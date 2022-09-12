Some of the world's leading political figures are expected to attend the funeral, including Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Some members of Europe's royal families, including the royals of Norway and Spain, are also expected to attend.

The funeral service will begin at 10:44 a.m. local time and is the first to be held at Westminster Abbey since 1760. The funeral will begin with a procession of the body from the Great West Door of the Abbey, passing the Wellington Arch, then into the state hearse for the drive to Windsor. The cortege will then be followed by the funeral service at St. George's Chapel.

The queen's body will lie in Westminster Hall for four days before the funeral, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to pay their respects to her body. The coffin will be carried through the city in a large procession, including military officers and other senior royals. The procession will pass through the Horse Guards and the Cenotah. The service will be broadcast on large screens in Westminster and the Royal Parks.

Japan's Emperor Naruhito

Japan's Emperor Naruhito is expected to attend the state funeral in London for the late Queen Elizabeth II. The funeral is expected to take place on Sept. 19. The Japanese monarch is expected to be joined by his wife, the Empress Masako. The emperor and his wife have a long history of good relations and met many times while he was crown prince. The visit is likely to be the first time the Japanese emperor and Empress Masako have paid a visit outside of Japan.

The king and queen are expected to be joined by many world leaders, who also have plans to pay their respects. Other notable guests expected to attend the funeral include the U.S. President, Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey.

The funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey, the church where the queen was coronated, and will be attended by hundreds of ministers, politicians, bishops, and senior civil servants. The state procession will then continue to Hyde Park, where the coffin will be transferred from a gun carriage into a state hearse and taken 20 miles west to Windsor Castle.

The Queen's funeral is expected to be a solemn ceremony, with the close royal family gathered to pay their respects. She was the longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom, and was regarded as a popular member of the royal family. She continued an active public life until a few months before her death.

Canada's Justin Trudeau

The Canadian prime minister is expected to be in London for the state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth. The Queen has a special relationship with Canada, and the Queen made 23 official visits to Canada during her reign. She once said Canada was "her favourite country."

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth will take place at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after the public pays their respects. The Queen died on Thursday at her summer retreat in the Scottish Highlands. The service is expected to include a viewing of the monarch's oak coffin. The coffin will lie in state at the Abbey for four days, starting on Wednesday.

India's Narendra Modi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India has also expressed his grief over Queen Elizabeth's death. He has described her as an inspirational leader and reflected on his meeting with her during previous visits.