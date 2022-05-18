Initially, it was unclear whether Finland or Sweden should apply for membership. Until the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it wasn't even on the minds of Finnish or Swedish politicians. They won't become formally protected by NATO's mutual defense guarantees until they have joined the alliance.

The question of whether Finland should join NATO is a hot one for Finns. The country has been strongly opposed to the alliance for decades, but recent polls have shown over 75% of Finns support membership. They are also increasingly concerned about Russian military might in the Ukraine. Finnish security analysts Charly Salonius-Pasternak and Tobias Heiskanen both say they support membership. But what should Finland's leaders do?

The recent invasion of Ukraine has prompted Finland and Sweden to reconsider their non-alignment policy. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, public support for NATO membership soared. A recent opinion poll from the Finnish public showed that 76% of Finns support joining NATO, compared to less than half in January of last year. Adding to this, the new government is likely to be able to convince Finland to join NATO as soon as possible.

Despite their differences, the two countries have become strong partners of NATO. They share intelligence and take part in military exercises. In addition, they have supported NATO's mission in Afghanistan. Until the Ukraine crisis, their open door policy toward NATO continued unaffected. It would be a mistake to turn Finland's open-door policy into a closed door. If the EU were to open its doors to Finland, it would lose a key ally.

The influx of Russian troops in Ukraine has also increased the likelihood of an attack on Europe. Despite the emergence of the European Union, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has prompted Finland to step up its military cooperation with Nato. Finland's recent decision to become a member of NATO is a major step in Nordic defense policy. In the Cold War, Finland avoided being a member of the alliance, but remained a neutral buffer between the East and West.

While the new strategic concept for NATO will change the priorities, the prime minister of Greece has been circulating the idea of defending Greece and Turkey against 'threats.' He implied that Greece might be the next target for the alliance. The prime minister of Turkey has also made the same point. In any case, the US will be a strong ally and Finland must protect that advantage to avoid confrontation with Russia. A decision regarding the future of NATO will be made within weeks.

While the ascension of Sweden and Finland to NATO is expected, the relationship between Finland and Russia is not the same. The two countries are closely integrated, and will most likely move together. Until Sweden and Finland formally join NATO, they will not be protected by the alliance's mutual defense guarantees. As a result, Finland and Sweden's accession would prevent NATO from extending its influence beyond the Atlantic Ocean.

Since Finland shares an 830-mile border with Russia, it has maintained a neutral stance in the post-war era. However, it lost 10 percent of its territory to the Soviet Union. This year, Finnish leaders announced their intention to join the alliance. While Russia is opposed to the ascension of Finland and Sweden, the United States has expressed support for its membership.

While Sweden and Finland have become close partners of NATO, their ascension to NATO has been impeded by their political and military differences. In addition, Russia has pledged to stay out of military alliances for over 200 years. Moreover, the small island of Finland could become a vulnerable target in the event of a conflict. Therefore, the two countries may end up in the same place as Finland.

However, the Russian opposition to Sweden and Finland's ascension to NATO does not have to be a cause for concern. The alliance plans to boost its presence in the Baltic region to deter any Russian threat. However, it is important to keep in mind that all 30 NATO members must approve these new members before the new ones can become members. Further, the Turkish government has raised concerns about the ascension of Finland and Sweden because they allegedly support Kurdish militants, which Ankara considers terrorists.

It is unclear whether these two countries' concerns will have any impact on the final outcome of the NATO accession process. Public support for the ascension of Finland and Sweden has risen from 30 percent in January to nearly 80 percent in some polls. The rise in public support for membership in NATO reflects Finland's close ties to the West. In the meantime, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with Cavusoglu and discussed the matter with him.

In addition, the two countries' annexation of the Baltic states and the EU's membership of the European Union has pushed Russia further away from NATO. Russia has long considered the alliance as a threat and has defended its involvement in the Ukraine war as a means of pushing the Western alliance further away from its borders. However, the ascension of Finland and Sweden has largely backfired on Russia's intentions.

The move to expand NATO would take months to finalize, as all current members of the alliance must approve it. Moreover, Russia has criticized the move and warned that it could lead to the use of nuclear weapons in the region. Although these new member states do not oppose the move to join NATO, they are taking a calculated risk. It is unlikely that Russia will agree to this ascension, as the alliance is aimed at promoting stability in the European continent.

Canada wants to be among the first countries to ratify their accession to the alliance

The country wants to join Nato as soon as possible and has reached out to EU counterparts to get the process started. The aim is to become one of the first countries to ratify its accession. In the past, countries had to wait eight to 12 months to become part of the alliance. Joly told reporters in Brussels that Canada wants to be one of the first countries to ratify its accession.

To formally join the alliance, the Canadian government must submit a formal application. The process does not have to be lengthy. The Canadian government has to submit a letter of intent from the prime minister of Canada to the US State Department. Once that letter is approved, the process will begin. Then, the Canadian government will wait for the U.S. State Department to receive the ratified instrument.

The Canadian government does not need a Parliament to ratify the alliance because it is a federal agency. However, Canada has expressed support for the rapid accession of Sweden and Finland, two of the countries that have been a founding member of NATO. The ratification process is expected to be completed in one day. In the meantime, the countries must also agree on the terms of membership.

Since NATO was formed, Canada has participated in every mission. In recent years, the country contributed nearly five per cent of the alliance's budget. It has also been a part of the Cold War, NORAD, Middle Power, and Defence Policy. During the Cold War, Canada's military presence was at its height. It was a cause for concern in Ottawa.

While Canada wants to be part of the alliance, it is not entirely clear if Ukraine will be able to join it. As a member of the alliance, the country would have to be willing to accept the military intervention in Ukraine. Currently, Russia focuses its attacks on the Donetsk region of the east of Ukraine and is targeting civilian and military targets in several towns. Meanwhile, the Ukraine's general staff says Russia is still launching attacks around the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, the last major holdout of the Ukrainian forces in a strategic city.

Since the country has had two centuries of military nonalignment, it is unlikely that Russia will approve of the move.