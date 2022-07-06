The northern regions are suffering from an extreme drought, which has weakened the food supply and caused a drop in the country's economic output. The government has declared a state of emergency in five regions and allocated 38 million euros to relief efforts. These emergency measures will cover areas bordering the Po and eastern Alps water basins.

Torrid heat and exceptionally dry conditions have hurt corn and sunflower production

While the production of both crops has been affected by a variety of factors, such as drought and heat, sunflower yields are still higher than corn. Sunflowers are primarily grown for oil, with soybean meal being the most valuable by-product. Sunflower oil is considered a premium oil, with a light yellow color and high unsaturated fatty acid content. It has a neutral taste and a high smoke point, and is preferred in several sunflower-producing countries.

Some producers in the region have been experimenting with a corn and sunflower intercrop, though the results have been mixed. One experiment revealed that straight sunflower silage decreased milk yields by 9%. Despite this, sunflower silage is generally recognized as an acceptable forage for steers, dry cows, and low milk producers. Sunflower is a broadleaf annual with round stems that become woody later in the season.

Sunflowers are not considered drought-tolerant, but often produce satisfactory results during dry conditions. The plant's extensive taproot, extending to 6.5 feet, helps it survive a period of high water stress. Sunflower is particularly sensitive to water stress, particularly during the 20-day period just before and after flowering. In those times, irrigation increases yield, oil content, and test weight, while reducing protein content.

Despite the aforementioned factors, corn and sunflower are more susceptible to the conditions in northern Italy. Fortunately, there are plenty of solutions to improve these conditions. A nutrient-rich soil will produce a better crop, despite the high cost of fertilization. Sunflower will benefit from a higher nitrogen content. The same is true for corn, so the optimal level of nitrogen for sunflower is around 6.0. The recommended rate of N is determined by soil organic matter and the previous crop history.

Despite the lack of water in Northern Italy, a growing population and climate are contributing to poor sunflower and corn production in the region. It is also vital to note that a good sunflower plant has high nutritional value and is high in vitamins A, C and E. The sunflower was first domesticated in the Americas and was widely used as food and feed by Native Americans. Eventually, it was grown and used in Europe as an oil crop, and is now the most popular vegetable in the region.

Farmers have cut plantings

A new state of emergency has been declared in Italy, with the country facing severe drought conditions. The state of emergency covers lands bordering the Po River, the eastern Alps, and other areas with water resources. It will also allow the government to allocate extra funds for relief efforts, which will be essential given the dwindling water supplies. Italy's largest agricultural union said the drought has already hit the country's farm fields, with half of the Po Valley's livestock suffering from the lack of water. In addition, water levels in the Lake Maggiore and Lake Garda have dropped significantly, and the Tiber River has drained in Rome.

The extreme heat and drought conditions have caused a 30% reduction in seasonal harvests, according to Coldiretti, an agricultural group. Experts have said the drought is costing the country 3 billion euros. Mario Draghi, the prime minister of the eurozone, has rushed home early from the Nato summit last week to chair a meeting on the crisis. The country's farmers have been left with no choice but to look to their suppliers for relief.

Five northern regions of Italy have been declared drought zones, causing severe food shortages. The five affected provinces include Emilia-Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Piedmont, and Veneto. The drought is attributed to the lack of rainfall in the eastern Alpine basins, which causes the river to dry up. The low water levels have already had an impact on local farming, hydroelectric power, and drinking water.

As part of the emergency, cities have put water restrictions in place and rationed supplies. Cities such as Verona have cut water withdrawals for agriculture and have closed decorative fountains. In the north, the drought has resulted in sharp decreases in hydroelectric power production. Hydroelectric plants account for nearly 20% of the country's energy production. The announcement comes one day after a glacier collapse in the Italian Alps killed seven people.