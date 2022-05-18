Without the supply of Russian gas, the EU's economy will be crippled. Without Russian gas, the EU's economy would have a hard time coping with a prolonged shutdown. The preparation process would require years. However, as the European economy depends on Russian gas for nearly half of its energy needs, the EU should prepare to meet its future needs without Russian gas.

The EU has not yet found agreement on the sanctions imposed by Russia. There is a spare import capacity of 1,800 TWh from alternative suppliers of Russian gas. But this is not enough to compensate for the impact of the Russian embargo on the global economy. The European Union has spare import capacity from other suppliers of Russian gas that could offset the impact on the EU. There are other options, however. Read this article for details.

EU has spare import capacity of 1,800 TWh from alternative suppliers to Russia

Assuming that Russia continues to cut back on its gas exports, the EU will have enough storage capacity to offset a reduction in Russian shipments. It has enough capacity to import an additional 320 TWh per year by April 2022, but the European Union's storage capacity will likely be empty by this date because of extreme cold. While the EU does have some spare capacity from alternative suppliers to Russia, this capacity is not sufficient to replace Russian imports.

Currently, about 900 TWh of gas is used in the production of electricity in the EU. By 2021, about 10% of these power plants could run on oil. Some power plants would also be displaced by alternative power plants, resulting in a reduction in gas production. In this way, one TWh of gas not produced with a power plant will save two TWhs of gas burned at less than 50% efficiency.

While this amount may seem insufficient, the EU is already preparing for the worst-case scenario: the EU could survive a prolonged disruption of Russian gas supplies until the end of the summer. LNG imports and demand-side measures could help the EU weather the economic storm. Meanwhile, a significant disruption of Russian gas supplies could force some countries to take emergency measures. The EU should also be prepared to limit domestic consumption to ensure that it can survive the crisis.

Without the supply of Russian gas, the EU's economy will be crippled. Without Russian gas, the EU's economy would have a hard time coping with a prolonged shutdown. The preparation process would require years. However, as the European economy depends on Russian gas for nearly half of its energy needs, the EU should prepare to meet its future needs without Russian gas.

Moreover, the EU's short-term costs to reduce its dependence on Russian gas will likely be high. Nonetheless, if the EU is able to secure an additional 1,800 TWh of gas from alternative suppliers, the total costs to reduce reliance on Russian gas will be minimal. By investing in LNG terminals and alternative energy suppliers, the EU could significantly reduce its reliance on Russian gas while boosting its energy supply as needed. If the EU wants to win this game of chicken with Russia, the EU should develop an energy resilience plan.

Global economic impact of Russian oil embargo

The Russian oil embargo has the potential to wreak havoc on international trade. The sanctions could cause a drop in corporate profits in the U.S. and Europe, which already suffer from high energy costs. These sanctions could also cause some companies to pull out of Russia, which could lower the GDP of some countries. While it is impossible to determine the precise impact of these sanctions on trade, the effects on world economies are expected to be profound.

The IMF estimates that the European Union's output would decline by nearly 3% if Russia stopped shipping oil. Germany's Bundesbank expects its output to shrink by almost 2% in 2022. But some analysts argue that the economic impact would be less severe. In fact, the EU could phase out Russian oil by the end of this year without severe shortages or price increases. Depending on how supply chains were affected, it may take years for the countries to develop new strategies for oil exportation.

The European Union is importing roughly 3.8 million barrels a day from Russia. If it does so, that would be enough to substitute for the Middle East. But Europe's crude exports are largely directed to Asia, where cheaper Russian oil is cheaper. Still, the global economy would need time to adjust to the lower prices of Russian oil. Some major refineries depend on Russian oil pipelines. This could make an economic impact in Europe as well.

Russia's oil embargo would likely increase the pressure on the country, but it could also be a prelude to military action. Russia relies heavily on oil and gas revenues to fund its wars. Indeed, its war against Ukraine has been funded by Western purchases of Russian fossil fuels. If the embargo lasts for years, Russia will probably only sell small amounts of oil to the West for a while before the money tap is turned off for good.

In the worst case scenario, the cuts in Russian oil supplies could cut the amount of oil shipped worldwide. It is estimated that as much as a third of that country's crude oil exports are to the EU, which accounts for 4.3 million barrels a day. In the worst case scenario, the cut could result in a global crude oil price spike of $180 a barrel, followed by a fall in prices because of declining demand and economic growth.

Alternative suppliers to Russian gas

Europe is already a major customer for Russian gas, supplying nearly 40 percent of its needs. But as China's economic growth increases, new pipeline routes are becoming economically viable. That could put pressure on Russia to diversify its suppliers. Other countries such as Qatar and Australia export LNG to Europe, but their governments have remained coy on whether they would step in as a new supplier of gas to the EU. But the EU should not wait any longer.

The international energy agency (IEA) has drawn up plans to reduce European Union imports of Russian gas. In 2021, Russia provided the EU with 155 billion cubic meters of pipeline gas, including 14 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas. Replacing this volume of gas within a year would be difficult. But the IEA and EC estimate that by 2022, a reduction of one-third is achievable.

If the EU were to choose between the two, it would have a better choice over who supplies its natural gas. The EU would be able to choose a supplier that is willing to pay reasonable prices. This would give Russia extra bargaining power, as the EU would have fewer suppliers to compete with. And this wouldn't be a good thing for EU consumers. So, what would an alternative supplier to Russian gas look like?

CIS states are already moving toward higher prices. And if Russia decides to open its pipelines to China, it could have a negative effect on European consumers. If the CIS states get a large enough share of the European market, they could force the Russian government to raise prices for Central Asian gas transiting through Russia. But the Russian government could find Central Asian gas a valuable resource during times of lulls in production.

Impact of Russian gas embargo on Gulf refiners

The United States imports more crude oil from Russia than any other country. Last year, U.S. refiners imported nearly half a million barrels of Russian crude. This oil is processed into diesel, jet fuel, and gasoline blend stocks. Russia is also a significant supplier of crude oil to West Coast refineries. This disruption will likely hit some Gulf refineries harder than others. The following are some of the refiners that are likely to feel the pinch most:

In the United States, about one-quarter of the crude oil that Venezuelan refineries processed went to Gulf Coast refiners. This is especially true of Louisiana refineries, which were the largest users of Venezuelan crude. Without Russian oil, Gulf Coast refineries will likely face a significant lack of feedstock and will have to find another source. Though the U.S. government has made overtures to restore relations with Venezuela, many people feel that they are trading one murderous dictator for another.

In addition to the oil supply, the embargo also has impacted oil companies that import blending components. In addition to BP Products North America, ExxonMobil and BP Products North America imported 18.4 million barrels of blending components to supplement the supply of crude oil. These companies then sold the residual fuel to oil distributors in the Gulf region. A number of other companies also purchased imported fuels.

Oil markets are much more fragmented than crude markets, with demand makeup significantly different from one country to the next. For example, the Russian gas embargo is unlikely to hit the Russian oil exports by much, but it could force Russia to limit oil production if they find no buyers. Shutting down production wells is like death by a thousand cuts. While this is unlikely to happen immediately, the disruption could have devastating consequences on the Gulf refineries.

The U.S. ban on Russian oil and gas imports is likely to raise gas prices in Europe, but is unlikely to result in a massive increase in the Gulf's oil production. The U.S. ban on Russian energy imports is viewed as symbolic in the current situation, given the country's limited dependence on Russian oil. But if the war escalates, further energy sanctions could be deployed.