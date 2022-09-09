Queen Elizabeth II had been on the throne since 1952 and had been in poor health for several months. Charles is now ascending the throne of the United Kingdom, with his wife Camilla becoming Queen Consort.

Prince Charles is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and will become king of England after her death. He has been Prince of Wales since July 1958. His mother, Queen Elizabeth, was the longest-serving monarch in British history, reigning for 70 years. Now, Charles will have to choose the right words and actions to lead a country in mourning.

The new king will give a televised address a day after the Queen passes away. After spending Thursday night at Balmoral with the Queen, Charles is now traveling to London with his wife, Camilla. He will meet Prime Minister Liz Truss. He is expected to address the nation in the coming days.

Elizabeth was the world's longest-reigning monarch. She endured the horrors of World War II, the pandemic, and personal turmoil in her family. Elizabeth's death ushered in a 10 day national mourning period, with Charles becoming the new king on Day one.

Her husband, Prince Philip, died in April, 2021. The queen had four children, eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was succeeded by Charles, prince of Wales, and Camilla, duchess of Cornwall, who will become king and Queen Consort, respectively.

The monarchy suffered many lows and highs during her reign. Throughout, her steadfastness and Christian faith won her the praise and admiration of the nation.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 will leave a massive void in the world. Charles is the son of Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned since 1953. The royal family will mourn the Queen's death by observing a seven-day period of mourning. All members of the royal family, royal household staff, and troops committed to ceremonial duties will observe the period of mourning.

During her reign, Queen Elizabeth had been increasingly handing over duties to her son, Prince Charles. She had begun using a cane in recent months and had struggled to walk around. She also was often absent from public events.

After the death of his mother, Charles will inherit a destabilised monarchy. He plans to reduce the number of taxpayer-funded royals. He knows the public does not want a bloated monarchy.

Philip and Elizabeth first met at the wedding of Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark in 1934. Afterward, they met again, this time at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth. Philip had spent most of his childhood abroad, in France and Germany. The two eventually fell in love and began exchanging letters.

Their marriage was filled with joy and hard times. Despite the challenges, Philip and Elizabeth's relationship is strong and happy. In fact, Philip has made public statements about what makes a strong marriage. Tolerance is one of the key ingredients for a strong union. But that doesn't mean that Philip and Elizabeth don't have conflicts or disagreements.

Their relationship began as a mutual admiration affair and eventually turned into a romantic relationship. Elizabeth had a crush on Philip and sought to marry him. But Phillip did not reciprocate her feelings. They continued to meet at events and exchange letters.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has shocked the world. She ruled the UK for more than seventy years and passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. She was a symbol of stability and continuity, respected around the world. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she demonstrated an unwavering devotion to her country and her people. She was a world leader without equal on the international stage.

Her passing left a large gap in the royal family. Despite her age, she rarely revealed her private anguish. She did, however, make two brief appearances on the palace balcony. She also began to hand over more of her public duties to her son Charles, the younger monarch. As a result, Elizabeth began to rely on a cane to help her get around.

Elizabeth II was crowned queen on June 2, 1953. She was royally trained for the new position, and she accepted her responsibilities. Although she was a successful queen, her life was not without its difficulties. She was a good mother and had three children, Charles and Andrew. As monarch, she also worked to build a close relationship with her subjects, opening libraries and hospitals, and giving honors to deserving citizens.

King Charles III has declared a period of royal mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth. The mourning period will last seven days. The date of the funeral will be announced later. Members of the royal family, royal household staff, and military personnel committed to ceremonial duties will all observe the period.