price for any future aggression. The EU is already liberalising truck drivers' conditions and channeling Ukrainian exports through its infrastructure. Such measures aim to provide more flexibility for Ukrainian producers. However, the decision to suspend import fees will require the approval of the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union.

The EU has agreed to suspend fees on Ukraine imports for a year as part of a wider package of measures to help the country's economy recover. In addition to helping Ukrainian exporters, the move will also suspend EU anti-dumping measures on Ukrainian steel exports. In an unprecedented move, the EU hopes to boost Ukraine's exports to the EU, easing the financial burden on exporters and producers.

Ukraine is one of the most energy-intensive countries in Europe. Although Ukraine has made improvements in its industrial sector, it has not made the necessary investments in energy infrastructure modernization. As a result, the country relies heavily on imported petroleum and other liquids to meet its domestic demand. According to the Energy Information Agency, in 2020, imported petroleum and other liquids accounted for 70 percent of the country's liquids demand.

Earlier, Ukraine was the largest exporter of coal to the EU. But in 2020, it exported just 3,000 short tons of coal. While Russia has threatened to invade Ukraine, it has not, in fact, done so. Ukraine's economic dependence on Russian fuels has weakened its allies in Europe. It is also a threat to security. So the EU is making efforts to break economic ties with Russia, in order to stop the Ukraine war.

In response to the crisis, the German government said it was committed to supporting the Ukrainian government and its people. It also announced that it will support Ukraine by sending heavy weapons and a delegation to the UN Security Council on Friday. The Netherlands has offered to send a delegation to Ukraine in November, and the EU has also voted in favor of a resolution condemning the Russian invasion. Earlier this week, Germany had cut its forecasts after the Ukraine crisis.

The European Commission also announced plans to boost energy supplies to Europe. Energy prices have skyrocketed in Europe since Russia invaded the country. Now, European leaders must look for ways to stabilize costs and combat climate change. The energy transition has stalled in the past five years. If the gas crisis persists, EU leaders must find a way to protect businesses and households from soaring prices. The move to renewable sources of energy would also help combat climate change.

Moscow must maximise costs for Russia to prevent future aggression

The United States should prepare for a long-term campaign in support of Ukraine and raise costs for Moscow. Russia has several weaknesses and a sustained campaign could result in a temporary deescalation, but Moscow will likely continue to meddle in Ukraine. As a result, the United States must work to keep Ukraine safe and raise costs for Moscow to prevent future aggression. Let us examine the two different approaches.

The first method would be to reassure Moscow that it is not provoking an escalation of tensions. Russia's aggression has been a major source of tension in Europe, and the threat of such a war is real. The United States is focusing on raising costs for Russia and reassuring NATO members of its collective defense. But it has not given sufficient attention to containing the conflict in Ukraine and preventing it from spreading.

The second approach would be to intensify Russian pressure on the neighboring states that provide safe havens for government-in-exiles and insurgents. Russia will likely increase its military presence in Kaliningrad, the Baltics, and patrol the Baltic Sea more aggressively. In addition, Moscow would deploy hybrid war tactics, such as cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns, to destabilise countries that provide safe havens for Russian troops.

Washington sent CIA Director Bill Burns to warn Moscow of the consequences of further Russian aggression, and this did not produce results. But Washington's concerns were made public. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also criticised Moscow's military buildup, raising the prospect of a major new Russian offensive. Blinken also expressed strong support for Ukraine's government. This could prove to be a critical strategy in the future.

In the meantime, the transatlantic community must fortify itself against this escalation and to maintain peace in Europe. Until the Kremlin stops its aggression, the transatlantic community needs to remain on its guard. The key is to keep Moscow in check and pressuring him to change his calculus. A successful deterrence policy would leave the transatlantic community stronger and more secure. A diplomatic initiative with Ukraine is a better option.

Similarly, the G12 summit can address the growing strategic alignment between Russia and China. The conflict in Europe pushes the two countries closer together. China's increasing ties with Europe are also under threat from Russia's aggressive actions. The G12 could also explore ways to increase friction between the two countries to improve the security situation in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region. With a strong US-European policy, Moscow will be more hesitant to strike Ukraine. Furthermore, the Kremlin may regard Germany as a particularly important partner, and a strong German stance could influence Putin's calculus.

Moldova has been focusing on bringing in Ukrainian refugees

Having been hit by the Russian invasion of Crimea, Moldova has been focusing on bringing in the first wave of Ukrainian refugees. Moldova has been concentrating on helping the refugees, but the fate of this small nation remains unclear. Evangelical Christians are concentrating on providing aid and food for the refugees, but it's important to remember that the majority of Moldovans are transiting through the country and are not directly in the displaced population.

The first groups of Ukrainian refugees started lining up at the Moldovan border on the day the war broke out. Moldovan President Maia Sandu declared that all border crossings would be open on February 24, and increased capacity at the border crossings. There are volunteers and government workers waiting at the borders to help the refugees, and Moldovan volunteers have organized transportation and shelter. Free buses and shelter are provided by the government, and many are staying at the Moldexpo convention center in Chisinau.

While the country has struggled with corruption, its people are now scrambling to help those in need. Some Moldovans even trust their government enough to send money for humanitarian aid. A Moldovan refugee, who returned to the country last August after living in the United States for 20 years, says the government's recent generosity is a sign of a changing nation and a return to traditional values.

Since the war in Ukraine broke out, more than 35,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled to the Republic of Moldova. While some of them continue their journey to other European countries, others simply stay to wait for the day they can return to their homes. One woman who arrived in Moldova at the beginning of March had a family who would shelter her. They were so kind to her that they offered her a place to stay for the next few months, which she took.

The EU has been supportive of this approach, and the United Nations Human Rights Office in Moldova has played an integral role in monitoring the border and mobilizing support for the refugees as they come to the country. In the last two months, over 420,000 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Moldova, of which about 346,735 stayed in the country and another 8,000 went to the Transnistria region of Moldova. The Transnistria region is a protracted conflict zone, and the UN is grappling with different challenges.

As the country continues to focus on bringing in refugees from Ukraine, the situation in Transnistria is likely to worsen. Transnistria, a breakaway region of Ukraine, is located on the country's eastern border and is home to 1,500 Russian troops. Moldova has tried to avoid conflict with Transnistria, but the people there might not want to get involved in fighting. And Moldova has a large stockpile of Soviet-era ammunition and explosives.