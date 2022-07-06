Despite Turkey's threats to veto the accession bids, NATO members have unanimously signed off on the protocol for the Nordic countries. While these countries have a long-standing relationship with the alliance, ratification by all member states is necessary before the accession bids can become effective.

Despite Turkey's threats to veto the accession bids, NATO members have unanimously signed off on the protocol for the Nordic countries. While these countries have a long-standing relationship with the alliance, ratification by all member states is necessary before the accession bids can become effective. The protocol for Finland and Sweden's membership is expected to be ratified in the coming months.

30 member states sign off on accession protocols for Finland and Sweden

NATO member states have signed off on accession protocols for Finland and Sweden. While both countries have historically been neutral nations, both countries were blocked from joining by Turkey, which cited historical grievances and support for militant groups. While the countries agreed to meet Turkey's concerns, the move is likely to strain relations with Russia. But if the new members want to be on NATO's "good side," they will have to make concessions.

The accession protocols for both countries were signed by 30 NATO member states on Tuesday, with the remaining steps being for their respective parliaments to approve them. Once ratified, these new countries will have greater access to NATO's intelligence and participate in NATO meetings. The protocol, however, does not protect these nations until their parliaments ratify it, which could take months or even a year.

In addition to Sweden, the decision to welcome Finland and Turkey to NATO came after a summit in Madrid, when NATO's leaders met to discuss the future of the alliance. After the summit, all 30 member nations signed off on the decisions. This step marks the official start of the ratification process for both countries. Turkey could still be a problem, and the president of Sweden warned that Ankara may block the process if the two countries failed to extradite terror suspects. The two countries may also be reluctant to extradite a network of exiled clerics who are accused of the failed 2016 coup in Turkey.

Turkey threatens to block membership

As Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan heads for a NATO summit in Madrid, his stance on the expansion of the alliance may be a cause for concern. While the alliance does not allow expulsions, Turkey is not interested in being kicked out of the organization. However, if Erdogan is serious about the future of the alliance, he may send a trial balloon by blocking the membership of Finland and Sweden.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been attacking NATO over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the move to expand the alliance. Despite his statements, Turkey remains opposed to the expansion. Erdogan recently stated that he would not support the admission of Finland and Sweden to NATO. That could cause a rift within the alliance and make it more difficult to gain more allies. As a result, NATO could be on the verge of a new crisis.

In the end, Erdogan's threat to block NATO membership will not prevent Sweden, Finland, and Norway from becoming members. It will only highlight Turkey's concerns regarding its security. In addition to blocking Sweden, Finland has a similar arms embargo on Turkey. But what's worse, Turkey has also threatened to block the accession of Norway, Denmark, and Iceland. If Turkey blocks these countries, it will be the most problematic in the future.

Erdogan is also threatening to block NATO membership in an effort to regain its freedom to buy Russian weapons and military equipment. The move, prompted by Russia, has made Turkey's relationship with NATO a mess. It strained relations with the United States, which subsequently blocked the sale of F-35 combat jets to Turkey. If Ankara does not get an assurance on the sale of F-35 jets, the deal with Moscow is unlikely to stand.

Finland and Sweden have a long history of working with NATO

Although neither Finland nor Sweden are members of NATO, both countries have a long history of cooperation with the Alliance. Both have maintained a policy of nonalignment and neutrality on security issues, and they have contributed to NATO-led operations in the Balkans, Afghanistan and Iraq. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, cooperation between Helsinki and Stockholm has increased dramatically. Both countries have been invited to NATO foreign ministers' meetings, and Swedish armed forces have recently participated in exercises on NATO's eastern flank.

In addition to their participation in NATO's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, Finland and Sweden have also contributed fighter jets to NATO's mission in Libya. Their contributions are fairly distributed among the various NATO members, ensuring that all countries can contribute to the Alliance's mission in conflict zones. Finland and Sweden are considered strategic partners, and the alliance's strong relationship with them demonstrates the importance of their cooperation.

The Finns' pragmatic approach toward NATO is a good fit for their relationship with Moscow. They share a 1,340-kilometer border with Russia, which differs from their Swedish neighbors' more traditional ties with Moscow. Finland declared its independence during the Russian Revolution, and suffered heavily during the Second World War. After the war, the Soviet Union imposed a pact of cooperation and friendship on Finland. Once the Soviet Union collapsed, Finland became non-aligned and applied for EU membership.

Joining NATO would mean more joint training and planning, and the two nations' forces would be able to participate in NATO operations around the world, including those in the Baltic states. In addition, Sweden and Finland have both had a long history of working with NATO and have even participated in peacekeeping operations after the Cold War. If either of these nations join NATO, it would make sense to increase the level of defense commitments that each nation makes.

In recent years, Finland and Sweden have become strong NATO partners, conducting joint military exercises, sharing intelligence, and supporting NATO missions. The alliance's open door continued to remain open for both countries until the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But as the Ukraine crisis unfolded, the two countries decided to reconsider their strategic relationship with NATO. They were able to keep their relationship open until the crisis in Ukraine, and both countries will now be closer than ever.

All 30 member states must formally approve membership bids before they can be ratified

Earlier this week, Canada formally ratified the accession protocols for Finland and Sweden. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the leaders of Finland and Sweden at the NATO Summit to discuss the process. The ratification process will bring the countries closer to full membership. Both Finland and Sweden sent their official letters of application to NATO on May 18. In Canada, the federal cabinet authorized the Foreign Affairs Minister to ratify the entry protocols for the two countries.

After last week's NATO summit, the ambassadors from all of the current members of the alliance unanimously approved the decisions made by the summit. The decisions to admit Sweden and Finland could still face opposition from the Turkish government, which feared the two countries would not respect the NATO's rules. In the meantime, Turkey's president has threatened to block the process if the two countries fail to extradite Turkish terrorist suspects.

However, Sweden's decision to ratify its membership bid has been highly controversial and has divided political opinion. In January, less than half of the Finnish people supported membership, but that number was down to less than 30 percent. Since the Russian invasion, however, public support for the membership bid rose to 53 percent. By May, it soared to 76 percent, making the membership bid more acceptable.

The accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO will likely reshape the alliance and create new security challenges in the Nordic, Arctic, and Baltic regions. By joining, the alliance will extend its boundary with Russia, creating a new front to pressure and protect from Russia. Finland and Sweden had previously defined their geopolitical identity around non-alignment, but Russian aggression forced them to reconsider their security priorities. They will now be under the NATO umbrella and be under US nuclear power.

The process to ratify a NATO membership bid is complicated, but can be accomplished successfully. A process known as consensus decision-making ensures that the majority of countries in a group agree on a decision. In some cases, member states agree to disagree on an issue and reach a consensus in order to ratify the membership bid. It also makes the process much faster.