President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that most of the grain being exported from Ukraine is going to the European Union. He said the landmark deal "cheated" Russia. He accused the West of acting like colonial powers. Most of the grain is exported from Ukraine to countries in the European Union and to poorer nations, like Turkey. Other countries that receive grain from Ukraine include China and Yemen.

The grain deal is not a good deal for the West or for Russia. Russia is burning its goodwill in Ukraine and the rest of the world. The grain deal has not changed the calculus for war. Turkey is establishing a joint command centre to monitor compliance. Putin has been unable to win public trust because of his aggression in Ukraine.

Before this year, Somalia had sourced 90 percent of its wheat from Ukraine and Russia. However, the country is facing a serious food and humanitarian crisis. On Monday, the U.N. said there are "concrete indications of famine in Somalia." It estimated that famine in the country is affecting 850,000 people. In response, the Ukrainian president blamed Russia for the situation.

A recent agreement with Russia to export grain to Ukraine was signed in July. This deal was aimed at averting a global food crisis and guaranteed that ships would be allowed to enter Ukrainian ports and export millions of tonnes of grain to other countries. It was the first significant diplomatic breakthrough of the six-month conflict. The deal is not yet final, however, and both sides must make sure that they are still on track to reach their goals.

A recent criticism of the wartime grain export deal between Russia and Ukraine has revived fears of disruption in the supply of grain. The agreement also stipulated that Russia could purchase millions of artillery shells from North Korea. It's unclear whether Russia would be able to honor the agreement after the sanctions are lifted.

Ukraine blames Russia for blocked grain shipments

In the wake of Russia's recent military operations in Ukraine, the country has imposed sanctions against Russia. Those sanctions have slowed the country's food exports. Ukraine is a leading exporter of sunflower oil, wheat, and corn. Western officials have accused Russia of using food supplies as blackmail. They say that their military forces effectively control all shipping traffic in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian government blames Russia for 'blockading' grain exports. It says that the blockade, coupled with a lack of overland shipping routes, has hampered grain exports. This crisis has prompted the United Nations to send its top diplomat to Russia to urge Moscow to stop the military operation.

Russia denies blocking Ukrainian grain shipments. But the Ukraine has admitted to mining its own ports to prevent Russian ships from scuttling them. It has told Livesay that it does this to protect its ports from Russian attacks. Meanwhile, Russia blames the West for the food crisis.

The blocked grain shipments have caused a food crisis in Ukraine, which has put millions at risk of starvation. Russia blocked Ukraine's Black Sea ports in February, prompting EU nations to accuse Putin of weaponizing food. However, a new deal between Russia and Ukraine will allow grain shipments to resume in the coming weeks.

The Ukrainian president recently visited a port on the Black Sea where grain is stored. The conflict has cut off access to the Black Sea, which has been a vital link for Ukraine's food exports. The president posed in front of a Turkish-flagged ship.

Before the war, Ukraine was exporting five million metric tons of grain every month. Ninety percent of this grain came through Ukraine's Black Sea ports. Ukraine has massive grain silos that store grain prior to export. In fact, the country's infrastructure was designed specifically to ship grains through the Black Sea.

Russia, which is Ukraine's main energy supplier, recently suspended gas deliveries to Germany for ten days, and Ukraine blamed it on the disruption. The European Union has reopened gas supplies, but at reduced volumes, but the Russian gas blockade still has the potential to destabilize global markets. Nevertheless, the escalating tensions served as a reminder of Germany's energy dependency on Russia.

U.S. lifts waivers on sanctions against two Russian state-owned financial institutions

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on two Russian state-owned financial institutions, and this move has a broader impact than the two individual institutions themselves. The sanctions are meant to punish Russia for its use of the Novichok nerve agent in Crimea in March. Under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 (CBW Act), the United States must impose two rounds of sanctions whenever a foreign government uses chemical weapons. The sanctions on these entities prohibit U.S. banks from participating in the primary market for non-ruble-denominated bonds issued by Russia, and also prevent them from issuing loans to Russia.

Moreover, the sanctions have expanded to include Venezuela's state-owned oil company PdVSA, as well as its central bank. This move has been justified by a power struggle in the country's capital, widespread public protests, and an abortive military uprising. The administration hopes that these sanctions will help hasten the transition of the country's government to a democratically elected one.

Moreover, the court ruled that the government had not provided adequate notice in accordance with the law. For example, the company had entered into contracts with the CEO of Rosneft, but did not provide complete and accurate information about these transactions. Furthermore, it had not yet completed the sale.

The BIS has added 22 new entities to its list on November 13, 2019. The entities are located in the UAE, Bahrain, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. Moreover, the new sanctions are also being applied to Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

President Trump's order lifts waivers on sanctions against two Russian financial institutions is a sign of the breakdown of multilateral cooperation to enforce sanctions. The EU is backing the U.S. sanctions on a multilateral level, but it is increasingly willing to act alone.

The new sanctions have the potential to be extremely damaging for the United States. OFAC has also introduced new and more expansive sanctions targeting several Russian state-owned financial institutions. Moreover, its enforcement penalties have now reached a record of more than U.S. $1.2 billion.

European Union sanctions include 351 Russian parliamentarians

The European Union has announced new sanctions against Russia that target top Kremlin officials, leading Moscow "propagandists," as well as 351 Russian parliamentarians. These sanctions are more stringent than US sanctions, and they target individuals and companies that contribute to Russia's aggression. While the EU has not released an official list of targets, it has said that the new restrictions are in response to Moscow's actions that threaten Ukraine's independence and sovereignty.

The EU has also introduced sanctions against 27 other individuals and entities related to Russia's military campaign and self-proclaimed "people's republics" in eastern Ukraine. The sanctions are intended to punish individuals and entities that have been involved in disinformation campaigns and provide financial support to separatist regions. These individuals and entities come from the military, political, and media sectors, and will be subject to travel bans and asset freezes.

In addition to the president of the Russian armed forces, other notable targets include six members of the Russian media. A former editor of The Washington Post, the Russian military's chief of staff, and the editor in chief of the news agency Regnum are among the individuals named on the list. Additionally, the EU has placed sanctions on several members of the Russian military, including Vice Admiral Sergei Mikhailovich Pinchuk and Lieutenant General Andrey Ivanovich Sychevoy.

In addition to the three main targets of the sanctions against Russia, there are also sanctions against North Korea and Iran. The EU's main goal in targeting Russia is to prevent the development of nuclear weapons and to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons, as well as to prevent the proliferation of weapons, equipment, and militants across the border. The European Union will continue to monitor the progress of sanctions against these nations to ensure that they are having the most positive effect for the European Union.

EU sanctions against Russia have increased recently, including the sanctions on Russia's oil, gas, and defence sectors. However, it is unclear whether the sanctions will have the desired impact on the price of oil and gas in the EU, which rely on Russian gas for about 40% of its needs. The sanctions on these countries have led to the rise in prices of steel, aluminum, and other commodities. The EU is also increasingly weighing sanctions against Russia's aluminium and gas exports.